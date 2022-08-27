PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's hard to believe it's been a year. Parts of Philadelphia were destroyed and we cannot forget the toll it took on the Vine Street Expressway. Things are moving smoothly this Sunday morning on the Vine Street Expressway. A year ago, however, the expressway became a river after remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through Philadelphia.City officials say the extreme flooding on the Vine Street Expressway was largely due to the failure of a major pumping station and storm debris may have clogged some drains. Businesses and residents in Manayunk are still making up for the loss. Although the area is accustomed to flooding, they've never seen the Schuylkill River overflow its banks, closing down businesses, cars submerged in the water and homes flooded. In Upper Dublin Township, more than 1400 families were impacted and 140 homes were destroyed.Today, Ambler kicks off UD Strong Week. Upper Dublin Lutheran Church is recognizing the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida. With daily events, Sunday's festivities kick off at 5 p.m.Throughout the week, we will likely hear more stories of resilience, a common theme in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO