papreplive.com
Unionville girls tennis team remains perfect with win vs. D-West
Downingtown >> The Unionville High School girls tennis squad, PIAA 3A state championship finalists last fall, is off to a perfect 4-0 start this season, winning each contest by a 7-0 score. Monday afternoon, under a broiling hot sun, the Longhorns defeated host Downingtown West, winning all seven matches in...
papreplive.com
Hatboro-Horsham tops Wissahickon in overtime in SOL Liberty opener
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Last fall, Hatboro-Horsham ended Wissahickon’s season with a 3-2 win in the second round of the District 1-4A playoffs. The Hatters welcomed the Trojans to the 2022 season the same way. Mia Malofiy scored just over two minutes into overtime to lift Hatboro-Horsham to a 3-2...
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Aug. 29): Dulin’s key plays carry Boyertown past Plymouth Whitemarsh 3-0
Highlights: Two first-quarter goals and dominance of possession carried the Bears by the Colonials in non-league play Monday. Alex Bliss converted a cross-ball from Katelyn Dulin in the early going before Dulin extended the lead with a rocket shot from the top of the circle. The Bears final goal came...
papreplive.com
2022 Mercury Boys and Girls Golf Team-by-Team Preview
Athletes to watch: Chase Dillman, Soph.; Josh Bardsley, Sr.; Deven Bhatia, Will Swartley, Chase Kline. Outlook: Josh Bardsley and Chase Dillman are returning All-PAC performers and will be looked to lead the Bears this fall with Final Four qualification in their sights. “I feel we can shave a few strokes off each of these players and the rest of the team which should put us in a good position to compete with the rest of the league,” said coach Joe McClelland.
papreplive.com
In short order, Bonner-Prendergast’s Colin Finnegan offers some clarity on confusing night
UPPER DARBY — Jack Muldoon eased into the Bonner-Prendergast High football season convinced of one thing and hoping to learn another. In just over three quarters of a panic-shortened, 12-0 opening night victory over visiting Upper Darby Friday evening, Friars’ quarterback Colin Finnegan helped provide his coach with some clarity.
papreplive.com
Bell, Chester send a warning: We will score at will
CHESTER — The game was effectively over six minutes into first quarter, but Chester High coach Ladontay Bell didn’t allow his team to get comfortable. Too often over the years, Bell has seen his players grow stagnant or disinterested when they get up by three or four scores.
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
See Which Montco Golf Course Is Among Ten Best in Northeast Region
Merion Golf Club in Ardmore has made the list of the ten best courses in the Northeast region of the United States, writes Ran Morrissett for the Golf Magazine. The popular magazine recently unveiled its Top 100 Courses in the United States list, which this year is divided into the four regions: Northeast, Southeast, Heartland, and West.
fox29.com
Upper Darby school officials speak out after fight cancelled football game
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - Panic at a high school football game in Upper Darby, as fans raced from the stands Friday night, thinking there was an active shooter nearby. Upper Darby police say no shots were fired, but a fight did break out. It was at a game between Upper...
vuhoops.com
Villanova recruiting update: Eight targets, prospects in class of 2023 and 2024 to watch
Summer is almost over, syllabus week is well underway at Villanova. Kyle Neptune got an early victory shortly after officially stepping in as head coach, getting the incoming freshmen class of Mark Armstrong, Cam Whitmore and Brendan Hausen to double down and reaffirm their commitments to the ‘Cats. With...
975thefanatic.com
The Best of Dei Lynam 08-27-22
Dei is live from the Parx Race and Sportsbook in Chickie’s and Pete’s in Malvern. She talks Phillies, Eagles, horseracing, James Harden’s birthday bash and much more!
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
Stabbing within Easton High wrestling ‘family’ shocks ex-coach
Former Easton Area High School wrestling coach Steve Powell was shocked to learn that Palmer Township police have charged one of his former athletes with attempted homicide. Powell said he was just as stunned that the victim was the wrestler’s father, who years back also spent time in the Easton wrestling room.
Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent
Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team
An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania
Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
First anniversary of devastating flooding in Philadelphia region caused by Hurricane Ida
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's hard to believe it's been a year. Parts of Philadelphia were destroyed and we cannot forget the toll it took on the Vine Street Expressway. Things are moving smoothly this Sunday morning on the Vine Street Expressway. A year ago, however, the expressway became a river after remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through Philadelphia.City officials say the extreme flooding on the Vine Street Expressway was largely due to the failure of a major pumping station and storm debris may have clogged some drains. Businesses and residents in Manayunk are still making up for the loss. Although the area is accustomed to flooding, they've never seen the Schuylkill River overflow its banks, closing down businesses, cars submerged in the water and homes flooded. In Upper Dublin Township, more than 1400 families were impacted and 140 homes were destroyed.Today, Ambler kicks off UD Strong Week. Upper Dublin Lutheran Church is recognizing the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida. With daily events, Sunday's festivities kick off at 5 p.m.Throughout the week, we will likely hear more stories of resilience, a common theme in Philadelphia.
Bring Your Appetite to the Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County
It’s no secret that Brandywine Valley has delicious places to eat at every corner, so if you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Chester County, here’s a list that will leaving you feeling full and happy, writes Shannon Montgomery for County Lines Magazine.
WOLF
Catholic university says 'gender inclusivity' guide is 'fundamental' to its mission
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Villanova University, a Roman Catholic university located outside Philadelphia, released a guide with a variety of "best practices" on how to promote "gender inclusivity" within university workspaces, labs and classrooms. The university's "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" released this month calls gender inclusivity "fundamental" to Villanova's mission,...
