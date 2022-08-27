ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

papreplive.com

Unionville girls tennis team remains perfect with win vs. D-West

Downingtown >> The Unionville High School girls tennis squad, PIAA 3A state championship finalists last fall, is off to a perfect 4-0 start this season, winning each contest by a 7-0 score. Monday afternoon, under a broiling hot sun, the Longhorns defeated host Downingtown West, winning all seven matches in...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Hatboro-Horsham tops Wissahickon in overtime in SOL Liberty opener

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Last fall, Hatboro-Horsham ended Wissahickon’s season with a 3-2 win in the second round of the District 1-4A playoffs. The Hatters welcomed the Trojans to the 2022 season the same way. Mia Malofiy scored just over two minutes into overtime to lift Hatboro-Horsham to a 3-2...
HATBORO, PA
papreplive.com

2022 Mercury Boys and Girls Golf Team-by-Team Preview

Athletes to watch: Chase Dillman, Soph.; Josh Bardsley, Sr.; Deven Bhatia, Will Swartley, Chase Kline. Outlook: Josh Bardsley and Chase Dillman are returning All-PAC performers and will be looked to lead the Bears this fall with Final Four qualification in their sights. “I feel we can shave a few strokes off each of these players and the rest of the team which should put us in a good position to compete with the rest of the league,” said coach Joe McClelland.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Bell, Chester send a warning: We will score at will

CHESTER — The game was effectively over six minutes into first quarter, but Chester High coach Ladontay Bell didn’t allow his team to get comfortable. Too often over the years, Bell has seen his players grow stagnant or disinterested when they get up by three or four scores.
CHESTER, PA
NJ.com

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
CAMDEN, NJ
MONTCO.Today

See Which Montco Golf Course Is Among Ten Best in Northeast Region

Merion Golf Club in Ardmore has made the list of the ten best courses in the Northeast region of the United States, writes Ran Morrissett for the Golf Magazine. The popular magazine recently unveiled its Top 100 Courses in the United States list, which this year is divided into the four regions: Northeast, Southeast, Heartland, and West.
ARDMORE, PA
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Dei Lynam 08-27-22

Dei is live from the Parx Race and Sportsbook in Chickie’s and Pete’s in Malvern. She talks Phillies, Eagles, horseracing, James Harden’s birthday bash and much more!
MALVERN, PA
DELCO.Today

Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent

Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team

An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania

Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

First anniversary of devastating flooding in Philadelphia region caused by Hurricane Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's hard to believe it's been a year. Parts of Philadelphia were destroyed and we cannot forget the toll it took on the Vine Street Expressway. Things are moving smoothly this Sunday morning on the Vine Street Expressway. A year ago, however, the expressway became a river after remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through Philadelphia.City officials say the extreme flooding on the Vine Street Expressway was largely due to the failure of a major pumping station and storm debris may have clogged some drains.  Businesses and residents in Manayunk are still making up for the loss. Although the area is accustomed to flooding, they've never seen the Schuylkill River overflow its banks, closing down businesses, cars submerged in the water and homes flooded.  In Upper Dublin Township, more than 1400 families were impacted and 140 homes were destroyed.Today, Ambler kicks off UD Strong Week. Upper Dublin Lutheran Church is recognizing the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida. With daily events, Sunday's festivities kick off at 5 p.m.Throughout the week, we will likely hear more stories of resilience, a common theme in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOLF

Catholic university says 'gender inclusivity' guide is 'fundamental' to its mission

PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Villanova University, a Roman Catholic university located outside Philadelphia, released a guide with a variety of "best practices" on how to promote "gender inclusivity" within university workspaces, labs and classrooms. The university's "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" released this month calls gender inclusivity "fundamental" to Villanova's mission,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

