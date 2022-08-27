ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pittsburgh Central Catholic loses season opener 42-10 to Lakewood St. Edward

By Owen MacMillan
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

The Vikings kept the game close early, but St. Edward pulled away in the second half

Photo by Jeff Harwell

CANTON, Ohio - Pittsburgh Central Catholic came up short in a 42-10 loss to Lakewood St Edward (Ohio) as part of the 2022 NFL Alumni Academy Freedom Bowl on Friday night.

Playing the first game of the season two hours from home and on a national stage is a unique challenge, but in the first half the Vikings looked up to the task.

Despite giving up two rushing touchdowns to the Eagles, the Vikings scored their first touchdown of the season and then made a crucial stop to get the ball down just four points.

But on the first play of that drive, junior quarterback Payton Wehner was picked off, and on the very next play, Eagles quarterback Casey Bullock went 53 yards for a touchdown. The Vikings would not truly threaten that lead again.

Wehner went 13-for-25 for 169 yards and an interception and was sacked twice. He played well under heavy pressure from the Eagles, evading what could have been several more sacks.

Additionally, at least five of his incompletions were drops by his receivers, two of which easily could have gone for scores.

“At half time we were fighting, but we come out and make some stupid mistakes along with some mixed tackles and things of that nature,” Central Catholic coach Terry Totten said. “And they are too good of a team to do that against.”

The leading receiver for the VIkings was junior Vernon Settles, who had seven receptions for 89 yards.

The Vikings made less mistakes on the ground, but still struggled to find consistent success in the run game as they rotated between backs.

Central Catholic’s only touchdown of the game came from sophomore Amari Shields, who showed flashes of brilliance finding holes in the Eagles’ defense but was unable to replicate that success as the game wore on. Shields finished with 33 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 12 carries.

Later in the game, the Vikings leaned more on senior Argento Green in the run game. Green led Central Catholic in rushing with 44 yards on eight carries.

Repeatedly facing short yardage and playing from behind, the Central Catholic defense could not handle the volume of the St. Edward grueling rushing attack and gave up 208 rushing yards on the night.

“I had some first-time guys out there and this is a bit of a big stage, but I did not expect the second half to go like that,” Totten said. “They have to (get better). We have to make plays.”

The Vikings will try and regroup next week as they host Philadelphia’s Abraham Lincoln High School.

Photo Gallery (photos by Jeff Harwell)

