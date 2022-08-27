Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
1 man dies after shooting in East Cleveland, 2nd man expected to survive
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the 13500 block of Superior Avenue Tuesday morning and police said one victim died from his injuries. East Cleveland police said they were called to the area around 11:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, one...
cleveland19.com
All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother. Sha-Niya...
cleveland19.com
19-year-old shot dead near ‘after-hours’ club in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday near what Cleveland police are calling an “after-hours” club. According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 79th Street. Cleveland police said the victim and three women left...
cleveland19.com
1 man pleads guilty to deadly double shooting outside Parma bar, his brother still facing charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two brothers accused in a 2021 deadly double shooting outside a Parma bar has pleaded guilty. On March 13, 2021 security guard Timoteo Cruz and customer Sean Acierno were outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Pearl Road when they were both fatally shot.
cleveland19.com
Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a pair of car theft suspects are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The white 2019 Kia Forte with Ohio plate HMG 1353 was stolen from the area of West 35th Street and Woodbridge Avenue on Aug. 16, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Jayland Walker’s mother, family attorneys give update on fatal Akron police-involved shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker and the family’s attorneys delivered an update regarding the deadly police-involved shooting that continues to impact the Akron community approximately two months later. Walker, who was 25 at the time, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27...
Man wanted for January murder in Bedford Heights captured after found sleeping in vehicle
EUCLID, Ohio — A 33-year-old man who has been wanted since January for aggravated murder in Bedford Heights was captured early Tuesday morning in Euclid. The suspect, identified as Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, was found sleeping inside a vehicle in a parking lot near the 26500 block of Brush Avenue, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into...
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of 32-year-old man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. According to police, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on East 50th Street near Fleet Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased as Theo...
cleveland19.com
$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
Jurors see video of suspect running from scene of Cleveland quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jurors in the trial of Armond Johnson, who is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, setting the fire to her home that killed their 6-year-old son and her 2-year-old daughter and killing a neighbor as he fled, saw video Monday of the suspected perpetrator running from the scene of the crime.
cleveland19.com
Police: 33-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Aug. 17
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is missing, and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 33-year-old Ky Melton has been missing since Aug. 17, according to a department Facebook post. Melton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds, the post said.
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford
This is a recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. 1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Parma for ‘emotional’ Ukrainian Village Parade.
Bedford father, son deadly stabbing victims identified
A suspect is in custody after an incident that left two males dead in Bedford Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash. “We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.
cleveland19.com
Driver arrested after hitting Cleveland police officer, fleeing crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a driver has been arrested after hitting an officer and fleeing the crash. The collision took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near East 13th Street and St. Clair Avenue. According to police, the officer was directing traffic near a nightclub when the crash...
cleveland19.com
3 shot at nightclub on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed three people were shot early Monday at a nightclub on the city’s East Side. According to police, shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. at the Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue. The victims were identified by Cleveland police as three men,...
Neighbors speak out after fatal crash into CLE home
The innocent driver died and now neighbors and witnesses have questions as they mourn the young life lost.
Woman in serious condition after shooting on Cleveland’s east side
Police are investigating after a shooting that happened overnight near Cleveland Clinic's main campus on the city's east side.
Bedford Police: 2 dead after stabbing
BEDFORD, Ohio — Two are dead after a stabbing Saturday morning in Bedford. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of...
