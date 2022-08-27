ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother. Sha-Niya...
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into...
No arrests in deadly shooting of 32-year-old man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. According to police, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on East 50th Street near Fleet Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased as Theo...
$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
Police: 33-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Aug. 17

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is missing, and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 33-year-old Ky Melton has been missing since Aug. 17, according to a department Facebook post. Melton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds, the post said.
Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash. “We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.
Driver arrested after hitting Cleveland police officer, fleeing crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a driver has been arrested after hitting an officer and fleeing the crash. The collision took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near East 13th Street and St. Clair Avenue. According to police, the officer was directing traffic near a nightclub when the crash...
3 shot at nightclub on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed three people were shot early Monday at a nightclub on the city’s East Side. According to police, shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. at the Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue. The victims were identified by Cleveland police as three men,...
Bedford Police: 2 dead after stabbing

BEDFORD, Ohio — Two are dead after a stabbing Saturday morning in Bedford. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of...
