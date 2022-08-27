Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Money available for renters and homeowners in Traverse CityJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore in all of MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
Hobbyists tour Michigan, turn heads in tiny, retired railcars
They spent their childhoods moving toy or model trains on oval tracks pieces laid in basements or bedrooms. Now, they spend weekends on the rails, passing through American towns, farm fields and forests in speeders or motorcars, tiny repurposed and singularly powered railcars used decades ago to transport workers maintaining and inspecting railways and signal activity.
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
beyondthetent.com
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Legend of Northern Michigan’s Witch Drowning Pool and Witch Trials on Mackinac Island
A recent TikTok video has gone viral, receiving nearly 400,000 views in its first 16 hours on the platform, and it's all about the alleged killing of witches on historic Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan in the 1700s. Haileigh Vee, the host of The Mitten Mysteries Podcast, runs a TikTok...
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
wcsx.com
This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake
A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
Rescued beagles adopted by West Michigan families after surviving harsh conditions
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Twenty-one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility have been adopted by West Michigan families since arriving in early August. The beagles were removed in July from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act.
Sears Ready-Made House Kits, 1908-1940: Many Still Stand in Michigan
Do you know anyone who lives in a Sears kit house? Or do YOU live in one?. Beginning in 1908, Michiganders – and the rest of the country – were given the opportunity to purchase their own house for a low, low price. The catch is – you had to build it yourself.
msn.com
Day Trip to Michigan's South Manitou Island
South Manitou Island is my favorite destination in the entire state of Michigan. Encompassed within the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the island is only accessible by private boat or the Manitou Island Transit passenger ferry service that operates seasonally out of the Fishtown Dock in the town of Leeland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Detroit News
Free school lunch ends for thousands of Michigan students this fall
As Michigan public school students head back to school this fall, hundreds of thousands will not be guaranteed free meals as they had during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress did not approve an extension for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep providing free breakfast and...
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
Wind-whipped gustnadoes caused damage across Michigan
Here’s a recap of Monday’s severe thunderstorms and the resulting severe weather reports. Monday’s severe thunderstorm event came as a solid line of severe thunderstorms moved east across the southern half of Lower Michigan. The radar screen capture from Monday afternoon shows the line of thunderstorms was continuous and had severe weather reports all along the line of storms.
Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
Michigan Black farmers were promised debt relief. But a federal bill changed the rules.
Remi Harrington got a letter last year saying: “Good news!” The federal government would pay the debt on her Kalamazoo farm. At first, it was a huge weight off her shoulders.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0