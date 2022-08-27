ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckley, MI

US 103.1

A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Hobbyists tour Michigan, turn heads in tiny, retired railcars

They spent their childhoods moving toy or model trains on oval tracks pieces laid in basements or bedrooms. Now, they spend weekends on the rails, passing through American towns, farm fields and forests in speeders or motorcars, tiny repurposed and singularly powered railcars used decades ago to transport workers maintaining and inspecting railways and signal activity.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
beyondthetent.com

9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake

A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

Day Trip to Michigan's South Manitou Island

South Manitou Island is my favorite destination in the entire state of Michigan. Encompassed within the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the island is only accessible by private boat or the Manitou Island Transit passenger ferry service that operates seasonally out of the Fishtown Dock in the town of Leeland.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Free school lunch ends for thousands of Michigan students this fall

As Michigan public school students head back to school this fall, hundreds of thousands will not be guaranteed free meals as they had during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress did not approve an extension for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep providing free breakfast and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Wind-whipped gustnadoes caused damage across Michigan

Here’s a recap of Monday’s severe thunderstorms and the resulting severe weather reports. Monday’s severe thunderstorm event came as a solid line of severe thunderstorms moved east across the southern half of Lower Michigan. The radar screen capture from Monday afternoon shows the line of thunderstorms was continuous and had severe weather reports all along the line of storms.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island

CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
