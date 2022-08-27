ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

K102.5

New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower

There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
msn.com

There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit

Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
Boomer Magazine

The Good Humor Truck

Boomer reader R. G. Begora recalls the childhood excitement when the Good Humor Truck came to the neighborhood. He relates the experience, from hearing the bells to feeling the cold air that wafted from the truck when the Good Humor man got the frozen confection. When I was a little...
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
soultracks.com

Detroit celebrates David Washington's 22 years on the radio

(August 28, 2022) David Washington, from Detroit, MI, celebrated 22 years on the air with his show David Washington’s 20 Grand Revue Show, last weekend in the heart of Detroit at Bert’s Marketplace, a multi-purpose venue nestled right on Russell Street, the heart of Detroit’s market place.
theprp.com

Watch Vein.fm’s Anthony DiDio Vomit Onstage At Two Recent Live Shows

You could say that Anthony DiDio, vocalist for experimental metalcore outfit Vein.fm, unloaded on the audience during the band’s show at The Sanctuary in Hamtramck, MI this past Tuesday, August 23rd. In the below fan-filmed footage, you can see him empty the contents of his stomach on the stage mid-song.
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the 2022 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day Weekend

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 Michigan State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The event includes animal shows, a circus, carnival rides, and more. When is the Michigan State Fair?. Fair hours:. Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2...
Detroit News

Make it Home program to help Detroiters buy houses gets good marks in UM review

Five years ago, the city of Detroit launched a program to help tenants purchase homes owned by landlords facing property tax foreclosure. An evaluation of the Make It Home program released this month by the University of Michigan showed that 85% of participants maintained ownership four years later. That marks an important milestone as researchers say, “owners may start to see the wealth-building benefits and other advantages of homeownership after at least five years of ownership.”
Hartford, CT
