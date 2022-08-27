Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit nurse to transform Linwood-Dexter block into business complex starting with fresh food market
Sonya Greene says she was inspired by the disproportionate health impact COVID-19 had on Black communities
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower
There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
msn.com
There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit
Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
Actual ‘Ferris Bueller’ movie car now on display in Michigan for a short time
DEARBORN, MI - Bueller? Bueller? Bueller? An actual car used in the 1986 movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is now on display at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn. It just arrived there and will be at the museum for the next six months.
Detroit’s Eastern Market After Dark returns with annual event after two years off
Featured artists include Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, and more
Detroit News
A crash stole Olympic bronze medalist's career; now Inkster native back on track
Detroit — Earl Jones, one of the toughest runners around, had overcome so much in his life. That Jones, at this moment on a hot August night in 1984 in Los Angeles, was on the podium with a bronze Olympic medal draped around his neck was improbable in itself.
The Good Humor Truck
Boomer reader R. G. Begora recalls the childhood excitement when the Good Humor Truck came to the neighborhood. He relates the experience, from hearing the bells to feeling the cold air that wafted from the truck when the Good Humor man got the frozen confection. When I was a little...
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint rapper accused of offering man $10K to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Officials broke down what happened during a failed murder-for-hire plot after a well-known Flint rapper paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman, according to authorities. Clifton E. Terry III is accused of hiring Andre D. Sims in November 2020. Terry offered Sims...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
soultracks.com
Detroit celebrates David Washington's 22 years on the radio
(August 28, 2022) David Washington, from Detroit, MI, celebrated 22 years on the air with his show David Washington’s 20 Grand Revue Show, last weekend in the heart of Detroit at Bert’s Marketplace, a multi-purpose venue nestled right on Russell Street, the heart of Detroit’s market place.
Detroit News
New leader of Michigan Methodists' Greater Detroit District steps up to serve
These days, when stepping into the churches he oversees, Rev. Darryl Totty loves to greet others with a heartwarming phrase: “It is good to be in the heart of the district.”. There are actually 79 congregations in the Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church’s Greater Detroit District, of...
Amazon cancels Ypsilanti-area warehouse, delays building new facility near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Last winter, online retail giant Amazon appeared poised to make a major expansion of its delivery network in Washtenaw County, moving to break ground on a new warehouse just outside Ann Arbor in 2022, while another proposed facility less than 10 miles away advanced through the governmental approval process near Ypsilanti.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How former Detroit nurse stole painkiller from vials, syringes, swapped it with another liquid
DETROIT – Officials said a former registered nurse at a Detroit hospital extracted painkillers from vials and syringes and filled them with a different liquid. Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, is a registered nurse who used to work in the critical care unit at a hospital in Detroit, according to authorities.
michiganradio.org
Report forecasts Detroit overcoming pandemic challenges faster than the rest of the state
A new report from the University of Michigan predicts that Detroit will recover from the effects of the pandemic more quickly than the rest of the state. The Detroit Economic Outlook forecasts the state of the economy through 2027. The report was done by University of Michigan’s Research Seminar in...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Manhunt underway for gunman after multiple shootings in Detroit | Detroit News
Manhunt underway for gunman after multiple shootings in Detroit. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Three people were killed and another injured in the shootings. via...
Detroit News
Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified
At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
theprp.com
Watch Vein.fm’s Anthony DiDio Vomit Onstage At Two Recent Live Shows
You could say that Anthony DiDio, vocalist for experimental metalcore outfit Vein.fm, unloaded on the audience during the band’s show at The Sanctuary in Hamtramck, MI this past Tuesday, August 23rd. In the below fan-filmed footage, you can see him empty the contents of his stomach on the stage mid-song.
fox2detroit.com
A guide to the 2022 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day Weekend
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 Michigan State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The event includes animal shows, a circus, carnival rides, and more. When is the Michigan State Fair?. Fair hours:. Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2...
Detroit News
Make it Home program to help Detroiters buy houses gets good marks in UM review
Five years ago, the city of Detroit launched a program to help tenants purchase homes owned by landlords facing property tax foreclosure. An evaluation of the Make It Home program released this month by the University of Michigan showed that 85% of participants maintained ownership four years later. That marks an important milestone as researchers say, “owners may start to see the wealth-building benefits and other advantages of homeownership after at least five years of ownership.”
