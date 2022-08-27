ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Adriano Moraes gives first comments after brutal knockout loss to Demetrious Johnson, calls for trilogy fight

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago
MiddleEasy

Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing

Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
UFC
GolfWRX

Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf

LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
GOLF
Person
Demetrious Johnson
Person
Adriano Moraes
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MMA Fighting

Video: Richard Torrez brutally faceplant KOs Marco Antonio Canedo at Top Rank boxing event

Richard Torrez just inserted himself into the Knockout of the Year conversation in the boxing world. At Saturday’s Top Rank boxing event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Okla., headlined by Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey, Torrez made his third pro appearance against six-fight veteran Marco Antonio Canedo. In the first minute of the fight, the 23-year-old Torrez absolutely destroyed his opponent with a combination that sent him face first to the mat and completely unconscious.
TULSA, OK
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Slams Opponent Directly On His Head

MMA fighter Ray Waters put a stamp on his win over Leivon Lewis at LFA 140 by throwing Lewis on his head in the middle of their fight. Waters and Lewis fought on the main card of LFA 140 on Friday in New Town, ND. Both welterweights were looking to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.
NEW TOWN, ND
#Combat#Ufc Hall Of Famer
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence warns Crawford: He enjoys being “the will” out of his opponents

By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr sent a warning message to Terence Crawford this week that he enjoys beating “the winner & desire” out of his opponents. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) needs to make sure he knows what he’s getting himself into by facing IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) because it could end badly for him.
COMBAT SPORTS
Vibe

Rick Ross Offers $10M To Jake Paul’s Next Challenger

Rick Ross said he has $10 million for anyone willing to enter the boxing ring with Jake Paul. Ross took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 23), claiming people are scared to fight the former-YouTube star. “Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight Jake Paul, I’m down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen,” he typed. “What fight would you want to see?” His proclamation arrives weeks after Paul’s August 6 fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through due to a weight dispute. The fight with Rahman Jr. would’ve been the first time Paul faced...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With dust settled from UFC title win, Leon Edwards still says Kamaru Usman 'deserving of the trilogy'

Leon Edwards isn’t swerving from the obvious matchup for his first UFC welterweight title defense: a trilogy bout with Kamaru Usman. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is just more than a week removed from one of the most shocking championship victories in UFC history. After losing three of four rounds and with less than a minute remaining in the fifth, “Rocky” uncorked a perfect head kick that floored Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) for the knockout and led to the belt changing hands.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards says Jorge Masvidal needs to “go out there and get some wins”, but admits the potential fight would be “massive”

Leon Edwards has said rival Jorge Masvidal needs to get back in the win column before the two share the Octagon. A few years back, Leon Edwards was the victim of a ‘three-piece and a sofa’ attack that came at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Ever since that night, fans have been wondering if and when we’re going to see the pair face off inside the cage.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reports: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match booked for October

Editor’s note: This article was originally published at MMAJunkie.com. Try as he might, Jake Paul can’t seem to get away from boxing former MMA champions. After fights with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell apart earlier this month, Paul is set to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a Showtime pay-per-view headliner on October 29, according to an initial report from NoSmokeBoxing on Monday.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Archives: Dana White Responds To Paige VanZant’s Claims About UFC Pay (2019)

On this day three years ago, Paige VanZant had publicly asked the UFC for a raise and received a passive response. Paige VanZant is unquestionable one of the most recognized figures in MMA. This is largely due to her being one of the best self-promoters in the history of the sport, perhaps best displayed in her highly active and provocative Instagram page.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Retired Because UFC ‘Didn’t Keep A Promise’

Zabit Magomedsharipov opened up about his decision to retire. The 31-year-old has no plans of coming back to fighting at this point. After being unbeaten for nine years, Zabit Magomedsharipov surprisingly never fought inside the octagon at least once since 2019. His last fight took place at UFC Fight Night 163 where he beat Calvin Kattar via decision. From then on, nothing progressed for the Russian MMA fighter, prompting him to call it a career earlier this year.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy