ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Atletico Madrid##Champo League#Chelsea#Ac Milan Celtic#Shakhtar Donetsk#Juventus#Bayern Munich Frankfurt
digitalspy.com

Is 9-0 a one off is there more to come ?

After liverpool scoring 9 yesterday and Celtic possibly winning at moment with the same score with more goals to come could we see more scorelines like that in the come weeks?. What are the chance of more big scorelines in the Premier league or any other league in the coming weeks, could we see a score of 10 nil or 11 nil coming or are those sort of scores a one off?
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants to sign €30m Ligue 1 star

Nice attacker, Amine Gouiri, has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Juventus as the transfer window gradually draws to a close. The 22-year-old has been developing well in Ligue 1 and he is one of the recognisable names in the competition. Juve has just added...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
dotesports.com

What is an ‘Ajax’ in the Overwatch League?

Just like folks with “regular” jobs, every professional in competitive Overwatch has had an unlucky day at the office. These normally result in a few missed shots or a couple of mistimed ultimates and, hopefully, those mistakes don’t linger in the minds of viewers for more than a few days.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Scott Parker Sacked

Seems like a bit of a extreme reaction yeah they got tanked but still only 4 games in and the day before transfer deadline. Not even in the relegation zone either. I am guessing they feel he is not cut out for the premier league , although he wasn’t the previous time either.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If the boys looked that concentrated just one time when I spoke that'd be really cool!': Jurgen Klopp jokes that his Liverpool stars were left in awe by a visit from Warriors' NBA-title winning coach Steve Kerr last week

Jurgen Klopp admits that his Liverpool stars paid more attention to visiting champion NBA coach Steve Kerr than they do to him. The Golden State Warriors coach, nine-times an NBA champion as player and coach, is a Liverpool fan and took the opportunity to visit their training ground last week.
NBA
CBS Sports

Southampton vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Premier League returns with midweek action. Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus boosted with the latest injury update on Di Maria

Juventus has been handed a boost on the fitness side of things ahead of their match against Spezia tomorrow. After beating Sassuolo in the opening league game of the season, the Bianconeri dropped points against Sampdoria and AS Roma in their next two league games. However, fans expect them to...
UEFA
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter's team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antony: Manchester United agree €100m deal for Ajax winger

Manchester United have agreed a total €100m (£85m) deal with Ajax for Antony, their priority transfer target in the final days of the window, with an initial €95m (£80.7m) fee plus a further €5m in add-onds.United saw a €90m bid rejected by Ajax on Friday, which prompted the 22-year-old winger to go public with his desire to leave.Ajax held out for a fee closer to €100m, including add-ons, for a player who Erik ten Hag identified early this summer as his preferred addition to United’s attack.Despite Friday’s rejected bid, Ajax’s hardline stance and coach Alfred Schreuder’s reluctance to lose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

How to watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy