Mahoning County, OH

No OVI arrests during Mahoning County checkpoint

By C. Aileen Blaine
WKBN
 6 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – No one was arrested during an OVI checkpoint in Boardman Township on Saturday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Boardman Township Police and members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, conducted the checkpoint from 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Route 7.

Nearby saturation patrols also took place to combat driver-related injuries and fatal crashes due to impaired driving.

According to the Highway Patrol, 168 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. One of those vehicles was diverted for standardized field sobriety testing, but no OVI arrests were made.

The checkpoint is funded by federal grants and is meant to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

