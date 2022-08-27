Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Kennesaw recycling services on the line due to cost under proposed contract
Kennesaw City Council will vote next week on a new contract with BFI Waste Services to continue sanitation services by Republic, but a hike in price may mean less bang for the buck. The city put out a request for proposals, but despite initial interest from three companies, BFI was...
The Citizen Online
Caola out, Peachtree City Council down to 4 members; special election on Nov. 8
Former Peachtree City Council member Gretchen Caola is on her way to a new home on the west Florida Gulf Coast, and the Post 3 seat she held on council will be filled by special election on Nov. 8, the same day Georgia votes for its next governor and U.S. senator.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Fire Department to hold 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefighters
The Marietta Fire Department will hold the inaugural 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Marietta Firefighter Support Fund. Date and time. Sun, September 11, 2022. 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT. Location. Marietta Fire Station 51. 112 Haynes Street. Marietta, GA 30060.
cobbcountycourier.com
Sunday hours return to the four largest Cobb Public Library branches
Sunday hours are returning to the four largest libraries in the Cobb County Public Library system on September 11. Sunday hours had been removed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic during a general restriction of hours. The reinstated Sunday hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb commissioners, officials to meet with trash companies
The Cobb Board of Commissioners and the leadership of the county’s solid waste department have scheduled a “summit” next week with private trash disposal companies. Cobb government said in a release on Friday that the meeting will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center (548 S. Marietta Parkway).
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County police investigate homicide in Vinings
According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, detectives are investigating a shooting homicide at District at Vinings Apartments yesterday, Sunday August 28, 2022. The public information release described the incident as follows:. At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022,...
bwcatlantasouth.com
Because We Care - Atlanta South
$750 million in traffic improvements are coming to Henry County under new leadership. Unfortunately past regressive leadership motivated by race intentionally did not a pursue available funding to stop diverse growth from coming to Henry County but we came anyway and we are not going anywhere. Because the funding was secured in the last 5 years many of our projects are years out like 2024-2025. However a new highway from Hudson Bridge Rd to Jonesboro Rd is underway now from Jodeco Rd to Mt. Olive Rd in phase one. Phase two Hudson Bridge Rd to Jodeco starts late fall of this year! It is going to take time to fix the shameful actions of the past under new leadership but securing the funds was step one to improving traffic flow.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp must testify in Fulton special grand jury proceeding after Nov. 8 election
By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A Fulton County judge has ordered Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in a special grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump and associates’ attempts to interfere in the 2020 election. Fulton County...
cobbcountycourier.com
Smoke on the Mountain returns to Marietta’s Strand Theatre
The musical comedy Smoke on the Mountain will come to Marietta’s Strand Theatre September 9 to 18, 2022. According to promotional materials for the performances:. Rollicking, exhilarating, and charmingly funny, Smoke on the Mountain features two dozen rousing bluegrass gospel songs played and sung by the Sanders family. Set in North Carolina in 1938, Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family Singers’ comedy of errors as they perform at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church’s Saturday Night Gospel Sing and reveal their true – and hilariously imperfect – natures. Audiences will laugh, sing, and fall in love with the charming Sanders family in the show the New York Post called, “Totally beguiling… foot-stomping soul food.”
CBS 46
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
Atlanta Daily World
Judge Rejects Gov. Brian Kemp’s Request To Dismiss Subpoena Issued By Fani Willis
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will have to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County’s election probe. On Aug. 29, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney denied Kemp’s request to have a subpoena dismissed. Issued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the subpoena will force...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Public Library adds Kanopy to its streaming video services
The Cobb County Public Library recently added Kanopy to its menu of streaming video services. Kanopy has an amazing array of movies and documentaries, from the Orson Welles classic “The Stranger,” to a documentary on Frantz Fanon. Other things you’ll find browsing the service are dozens of children’s...
Changes are coming to Peachtree Corners Circle medians. Traffic delays are expected
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Drivers in Peachtree Corners will notice some changes to the medians along Peachtree Corners Circle in the coming months. Getting underway in September, the city will begin a median landscaping project on Peachtree Corners Circle between Springs Lane and Westchase Village Lane. The project will consist...
Pastor says he was attacked by restaurant worker while trying to feed the homeless in Clayton County
FOREST PARK, Ga. — A pastor says his attempt to buy food to feed the homeless ended with a restaurant worker pulling a gun on him before assaulting him. Jesse Hardy says his life was threatened while he was just trying to do God’s work. “A 69-year-old pastor...
eastcobbnews.com
Mountain View Regional Library to offer passport services
The Cobb County Public Library System announced this week that starting Sept. 6, citizens can obtain passports at two of its branches. They include the Mountain View Regional Library (3320 Sandy Plains Road) in East Cobb and the West Cobb Regional Library (1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw). They have been...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County family says they were scammed out of nearly $50,000 by pool builder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - When Shaun and Sara Page moved to Cobb County more than a year ago, they came with a plan. "We moved here wanting to build our dream home and our dream pool," Sara said. They got the home, but the pool quickly became a problem. The...
The Citizen Online
Burglar steals insurance company files, plus 2 other home burglaries reported
Burglaries usually involve the theft of items such as guns, jewelry, electronics or cash. But an Aug. 24 burglary in Fayetteville came with the theft of files from an insurance company. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said officers on Aug. 24 met with the owner of the State Farm...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 29
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday August 29 due to expected isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this...
New film on 2017 Cobb Co. bank holdup shines light on veterans’ mental health
It was the Wells Fargo bank branch off Windy Hill Road in Cobb County that Brian-Brown Easley decided to walk into July 7, 2017. For the 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran, it would be where his life would end hours later. Easley passed a note to the teller that he had...
I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road expected to reopen Tuesday morning after fiery crash, GDOT says
ATLANTA — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road. The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. eastbound...
