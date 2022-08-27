ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb commissioners, officials to meet with trash companies

The Cobb Board of Commissioners and the leadership of the county’s solid waste department have scheduled a “summit” next week with private trash disposal companies. Cobb government said in a release on Friday that the meeting will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center (548 S. Marietta Parkway).
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County police investigate homicide in Vinings

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, detectives are investigating a shooting homicide at District at Vinings Apartments yesterday, Sunday August 28, 2022. The public information release described the incident as follows:. At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
bwcatlantasouth.com

Because We Care - Atlanta South

$750 million in traffic improvements are coming to Henry County under new leadership. Unfortunately past regressive leadership motivated by race intentionally did not a pursue available funding to stop diverse growth from coming to Henry County but we came anyway and we are not going anywhere. Because the funding was secured in the last 5 years many of our projects are years out like 2024-2025. However a new highway from Hudson Bridge Rd to Jonesboro Rd is underway now from Jodeco Rd to Mt. Olive Rd in phase one. Phase two Hudson Bridge Rd to Jodeco starts late fall of this year! It is going to take time to fix the shameful actions of the past under new leadership but securing the funds was step one to improving traffic flow.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kemp must testify in Fulton special grand jury proceeding after Nov. 8 election

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A Fulton County judge has ordered Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in a special grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump and associates’ attempts to interfere in the 2020 election. Fulton County...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Economy#Poverty#U S Census Bureau#Medical Services#General Health#Cobb County Board
cobbcountycourier.com

Smoke on the Mountain returns to Marietta’s Strand Theatre

The musical comedy Smoke on the Mountain will come to Marietta’s Strand Theatre September 9 to 18, 2022. According to promotional materials for the performances:. Rollicking, exhilarating, and charmingly funny, Smoke on the Mountain features two dozen rousing bluegrass gospel songs played and sung by the Sanders family. Set in North Carolina in 1938, Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family Singers’ comedy of errors as they perform at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church’s Saturday Night Gospel Sing and reveal their true – and hilariously imperfect – natures. Audiences will laugh, sing, and fall in love with the charming Sanders family in the show the New York Post called, “Totally beguiling… foot-stomping soul food.”
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Public Library adds Kanopy to its streaming video services

The Cobb County Public Library recently added Kanopy to its menu of streaming video services. Kanopy has an amazing array of movies and documentaries, from the Orson Welles classic “The Stranger,” to a documentary on Frantz Fanon. Other things you’ll find browsing the service are dozens of children’s...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Recycling
eastcobbnews.com

Mountain View Regional Library to offer passport services

The Cobb County Public Library System announced this week that starting Sept. 6, citizens can obtain passports at two of its branches. They include the Mountain View Regional Library (3320 Sandy Plains Road) in East Cobb and the West Cobb Regional Library (1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw). They have been...
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 29

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday August 29 due to expected isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy