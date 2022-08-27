Read full article on original website
Encore: What the movies taught us about teaching
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols' remains are headed for the stars
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Decades after the original "Star Trek" series ended, one of its beloved characters is headed for the stars. The late actress Nichelle Nichols played the communications officer, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura. She died at the age of 89 last month, and now a rocket company says it will carry some of her ashes to space. The company is calling it the Enterprise Flight because it will also carry the remains of at least three others associated with the show. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Books We Love: Recommended reading for nonfiction
NPR's Books We Love includes dozens of recommendations for new books. Today, we hear about "The Last Slave Ship," "The Power Law," and "The Letters of Oscar Hammerstein."
When is nice too nice? One author explores that question in her new book
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with author Mia Mercado about her new book She's Nice Though, which explores why women, in particular, feel the need to perform niceness in so many situations.
Regina Hall talks new film, 'Honk for Jesus'
In "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." Regina Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a megachurch that's been temporarily closed after a scandal involving her husband. In order to rebuild their church and retain their lavish lifestyle, Trinitie must help her husband win back their 25,000 congregants, starting with a planned return to the pulpit on Easter Sunday. But a number of things get in the way of that happening, meaning, of course, that it's going to take a lot of humility and humor for the couple to find their way back to their former glory if they can. We wanted to learn more about the film, so we have called actress Regina Hall. She's with me now. Regina, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
20-year-old competes in Miss England without makeup
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. An English beauty queen just made history without even putting on her face. Twenty-year-old Melisa Raouf just became the first-ever Miss England contestant to compete without makeup, the first in a competition that's been around for nearly a hundred years. Raouf says she wants to inspire people to feel comfortable in their own skin. In October, Raouf will go for the crown as a finalist. She says she's still not wearing makeup. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they fear being attacked in their neighborhood
More than a quarter of American adults say they live in fear of being attacked in their own neighborhoods. That's according to a poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. NPR's Alana Wise reports. ALANA WISE, BYLINE: Americans of color...
Grammy-winning drummer Antonio Sanchez discusses the making of 'Bad Hombre Vol. II'
The drummer Antonio Sanchez has an alter ego, born out of something Donald Trump said in 2016. As Sanchez remembers in an interview with All Things Considered: "The phrase was, 'We have some bad hombres here and we have to get them out.' " At first, Sanchez simply needed an...
Discovering the forgotten women of silent cinema
Long before there were movie trailers to help people make their viewing decisions, there were these things called "lobby cards." The hand-drawn images or photographic stills typically included a "title card" showing the name of the film and the key players involved, and then a number of "scene cards" showing key moments from the plot.
