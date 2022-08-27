Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Judge: Oregon State Hospital stays to be strictly limited
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on the length of time it treats patients accused of crimes who need mental health treatment. Judge Michael W. Mosman’s ruling seeks to ease the psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed up patient...
seattlepi.com
Making It Easier to Find Affordable Housing in Texas and North Carolina
(BPT) - Finding an affordable rental home that accepts a voucher in Texas and North Carolina communities may get easier, thanks to Fannie Mae. Fannie Mae’s new initiative, Expanded Housing Choice (EHC), seeks to expand the number of landlords who accept Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Renters often struggle to find affordable rental housing that accepts a voucher in their communities.
Comments / 0