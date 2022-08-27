(BPT) - Finding an affordable rental home that accepts a voucher in Texas and North Carolina communities may get easier, thanks to Fannie Mae. Fannie Mae’s new initiative, Expanded Housing Choice (EHC), seeks to expand the number of landlords who accept Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Renters often struggle to find affordable rental housing that accepts a voucher in their communities.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO