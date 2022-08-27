ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
ClutchPoints

House of the Dragon episode 2 ending explained

House of the Dragon premiered on HBO with such a bang, one that eventually reached 20 million viewers last week. After a massive debut, the hype continues this week as the machinations of those who surround Viserys Targaryen and his eventual heir, Rhaenyra, slowly take form. We take a look at this House of the […] The post House of the Dragon episode 2 ending explained appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Decider.com

5 Things You May Have Missed in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2: The Anogrion, Dreamfyre, and Laena’s Love of Flying

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2 “The Rogue Prince” deals with the grim aftermath of any queen’s death…the need for the king to take a new wife. While most of the court wants Viserys (Paddy Considine) to marry the extremely underaged Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillis-Mosé) — She’s a Targaryen! Her family is powerful! It would heal tensions with the Sea Snake! — the king is smitten with Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Sure, she’s his teen daughter’s best friend, but she likes the same nerdy history books he does and is happy to help out with his miniature model...
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series

Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
Variety

Scott Caan Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’

Scott Caan has signed on for a leading role in the Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has confirmed. Caan joins previously announced series star Dania Ramirez in the show, which was ordered straight-to-series at Fox back in May. The show follows the officer’s of the missing persons unit in Philadelphia (the show was originally set in Los Angeles but has now shifted East). Caan will play Devon, described as fearless, smart and calm under stress. Devon thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back. Six years later, with...
Star 93.9

The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History

It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
Deadline

‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series

Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
TVLine

A Christmas Story Sequel, With Original Film Stars, Gets HBO Max Release Date

Ralphie’s coming home for the holidays. A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story, will be released Thursday, Nov. 17 on HBO Max, our sister site Deadline reports. The ’70s-set movie sequel, which hails from screenwriter Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, Cry Macho), will see original child actor Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. He’ll be joined by fellow original film stars Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). In A Christmas Story Christmas, an adult Ralphie “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver...
Collider

'Sugar' Adds Anna Gunn, James Cromwell and More to Detective Series

The upcoming Apple TV+ show Sugar has expanded its cast, tapping Anna Gunn, James Cromwell, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez, and Lindsey Pulsipher to join the powerhouse series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the five actors will round out a cast that already includes Amy Ryan and Kirby-Howell Baptiste, who were...
Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: The Real Life Indiana Jones

Thousands if not millions of people have seen the movie Indiana Jones. But I would venture a guess that only a small percentage of those movie goers knew there was a real Indiana Jones... or perhaps several.
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Gross’ episode 2 scene leaves viewers feeling uncomfortable

The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride. While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider...
TVLine

Law & Order Three-Way Crossover Event Confirmed for Premiere — Get Fresh Plot Details, Plus a First Look

Cancel your plans, Law & Order fans: The NBC franchise is about to take up your entire night. An unprecedented three-way crossover between the original Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime is officially set for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8/7c, NBC has confirmed. (TVLine first reported the crossover last month.) The crossover will serve as the season premiere for all three shows, combining all three casts for a singular three-hour story. Technically, the first hour will be an Organized Crime episode, followed by SVU and then Law & Order. The plot centers around a young girl shot in cold blood, with...
Connecticut Public

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is a big budget journey back to Middle Earth

DYLAN SMITH: (As Largo Brandyfoot) One thing we can do better than any creature in all Middle Earth - we stay true to each other with our hearts even bigger than our feet. GURA: Hobbits, elves, orcs. They're back. "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" debuts this week on Amazon Prime Video. It comes just after another fantasy series, the "Game Of Thrones" spinoff called "House Of The Dragon," premiered to more than 20 million viewers. That is a record series debut for HBO. "The Rings Of Power" is an expensive gambit for Amazon. It's reportedly the most expensive show ever made. Joining us now is our intrepid guide, NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. Hey, Eric.
Connecticut Public

20-year-old competes in Miss England without makeup

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. An English beauty queen just made history without even putting on her face. Twenty-year-old Melisa Raouf just became the first-ever Miss England contestant to compete without makeup, the first in a competition that's been around for nearly a hundred years. Raouf says she wants to inspire people to feel comfortable in their own skin. In October, Raouf will go for the crown as a finalist. She says she's still not wearing makeup. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
