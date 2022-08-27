Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
wfxrtv.com
Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County Flea Market coming Sept. 17-18
Don’t miss the giant Pulaski County Flea Market, Sept. 17-18, sponsored by the Dublin Lions Club.
cardinalnews.org
Homestead Creamery launches Hokie-inspired ice cream; more …
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Partnership brings Hokie-inspired ice cream to market. Virginia Tech and Homestead Creamery of Franklin County have collaborated to create Hokie-inspired ice cream. The first flavor, Hokie Tracks, will roll out to...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski revamping downtown traffic pattern during upcoming waterline upgrade
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski will begin a waterline replacement project this fall. During that project, the town is working to make some changes to the downtown area. “Now’s the time to do it, for sure, because we’ve had a lot of interest in the downtown,” Pulaski...
cbs19news
Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
wfxrtv.com
Giles Co. elementary/middle school to operate virtually Tuesday after temperature, humidity issues
UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: According to Giles County Public Schools, Narrows Elementary/Middle School will hold a virtual learning day on Tuesday because of the high temperatures and high humidity within the building. This news comes after Narrows Elementary/Middle School and Narrows High School released students at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug....
Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saved the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
wfirnews.com
Troutville rest area on I-81 to reopen soon
SALEM – The Troutville Rest Area located on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County is expected reopen by the end of September. The rest area has been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility and was originally expected to reopen before Labor Day.
WDBJ7.com
Safety risks come to light during joint meeting in Montgomery County
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A facility report from the school board dominated the first half of a joint meeting Monday night with the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and Montgomery County School Board. “As far as I’m concerned, you put every child and staff member and every parent who walked...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia
The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
Grand opening of the Tazewell County Robotic Welding Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. […]
WSLS
Pulaski County wins five awards in Tourism
DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County Tourism received a total of five awards at the annual Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards held in Wytheville, VA on August 22, 2022. These awards, presented by the Friends of Southwest Virginia, recognize the region’s tourism and marketing efforts. In the “Excellence in Tourism...
pcpatriot.com
PCHS to be closed Wednesday
Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
WSET
Advocates in Roanoke show support for greenhouse gas initiative Youngkin wants to remove
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Advocates in Roanoke will rally to show support for Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This is a program that provides millions of dollars for energy efficiency and flood prevention programs that are providing benefits to Virginians. Gov. Youngkin said he wants to...
WDBJ7.com
Donate-what-you-can café opens in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant is open in downtown Roanoke with a different spin on how much you pay for your meal. It’s a welcoming spot to enjoy a bowl of soup, some popcorn or a sweet treat, all things even a dinosaur may enjoy. “Ursula is...
pcpatriot.com
Burcham, council agree on contract extension
Darlene Burcham will continue on as Pulaski’s Town Manager through the end of 2023, it was announced last Tuesday. Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins read a statement at the end of last Tuesday’s meeting of Town Council making the announcement. “The Mayor and Town Council of the Town of...
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: Pulaski County’s Evan Alger navigates change through faith
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — At Pulaski County high school, one football player is hoping to make the most of his senior season. But his goals extend beyond the field to the sport he fell in love with first. But no matter where he’s competing, a tattoo is what guides this athlete.
WSLS
‘It’s really heartbreaking:’ Donation jar stolen from Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is accused of stealing money from the Roanoke Valley SPCA after video surveillance shows him stealing the facility’s donation jar. “When that money goes missing it’s just really, really hard. Especially when other folks have donated and they wanted their money to go to pets here in the community,” said Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA’s marketing and communications director.
WDBJ7.com
Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
