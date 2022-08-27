ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Homestead Creamery launches Hokie-inspired ice cream; more …

Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Partnership brings Hokie-inspired ice cream to market. Virginia Tech and Homestead Creamery of Franklin County have collaborated to create Hokie-inspired ice cream. The first flavor, Hokie Tracks, will roll out to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, VA
Dublin, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
cbs19news

Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saved the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Dublin Town Offices#Garbage
wfirnews.com

Troutville rest area on I-81 to reopen soon

SALEM – The Troutville Rest Area located on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County is expected reopen by the end of September. The rest area has been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility and was originally expected to reopen before Labor Day.
TROUTVILLE, VA
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia

The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Grand opening of the Tazewell County Robotic Welding Center

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSLS

Pulaski County wins five awards in Tourism

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County Tourism received a total of five awards at the annual Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards held in Wytheville, VA on August 22, 2022. These awards, presented by the Friends of Southwest Virginia, recognize the region’s tourism and marketing efforts. In the “Excellence in Tourism...
DUBLIN, VA
pcpatriot.com

PCHS to be closed Wednesday

Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Donate-what-you-can café opens in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant is open in downtown Roanoke with a different spin on how much you pay for your meal. It’s a welcoming spot to enjoy a bowl of soup, some popcorn or a sweet treat, all things even a dinosaur may enjoy. “Ursula is...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Burcham, council agree on contract extension

Darlene Burcham will continue on as Pulaski’s Town Manager through the end of 2023, it was announced last Tuesday. Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins read a statement at the end of last Tuesday’s meeting of Town Council making the announcement. “The Mayor and Town Council of the Town of...
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

‘It’s really heartbreaking:’ Donation jar stolen from Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is accused of stealing money from the Roanoke Valley SPCA after video surveillance shows him stealing the facility’s donation jar. “When that money goes missing it’s just really, really hard. Especially when other folks have donated and they wanted their money to go to pets here in the community,” said Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA’s marketing and communications director.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy