Read full article on original website
Related
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately
An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who played a central role in ending the Cold War, died Tuesday at the age of 91. Russian media reported his death, citing the hospital that was treating him as saying he died of a "serious and protracted disease," without providing more information. Gorbachev's trademark...
Mikhail Gorbachev's Pizza Hut commercial — now used in memes and history lessons — cost millions to make and paid the former Soviet leader much-needed cash
Gorbachev defended his participation in the ad from critics, saying "pizza is for everyone. It's not only consumption. It's also socializing."
A former U.S. special forces translator reflects on the fall of Kabul
One year ago today, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. airlifted out more than 100,000 civilians, including many Afghans who aided the United States during its 20-year war. Others still want out. And we talked with some during our recent reporting there. Safi Rauf is trying to help them.
Murphy calls for investments in technology, diplomacy to curb drug and gun trafficking
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut recently returned from a visit to Colombia and Mexico, where he discussed the "vicious cycle" of drug and weapons trafficking across the U.S.–Mexico border. “There is a vicious cycle of guns moving South and drugs moving North,” Murphy said. Drug overdoses are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Mar-a-Lago, officials are analyzing the potential damage to national security
Some news about documents recovered from former President Trump calls for explanation. You will recall the FBI searched Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And according to a property receipt, numerous documents that the FBI found were marked classified or top secret. A redacted affidavit released on Friday asserts that some of those documents compromise some of the most sensitive U.S. intelligence information. Former acting CIA director Michael Morell talked about two types of secrets the Justice Department identified. He spoke with CBS.
The International Atomic Energy Agency is on a risky mission in Ukraine
The International Atomic Energy Agency is on a risky mission. A team of experts reportedly arrived in Ukraine and could begin to inspect Europe's largest nuclear plant later this week. Repeated shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant raises the threat of a nuclear disaster for southern Ukraine and beyond. So what can the inspectors do in the middle of a war zone? Joining us now by Skype is Olli Heinonen. He is a former deputy director of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He's now a fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington. Good morning.
Many Sri Lankans have switched to cycling due to fuel shortages
We have a story of adaptation next, adaptation to an economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The country has run short of electricity and food and fuel, the last of which makes it hard to get to work. So some people are pedaling. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Colombo. LAUREN FRAYER,...
Morning news brief
Hard to imagine in these last days of summer, but we are heading for a third COVID winter. And the federal government is preparing. The Food and Drug Administration this week is expected to authorize the first updated COVID-19 vaccine since the pandemic began. These shots target the omicron variant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Espionage case involves a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and a Chinese spying ring on U.S. soil
It is one of the most unusual criminal complaints of recent times, involving a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and the Communist Party of China. This summer, the U.S. announced it had charged seven men it says were part of a Chinese spy ring. And as NPR's Emily Feng reports from California, the alleged spies had some surprising targets.
PHOTOS: A third of Pakistan is under water in catastrophic floods
One-third of Pakistan is inundated, as floods sweep through the country this summer. The catastrophic floods, resulting from monsoon rains that began in June, are unprecedented in scale and scope. So far, they have affected some 33 million people — about 14% of Pakistan's population — causing death, damage, displacement and loss whose effects will be felt for months and years to come.
Russia-Ukraine war: A weekly recap and look ahead (Aug. 29)
As the week begins, here's a roundup of key developments from the past week and a look ahead. Monday: A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency is on its way to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The IAEA's director, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is leading the mission. Also Monday,...
International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
After a deadly jail blast, Ukrainians want answers about war prisoners held by Russia
LVIV, Ukraine — Olha Kerod was busy at work at a pharmacy in this western Ukrainian city when she got a frantic call from her teenage daughter, Anyuta. "My daughter said, 'Mom, something exploded in Olenivka!'" she says. "She said they blew up a building, and many people died."
Biden's goal to end hunger by 2030 and his new food conference, explained
The Biden administration wants to end hunger and food insecurity in the U.S. in eight years, an ambitious goal the president set in May – and he's hosting a big conference in late September to get things started. It will be the first conference on hunger, nutrition and health...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0