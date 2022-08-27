Read full article on original website
Serena Williams wins her first-round match of what could be her last U.S. Open
Whenever Serena Williams may play her final match, it was not last night. Based on her statements, this could be her last U.S. Open. She says she plans to evolve away from tennis. But she won her first round match. NPR's Tom Goldman is in New York. TOM GOLDMAN, BYLINE:...
Serena Williams has left an indelible mark on tennis
Serena Williams is a cultural icon. Our co-host, A Martinez, spoke with The Atlantic's Jemele Hill. He began the conversation by asking about Williams' legacy on the tennis court. JEMELE HILL: I think Serena's contribution to tennis, I mean, it's just such a broad spectrum. I mean, one, I think...
Fans react to what might be Serena Williams' final U.S. Open
As the U.S. Open begins today in New York, all eyes are on Serena Williams. The tennis icon hinted earlier this month that she might retire after this year's tournament. Sharon Shea traveled to New York from Fort Myers, Fla., to watch what could be Williams' final U.S. Open. She sees this as the end of an era.
Serena Williams' legacy as told by one of the few players to beat her, Chanda Rubin
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former pro tennis player and Tennis Channel commentator Chanda Rubin about Serena Williams' legacy on and off the court.
