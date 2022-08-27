Read full article on original website
Related
How U.S. allies view the country a year after its withdraw from Afghanistan
One year ago tomorrow, on August 30, 2021, the final U.S. troops left Afghanistan. The chaotic end to America's longest war was marked by unfulfilled promises, a Taliban takeover, frantic airlifts out of Kabul and a terrorist attack that killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members. For President Biden, it was a major stain on his reputation not just here at home but with European partners who were close allies in Afghanistan. NPR's White House correspondent Asma Khalid has been looking into this. Hey, Asma.
A former U.S. special forces translator reflects on the fall of Kabul
One year ago today, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. airlifted out more than 100,000 civilians, including many Afghans who aided the United States during its 20-year war. Others still want out. And we talked with some during our recent reporting there. Safi Rauf is trying to help them.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately
An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
An unnamed Syrian official is a key witness in proving war crimes of the regime
What makes it possible to prosecute war crimes? A lot rides on the answer in 2022. Russian forces stand accused of human rights violations across Ukraine. U.S., Ukrainian and other European investigators are gathering evidence. And as they do, they are using techniques developed during an older war. Syria's civil war is 11 years old, and investigators believe they have made progress in gathering evidence and witnesses against the government of Bashar al-Assad. This next story shows us how, because we will hear from a Syrian witness known only as the Grave Digger. He spoke with NPR's Deborah Amos. Deborah, good morning.
Ukraine begins counteroffensive to take back southern part of the country from Russia
The Ukrainian military says it is beginning attacks in the southern part of the country to take back territory captured by the Russians. Ukrainian officials have talked about a major counteroffensive for months, but the military has failed to recapture much territory. For more on what's happening on the ground...
Murphy calls for investments in technology, diplomacy to curb drug and gun trafficking
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut recently returned from a visit to Colombia and Mexico, where he discussed the "vicious cycle" of drug and weapons trafficking across the U.S.–Mexico border. “There is a vicious cycle of guns moving South and drugs moving North,” Murphy said. Drug overdoses are...
Morning news brief
NASA is ready to launch a new rocket to orbit the moon. If the countdown gets to zero as planned, a rocket launches today from the Kennedy Space Center. It will carry a spacecraft called Orion. It doesn't carry people this time, but it's designed to. Orion is the follow-up to the famous Apollo space capsules that first carried people to the moon in 1969. Several Apollo missions followed, the last of which was 50 years ago in 1972.
Why Americans haven't been convinced on cryptocurrency
It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. And I'm Leila Fadel. A recent Pew Research survey found that despite a high-profile ad blitz, just 16% of Americans say they've invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency. Among those who invested, nearly half say they did worse than they expected. The crypto market has rebounded from a, quote, "crypto winter" - basically, a bear market - up from a low of $100 billion to about $1 trillion now. But why have some people invested and others have not? Joining us is Cleve Mesidor. She's the executive director of the nonprofit Blockchain Foundation and author of "THE CLEVOLUTION: My Quest For Justice In Politics & Crypto." Good morning.
A drought in Canada is making it impossible to find mustard in France
For months, shoppers in France have been worrying about a severe mustard shortage. Emma Jacobs reports the shortfall has roots an ocean away. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: First, Gabrielle Villais noticed the popular mustard brands had gone missing from Paris supermarkets, then the lesser known ones. And then even the fancy specialty mustards had sold out. Its absence was jarring, says Villais.
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they fear being attacked in their neighborhood
More than a quarter of American adults say they live in fear of being attacked in their own neighborhoods. That's according to a poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. NPR's Alana Wise reports. ALANA WISE, BYLINE: Americans of color...
Mikhail Gorbachev's Pizza Hut commercial — now used in memes and history lessons — cost millions to make and paid the former Soviet leader much-needed cash
Gorbachev defended his participation in the ad from critics, saying "pizza is for everyone. It's not only consumption. It's also socializing."
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who played a central role in ending the Cold War, died Tuesday at the age of 91. Russian media reported his death, citing the hospital that was treating him as saying he died of a "serious and protracted disease," without providing more information. Gorbachev's trademark...
Ukraine wants the EU to ban Russian tourists
Ukraine is asking the European Union to stop allowing Russian citizens to travel there as tourists. As Teri Schultz reports, European governments on the border with Russia are on board and asking the rest of the EU to join the effort. TERI SCHULTZ, BYLINE: Why should Russian citizens get to...
For politicians, does online popularity translate into votes?
Recent polling suggests Democrats are in a better position to retain control of the Senate this fall than previously expected. If they do, races in swing states like Pennsylvania could be key. That's where Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is running against celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz. Fetterman's team is making use of the Democrats' popularity on Twitter to attack Oz on a variety of issues. The platform is also where Oz has clapped back at Fetterman, and it's where the Republican has made a number of gaffes of his own.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0