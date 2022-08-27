ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Connecticut Public

A drought in Canada is making it impossible to find mustard in France

For months, shoppers in France have been worrying about a severe mustard shortage. Emma Jacobs reports the shortfall has roots an ocean away. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: First, Gabrielle Villais noticed the popular mustard brands had gone missing from Paris supermarkets, then the lesser known ones. And then even the fancy specialty mustards had sold out. Its absence was jarring, says Villais.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
Connecticut Public

Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols' remains are headed for the stars

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Decades after the original "Star Trek" series ended, one of its beloved characters is headed for the stars. The late actress Nichelle Nichols played the communications officer, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura. She died at the age of 89 last month, and now a rocket company says it will carry some of her ashes to space. The company is calling it the Enterprise Flight because it will also carry the remains of at least three others associated with the show. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Nomadic#Social Unrest
Connecticut Public

Why Americans haven't been convinced on cryptocurrency

It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. And I'm Leila Fadel. A recent Pew Research survey found that despite a high-profile ad blitz, just 16% of Americans say they've invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency. Among those who invested, nearly half say they did worse than they expected. The crypto market has rebounded from a, quote, "crypto winter" - basically, a bear market - up from a low of $100 billion to about $1 trillion now. But why have some people invested and others have not? Joining us is Cleve Mesidor. She's the executive director of the nonprofit Blockchain Foundation and author of "THE CLEVOLUTION: My Quest For Justice In Politics & Crypto." Good morning.
MARKETS
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

Hard to imagine in these last days of summer, but we are heading for a third COVID winter. And the federal government is preparing. The Food and Drug Administration this week is expected to authorize the first updated COVID-19 vaccine since the pandemic began. These shots target the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public

NASA is set to launch another rocket to the moon

NASA is not sending a spacecraft toward the moon today after all. The flight director called off today's launch due to multiple problems, including an issue with one of the rocket engines. Brendan Byrne of member station WMFE is at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida covering a story that, to many people, must seem like a bummer. Hey there, Brendan.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Beef prices are down right now. But that may not last

Supermarket shoppers are seeing something unusual these days, discounts in the meat department. Steak prices have actually fallen in each of the last three months. But as NPR's Scott Horsley reports, bargain beef may not last. SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: My neighborhood Safeway is advertising top sirloin this week for 4.99...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Connecticut Public

American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album

AMERICAN AQUARIUM: (Singing) So let's head down to the shoreline and wash off all this blame. Swim out past the breakers just to curse the maker's name. GONYEA: That's the title track, "Chicamacomico." B.J. Barham is the founder and lead singer of American Aquarium. "Chicamacomico" is the Algonquin name for the area of the Outer Banks in North Carolina that's now called Rodanthe, and it's where Barham says he wrote the record.
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

For politicians, does online popularity translate into votes?

Recent polling suggests Democrats are in a better position to retain control of the Senate this fall than previously expected. If they do, races in swing states like Pennsylvania could be key. That's where Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is running against celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz. Fetterman's team is making use of the Democrats' popularity on Twitter to attack Oz on a variety of issues. The platform is also where Oz has clapped back at Fetterman, and it's where the Republican has made a number of gaffes of his own.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy