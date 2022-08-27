Read full article on original website
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
Wisconsin Morning News Anchor Dead from Apparent Suicide at 27: 'She Radiated Love and Positivity'
Neena Pacholke, a television news anchor for ABC television affiliate WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin, died on Aug. 27 at the age of 27. On Monday, Pacholke's older sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times her sister's passing, saying Neena died by suicide. "My sister was by far the...
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Encore: What the movies taught us about teaching
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
NASA now targeting Saturday for Artemis I launch to the moon
NASA's Artemis I mission was scheduled to launch Monday to take a capsule with three test dummies to the moon and back.
New England has been suffering from frequent droughts all summer
In addition to droughts in the West, there has been a drought in New England this summer - very little rain, wildfires have been more frequent and farmers have been forced to make tough choices. From member station WBUR in Boston, Miriam Wasser reports. MIRIAM WASSER, BYLINE: To put it...
A drought in Canada is making it impossible to find mustard in France
For months, shoppers in France have been worrying about a severe mustard shortage. Emma Jacobs reports the shortfall has roots an ocean away. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: First, Gabrielle Villais noticed the popular mustard brands had gone missing from Paris supermarkets, then the lesser known ones. And then even the fancy specialty mustards had sold out. Its absence was jarring, says Villais.
Murphy calls for investments in technology, diplomacy to curb drug and gun trafficking
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut recently returned from a visit to Colombia and Mexico, where he discussed the "vicious cycle" of drug and weapons trafficking across the U.S.–Mexico border. “There is a vicious cycle of guns moving South and drugs moving North,” Murphy said. Drug overdoses are...
NASA delays Artemis I test flight because of engine issues
NASA's big new moon rocket is still right here on Earth. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: This is Artemis launch control with an update. Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has called a scrub for today of the attempt of launch of Artemis I and the space launch system with the Orion spacecraft.
Republican politicians are critical of Biden's voluntary farm conservation plans
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed the other day, includes $20 billion to boost the voluntary conservation of farm lands. The Biden administration has a goal to conserve 30% of the nation's land and water by 2030 - a goal that many Republicans are criticizing. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports.
A former U.S. special forces translator reflects on the fall of Kabul
One year ago today, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. airlifted out more than 100,000 civilians, including many Afghans who aided the United States during its 20-year war. Others still want out. And we talked with some during our recent reporting there. Safi Rauf is trying to help them.
Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols' remains are headed for the stars
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Decades after the original "Star Trek" series ended, one of its beloved characters is headed for the stars. The late actress Nichelle Nichols played the communications officer, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura. She died at the age of 89 last month, and now a rocket company says it will carry some of her ashes to space. The company is calling it the Enterprise Flight because it will also carry the remains of at least three others associated with the show. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Why Americans haven't been convinced on cryptocurrency
It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. And I'm Leila Fadel. A recent Pew Research survey found that despite a high-profile ad blitz, just 16% of Americans say they've invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency. Among those who invested, nearly half say they did worse than they expected. The crypto market has rebounded from a, quote, "crypto winter" - basically, a bear market - up from a low of $100 billion to about $1 trillion now. But why have some people invested and others have not? Joining us is Cleve Mesidor. She's the executive director of the nonprofit Blockchain Foundation and author of "THE CLEVOLUTION: My Quest For Justice In Politics & Crypto." Good morning.
Morning news brief
Hard to imagine in these last days of summer, but we are heading for a third COVID winter. And the federal government is preparing. The Food and Drug Administration this week is expected to authorize the first updated COVID-19 vaccine since the pandemic began. These shots target the omicron variant.
NASA is set to launch another rocket to the moon
NASA is not sending a spacecraft toward the moon today after all. The flight director called off today's launch due to multiple problems, including an issue with one of the rocket engines. Brendan Byrne of member station WMFE is at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida covering a story that, to many people, must seem like a bummer. Hey there, Brendan.
Beef prices are down right now. But that may not last
Supermarket shoppers are seeing something unusual these days, discounts in the meat department. Steak prices have actually fallen in each of the last three months. But as NPR's Scott Horsley reports, bargain beef may not last. SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: My neighborhood Safeway is advertising top sirloin this week for 4.99...
American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album
AMERICAN AQUARIUM: (Singing) So let's head down to the shoreline and wash off all this blame. Swim out past the breakers just to curse the maker's name. GONYEA: That's the title track, "Chicamacomico." B.J. Barham is the founder and lead singer of American Aquarium. "Chicamacomico" is the Algonquin name for the area of the Outer Banks in North Carolina that's now called Rodanthe, and it's where Barham says he wrote the record.
For politicians, does online popularity translate into votes?
Recent polling suggests Democrats are in a better position to retain control of the Senate this fall than previously expected. If they do, races in swing states like Pennsylvania could be key. That's where Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is running against celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz. Fetterman's team is making use of the Democrats' popularity on Twitter to attack Oz on a variety of issues. The platform is also where Oz has clapped back at Fetterman, and it's where the Republican has made a number of gaffes of his own.
NASA begins countdown for its mission around the moon
Monday, NASA plans to launch a new rocket and capsule to the moon. If all goes well, the next mission will send people back to lunar orbit for the first time in 50 years.
Ukrainian neurologist returns to Kyiv to care for patients affected by war
Shortly after Russia's invasion, we heard from a Ukrainian neurologist about how she was able to continue her practice. Over the last 6 months, her work has changed significantly.
