Public Safety

The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ghana zoo: Lions maul man to death in Accra

The authorities in Ghana are investigating after a man was mauled to death by a lion after he climbed into a zoo enclosure in the capital, Accra. The man, described as middle-aged, died from his injuries after Sunday's attack, officials say. Wildlife authorities suspect he may have planned to steal...
ANIMALS
BBC

Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave

Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
ANIMALS
BBC

Sgt Gavin Hillier shot dead by soldier with 'poor eyesight'

An army sergeant was shot and killed when he was mistaken for a target by a soldier with "poor eyesight", an inquiry has found. Sgt Gavin Hillier died during a live fire exercise at Castlemartin base in Pembrokeshire on 4 March 2021. The inquiry found a contributory factor was that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery

Human remains have been found inside a skip at a cemetery. The discovery was made at Tipton Cemetery in the West Midlands on Saturday evening. West Midlands Police is investigating and said the remains will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. The area has been cordoned off for further searches but...
U.K.
BBC

Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera

People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Scarborough: Arrest after seagull killed on pavement

A man has been arrested after a seagull was attacked and killed on a pavement in Scarborough. The incident happened outside Ako Kebab and Waterhouse Bar on St Thomas Street at 02:22 BST on 13 August, North Yorkshire Police said. Officers attended the scene and one man was arrested on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two Air France pilots suspended after cockpit fistfight

Two Air-France pilots have been suspended after a physical altercation in the cockpit, reports say. The captain and first officer exchanged blows as they flew an Airbus A320 from Geneva to Paris in June, Swiss news outlet La Tribune said. Members of the cabin crew intervened after hearing the noise....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tunisia racism: 'I lost the will to leave my home'

According to a survey commissioned by BBC Arabic, 80% of Tunisians believe that racial discrimination is a problem in their country - the highest figure in the Middle East and North Africa region. With black people making up 10-15% of the Tunisian population, there are fears the fight against racial discrimination is now at a standstill after the suspension of parliament, the country's first black female MP has told the BBC.
WORLD
BBC

Woman charged with causing death by careless driving in Norfolk

A woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a motorbike rider died following a crash. Matthew Day, 33, died from his injuries after a collision in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on Friday. The incident happened at the junction of the B1160 Lynn...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ashley Dale: Murder suspect held over garden shooting bailed

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal shooting of a woman at her home has been bailed, police have said. Ashley Dale, 28, died after being shot in her garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August. Merseyside Police have said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown

Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stockton: Starved dog at death's door nursed back to health

An emaciated dog that was "hours away from death" has been nursed back to health and adopted. The RSPCA rescued 11-year-old Seb when his elderly owner in Stockton-on-Tees died in February. He was moved to Stanhope Park Vets in Darlington and where he was cared for by nurse Nicole Burn,...
PETS
BBC

Severn Valley Railway: Switch to diesel services over fire risk

A heritage railway is to switch to diesel-fuelled services after a spate of lineside fires, it said. Severn Valley Railway said the fires were started by sparks or cinders from one of its steam locomotives. Most of the fires took place in the Eardington Bank area, it said, between Bridgnorth...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Speeding driver jailed over Gateshead pedestrian death

A driver who killed a pedestrian while driving at speeds of up to 77mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed. Marion Whittaker, 55, was fatally injured as she crossed Old Durham Road in Gateshead on 25 November. Abobakr Mohammed was under the influence of drink and drugs at the...
ACCIDENTS

