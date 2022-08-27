Read full article on original website
Related
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
BBC
Ghana zoo: Lions maul man to death in Accra
The authorities in Ghana are investigating after a man was mauled to death by a lion after he climbed into a zoo enclosure in the capital, Accra. The man, described as middle-aged, died from his injuries after Sunday's attack, officials say. Wildlife authorities suspect he may have planned to steal...
BBC
Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave
Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
BBC
Sgt Gavin Hillier shot dead by soldier with 'poor eyesight'
An army sergeant was shot and killed when he was mistaken for a target by a soldier with "poor eyesight", an inquiry has found. Sgt Gavin Hillier died during a live fire exercise at Castlemartin base in Pembrokeshire on 4 March 2021. The inquiry found a contributory factor was that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
BBC
Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery
Human remains have been found inside a skip at a cemetery. The discovery was made at Tipton Cemetery in the West Midlands on Saturday evening. West Midlands Police is investigating and said the remains will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. The area has been cordoned off for further searches but...
U.K.・
BBC
Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera
People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
An American family touring the Scottish Highlands killed in a car crash
Three US tourists from Illinois died when their car collided with a truck in Scotland's remote Highlands earlier this month, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Scarborough: Arrest after seagull killed on pavement
A man has been arrested after a seagull was attacked and killed on a pavement in Scarborough. The incident happened outside Ako Kebab and Waterhouse Bar on St Thomas Street at 02:22 BST on 13 August, North Yorkshire Police said. Officers attended the scene and one man was arrested on...
BBC
Norfolk: Family trapped by rising tide at Scolt Head Island rescue
A family was rescued from a Norfolk nature reserve after becoming cut off by the incoming tide. A lifeboat crew from RNLI Wells launched from Holkham Bay to help two adults and a child on Scolt Head Island at about 16:15 BST on Friday. They were on trapped on a...
BBC
Two Air France pilots suspended after cockpit fistfight
Two Air-France pilots have been suspended after a physical altercation in the cockpit, reports say. The captain and first officer exchanged blows as they flew an Airbus A320 from Geneva to Paris in June, Swiss news outlet La Tribune said. Members of the cabin crew intervened after hearing the noise....
BBC
Tunisia racism: 'I lost the will to leave my home'
According to a survey commissioned by BBC Arabic, 80% of Tunisians believe that racial discrimination is a problem in their country - the highest figure in the Middle East and North Africa region. With black people making up 10-15% of the Tunisian population, there are fears the fight against racial discrimination is now at a standstill after the suspension of parliament, the country's first black female MP has told the BBC.
BBC
Woman charged with causing death by careless driving in Norfolk
A woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a motorbike rider died following a crash. Matthew Day, 33, died from his injuries after a collision in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on Friday. The incident happened at the junction of the B1160 Lynn...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Murder suspect held over garden shooting bailed
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal shooting of a woman at her home has been bailed, police have said. Ashley Dale, 28, died after being shot in her garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August. Merseyside Police have said...
BBC
Leeds: Footage shows teenagers throwing bike on rail line at Cross Gates
Network Rail has released CCTV footage showing two teenagers throwing a bike onto a railway line near Leeds. Recorded at Cross Gates station in June, the clip shows one teenager abandon the bike on the platform edge, before another throws it onto the line. The company, which manages the UK's...
BBC
Thames Valley Police officer given final warning over inappropriate touching
A police officer who inappropriately touched a female colleague has been given a final written warning. Thames Valley Police officer PC Hafeez Javeed came "extremely close" to being sacked after the incident, a police misconduct panel said. The panel watched CCTV evidence and heard from the colleague in question. It...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
BBC
Stockton: Starved dog at death's door nursed back to health
An emaciated dog that was "hours away from death" has been nursed back to health and adopted. The RSPCA rescued 11-year-old Seb when his elderly owner in Stockton-on-Tees died in February. He was moved to Stanhope Park Vets in Darlington and where he was cared for by nurse Nicole Burn,...
PETS・
BBC
Severn Valley Railway: Switch to diesel services over fire risk
A heritage railway is to switch to diesel-fuelled services after a spate of lineside fires, it said. Severn Valley Railway said the fires were started by sparks or cinders from one of its steam locomotives. Most of the fires took place in the Eardington Bank area, it said, between Bridgnorth...
BBC
Speeding driver jailed over Gateshead pedestrian death
A driver who killed a pedestrian while driving at speeds of up to 77mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed. Marion Whittaker, 55, was fatally injured as she crossed Old Durham Road in Gateshead on 25 November. Abobakr Mohammed was under the influence of drink and drugs at the...
Comments / 0