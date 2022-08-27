Read full article on original website
Judge denies Lindsey Graham's appeal to delay testimony before Georgia grand jury investigating Trump
Sen. Lindsey Graham's latest attempt to delay his testimony before the Fulton County grand jury investigating whether then-President Trump and his allies interfered in the 2020 presidential election has been denied by a federal judge. Graham asked for an emergency stay over the order to testify, pending appeal, and asked the district judge to halt the grand jury's ability to enforce the subpoena. That request was denied.
Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
Why the Fulton County Grand Jury Isn’t Going to Indict Trump
With Monday’s Mar-a-Lago raid, there’s even higher expectations that the justice system may hold Donald Trump accountable in some fashion. But if charges from the Department of Justice never materialize, many Americans are holding out hope for an indictment from the special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe
Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
Records Reveal That Trump Lawyers Copied Data From Election Systems In Multiple States
In efforts to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, Trump-affiliated lawyers, including Sidney Powell, sent teams to access data from voting systems in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. The Lede. A subpoena of Atlanta-based forensics firm SullivanStrickler found records revealing that Trump-allied lawyers hired the firm...
Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Confirmed as ‘Target’ of Georgia Investigation, ‘Is Now on Notice’ That He’s in Danger of Indictment
Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is now a confirmed target of a Georgia prosecutor’s investigation into efforts to overturn the Peach State’s 2020 presidential election results, the former New York City mayor’s attorney told Law&Crime. “Today, Nathan Wade called our local counsel, Bill Thomas,...
Trump-tied attorney who helped craft fake electors strategy resists grand jury subpoena
Kenneth Chesebro said he had been instructed to maintain privileges with the Trump campaign, which employed him. It’s not entirely clear if that’s true.
Georgia district attorney investigating Trump calls for Mark Meadows to testify before special grand jury
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has called on Mark Meadows -- former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff -- to testify before the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new court filing obtained by CNN.
Federal court cancels upcoming hearing on possession of Trump attorney’s phone
A New Mexico federal judge on Tuesday canceled a scheduled hearing over a Trump attorney’s attempt to get back his cellphone that was seized by federal investigators. Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised former President Trump on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, said in June that the FBI had seized his phone during the execution of a search warrant that he argued was unlawful.
Judge gives Trump until Friday to clarify request for special master on records seized by FBI
A federal judge on Tuesday responded to former President Trump’s lawsuit requesting a special master to review the documents collected by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago residence, giving Trump a Friday deadline to clarify his request. U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon issued...
In Georgia election probe, Donald Trump hires Atlanta attorney famous for defending rappers
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney known for defending famous rappers to represent him in matters related to the special grand jury that’s investigating whether the former president illegally tried to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia. Drew Findling’s clients...
Georgia election probe runs into resistance from witnesses
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors investigating whether Donald Trump committed crimes as he sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia are running into increasing resistance as they seek to call witnesses to testify before a special grand jury. The latest illustration of that came Wednesday, when lawyers for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion to quash a subpoena for his testimony, accusing the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, of pursuing his testimony for “improper political purposes.” Willis rejected that characterization, describing it as dishonest. Kemp is just one of several witnesses who have...
Rudy Giuliani Did What He 'Had to Do' During Grand Jury Testimony: Lawyer
Rudy Giuliani spent six hours in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday facing questions before a special grand jury about the state's 2020 election results.
Judge rejects bid by Gov. Kemp and Trump attorney Chesebro to quash subpoenas
The judge overseeing the Atlanta-area grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election has rejected an effort by Gov. Brian Kemp to block a subpoena for his testimony. However, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney also gave Kemp an election-year reprieve, agreeing to delay...
Georgia Gov. Kemp won't have to testify to grand jury investigating 2020 election until after midterms
A judge has denied Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's attempt to quash a subpoena for his testimony before a special grand jury but agreed to delay Kemp's appearance until after November's midterm election.
Giuliani says he 'satisfied' obligation with Ga. grand jury
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that he had “satisfied his obligation” after facing hours of questioning Wednesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta as a target of an investigation into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. In an interview with The Associated Press, Giuliani said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ended his appearance by saying he had “satisfied his obligation under the subpoena.” “So I was very happy that I satisfied my obligation,” he said. Speaking upon his return to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Giuliani didn’t provide any additional details about his appearance or testimony, including the type of questions he was asked. He was pushed through the terminal in a wheelchair alongside his lawyer, Bob Costello.
Prosecutor seeks Trump lawyer testimony on voting system breach in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.
Justice Department says it has already reviewed seized documents after Trump asks for special master examination
The Department of Justice on Monday said it has already completed a review of the documents it seized from former president Donald Trump’s home after the ex-president demanded a third-party special master be appointed to determine if any of what the department took from him was protected by attorney-client privilege.On Friday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon notified Mr Trump’s attorneys and the Justice Department of her intention to appoint a special master to review the 11 boxes of documents which FBI agents seized from Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home pursuant to a search warrant on 8 August.Ms Cannon,...
Justice Department has finished privilege review of Mar-a-Lago documents
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has finished its privilege review of the documents seized from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago and flagged some for possible attorney-client privilege issues. The disclosure that the review is complete was made in a court filing Monday regarding a request...
