Fulton County, GA

CBS News

Judge denies Lindsey Graham's appeal to delay testimony before Georgia grand jury investigating Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham's latest attempt to delay his testimony before the Fulton County grand jury investigating whether then-President Trump and his allies interfered in the 2020 presidential election has been denied by a federal judge. Graham asked for an emergency stay over the order to testify, pending appeal, and asked the district judge to halt the grand jury's ability to enforce the subpoena. That request was denied.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
ATLANTA, GA
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Government
Law & Crime

Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Confirmed as ‘Target’ of Georgia Investigation, ‘Is Now on Notice’ That He’s in Danger of Indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is now a confirmed target of a Georgia prosecutor’s investigation into efforts to overturn the Peach State’s 2020 presidential election results, the former New York City mayor’s attorney told Law&Crime. “Today, Nathan Wade called our local counsel, Bill Thomas,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brian Kemp
The Hill

Federal court cancels upcoming hearing on possession of Trump attorney’s phone

A New Mexico federal judge on Tuesday canceled a scheduled hearing over a Trump attorney’s attempt to get back his cellphone that was seized by federal investigators. Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised former President Trump on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, said in June that the FBI had seized his phone during the execution of a search warrant that he argued was unlawful.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Georgia election probe runs into resistance from witnesses

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors investigating whether Donald Trump committed crimes as he sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia are running into increasing resistance as they seek to call witnesses to testify before a special grand jury. The latest illustration of that came Wednesday, when lawyers for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion to quash a subpoena for his testimony, accusing the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, of pursuing his testimony for “improper political purposes.” Willis rejected that characterization, describing it as dishonest. Kemp is just one of several witnesses who have...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Giuliani says he 'satisfied' obligation with Ga. grand jury

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that he had “satisfied his obligation” after facing hours of questioning Wednesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta as a target of an investigation into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. In an interview with The Associated Press, Giuliani said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ended his appearance by saying he had “satisfied his obligation under the subpoena.” “So I was very happy that I satisfied my obligation,” he said. Speaking upon his return to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Giuliani didn’t provide any additional details about his appearance or testimony, including the type of questions he was asked. He was pushed through the terminal in a wheelchair alongside his lawyer, Bob Costello.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Justice Department says it has already reviewed seized documents after Trump asks for special master examination

The Department of Justice on Monday said it has already completed a review of the documents it seized from former president Donald Trump’s home after the ex-president demanded a third-party special master be appointed to determine if any of what the department took from him was protected by attorney-client privilege.On Friday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon notified Mr Trump’s attorneys and the Justice Department of her intention to appoint a special master to review the 11 boxes of documents which FBI agents seized from Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home pursuant to a search warrant on 8 August.Ms Cannon,...
POTUS

