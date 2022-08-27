ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bland County, VA

wfxrtv.com

80-year-old dies in Bland Co. ATV crash, State Police say

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An 80-year-old man lost his life in Bland County Friday morning following a crash involving an ATV, authorities say. Virginia State Police tell WFXR News that the crash took place just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on private property in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane.
993thex.com

ATV accident in Bland County, Virginia leaves one dead

A man is dead following an ATV crash in Bland County on Friday, 8/26. According to a report from Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Bobwhite Lane at around 11:30 AM. The report says Charles A. Clark, 80, was driving a 4-wheeler while towing a brush cutter along a...
wcyb.com

2 dead following Buchanan County fire, police say

RAVEN, Va. (WCYB) — Two people were found dead following a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the 1200 block of Meadows Road in the Raven community at 7:36 p.m. Three people were inside the house at the time of the fire, police said. A man was able to safely get out, police added.
WJHL

VSP: Buchanan Co. house fire kills 2 people

RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night. Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, […]
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Alan Everett Peck, 52 of Leesburg, FL, was driving the truck and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger was also injured and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The road has been cleared for traffic. EARLIER STORY: According to...
wchstv.com

Raleigh County deputies: 14-year-old charged after school threat

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raleigh County deputies said a 14-year-old was arrested after threatening to shoot up a school. Deputies began investigating Friday evening after being notified that a juvenile had threatened to shoot up Shady Spring High School, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
wina.com

Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later

BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
wfxrtv.com

Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
993thex.com

Mountain City man jailed after leading police on dangerous chase

A Mountain City man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a dangerous chase. According to a report by Mountain City Police, Mario Gonzalez was jailed after he fled from an attempted traffic stop over no visible registration. Gonzalez reportedly drove through a residential property, a field, then back onto...
WVNS

VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
BECKLEY, WV

