Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
80-year-old dies in Bland Co. ATV crash, State Police say
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An 80-year-old man lost his life in Bland County Friday morning following a crash involving an ATV, authorities say. Virginia State Police tell WFXR News that the crash took place just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on private property in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane.
993thex.com
ATV accident in Bland County, Virginia leaves one dead
A man is dead following an ATV crash in Bland County on Friday, 8/26. According to a report from Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Bobwhite Lane at around 11:30 AM. The report says Charles A. Clark, 80, was driving a 4-wheeler while towing a brush cutter along a...
WSLS
Suspect taken into custody after shooting at Carroll County deputy, authorities say
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A suspect has been taken into custody after shooting at a Carroll County deputy, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened on Tuesday at about 4 a.m. on Wagon Trail in the Cana area of the county. Authorities say...
wcyb.com
2 dead following Buchanan County fire, police say
RAVEN, Va. (WCYB) — Two people were found dead following a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the 1200 block of Meadows Road in the Raven community at 7:36 p.m. Three people were inside the house at the time of the fire, police said. A man was able to safely get out, police added.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Blacksburg. The shooting took place August 26 at a home in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road in the Town of Blacksburg, according to police. Police say about 2...
VSP: Buchanan Co. house fire kills 2 people
RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night. Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, […]
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Alan Everett Peck, 52 of Leesburg, FL, was driving the truck and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger was also injured and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The road has been cleared for traffic. EARLIER STORY: According to...
WSLS
I-81 South in Roanoke County reopens after fatal tractor trailer crash Sunday morning
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Interstate 81 southbound reopened Sunday afternoon after an hours long closure due to a fatal crash. It happened around 10:40 a.m. at MM 135.5. Virginia State Police say a tractor trailer overturned in the median and the driver was trapped inside. VSP identifies the driver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Raleigh County deputies: 14-year-old charged after school threat
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raleigh County deputies said a 14-year-old was arrested after threatening to shoot up a school. Deputies began investigating Friday evening after being notified that a juvenile had threatened to shoot up Shady Spring High School, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Co. community members keeping each other informed as search continues for wanted man
(WFXR) — It’s been more than two weeks since the search began for a fugitive wanted for multiple charges after leading police on a chase and crashing in Craig County, sparking manhunts around southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s...
How Virginia law enforcement agencies deal with aftermath of officer-involved shootings
(WFXR) — Officer-involved shootings can lead to stress for both authorities and communities, but the weight of these serious situations can be more difficult for some Virginia law enforcement agencies to carry than others. “If it’s a very small agency, they may rely on other police agencies, the neighboring agencies, and even State Police to […]
House fire in western Virginia leaves two dead
Virginia State Police is investigating a house fire that killed two people in the Raven neighborhood of Buchanan County on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
wfxrtv.com
Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
993thex.com
Mountain City man jailed after leading police on dangerous chase
A Mountain City man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a dangerous chase. According to a report by Mountain City Police, Mario Gonzalez was jailed after he fled from an attempted traffic stop over no visible registration. Gonzalez reportedly drove through a residential property, a field, then back onto...
VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
WDBJ7.com
Safety risks come to light during joint meeting in Montgomery County
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A facility report from the school board dominated the first half of a joint meeting Monday night with the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and Montgomery County School Board. “As far as I’m concerned, you put every child and staff member and every parent who walked...
Woman arrested for possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Clonazepam
BARGER SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested Friday for possession with intent to deliver for various substances, according to reports. A release by the Summers County Sheriff’s Department indicates that, on Friday afternoon, a search warrant was conducted in the Barger Springs area. The search warrant...
WSET
Pulaski Police looking for suspect in 'breaking and entering' incident at Budget Inn
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this female suspect. The department said that this is in reference to an alleged breaking and entering incident that occurred at Budget Inn on Monday. If you recognize the suspect (who is seen...
Comments / 0