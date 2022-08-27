Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Panthers, Oilers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired goalie Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks. Is this their move to solve a goaltending issue they said they didn’t have? Joe Thornton has said goodbye to the Florida Panthers. What will be his next move?. Are...
Yardbarker
Nazem Kadri says he left money on the table to sign in Calgary, making signing J.T. Miller even more challenging for the Canucks
It was always going to be hard for the Canucks to re-sign J.T. Miller, but it appears to have just gotten even harder. After months of trade rumours and a reported trade offer from the New York Rangers prior to the 2022 Trade Deadline that the Canucks declined; along with president Jim Rutherford saying on the record that the Canucks would “have a pretty good idea of where they’re at” with Miller — whether that be to re-sign him or move him — by the time the draft rolls around, nothing has happened.
The Hockey Writers
Nikita Kucherov Is Still a 100-Point Scorer if He Stays Healthy
When Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov missed the entire 2020-21 regular season due to hip surgery, he returned just in time for the postseason and scored 32 points, the most by any player that postseason. The team won their second consecutive Stanley Cup and he let loose in his now-legendary news conference that shined a floodlight on the real Russian-born star.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: John Tavares, Aging & Holding His Own
This is our fifth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting...
Yardbarker
Matthew Tkachuk’s Place in Panthers Lineup
Last month, the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames shook up the hockey world by announcing what was most likely the biggest trade of the offseason. The Flames sent forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers, along with a conditional fourth-round selection in 2023, in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2025. Immediately following the trade, he signed a massive eight-year extension worth $9.5 million a year. He easily keeps this team as a playoff contender and extended their Cup window, but the question is where can he be slotted into the lineup?
markerzone.com
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU OPENS UP ABOUT SURPRISING NATURE OF TRADE TO CALGARY
The trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida shocked the hockey world. At the time, rumors were swirling around the then-Flame and no one knew where he was heading. The instant the trade was reported, the hockey world's collective jaw went through the floor. By the sound of it, Jonathan Huberdeau's reaction wasn't too dissimilar.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Alex Kerfoot, Versatile & Unappreciated
This is our fifth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting...
Yardbarker
Rangers Would Benefit From Will Cuylle Making NHL Roster
The New York Rangers aren’t going to play favorites at training camp when it comes to who wins their open jobs at forward. With some golden opportunities to secure a roster spot, perhaps even one in the team’s top six, coach Gerard Gallant will be running what should be a heated competition amongst several talented but unproven youngsters as he searches for the best options to replace departed veterans Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano for 2022-23.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Vincent Trocheck on choosing Broadway, Sammy Blais ready, and more
The New York Rangers had a very simple plan coming into the offseason: Sign a second line center and get an affordable backup goalie. They took care of their main goals almost as soon as free agency opened on July 13 by signing Vincent Trocheck and Jaroslav Halak. Trocheck, 29,...
theScore
Avalanche's Makar: We know we're capable of winning Cup again
Can the Colorado Avalanche continue their reign of terror and become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions?. Defensive dynamo Cale Makar says the team sure believes so. "We know that we have the capability of potentially doing it again," he said Monday during an appearance on "Tim and Friends." "It goes back to the competitiveness, I feel like everybody makes it here because they have a certain edge of competitiveness.
Yardbarker
Flames News & Rumors: Kylington, Rodrigues, Kadri & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Oliver Kylington’s name has been popping up in trade rumors despite having recently signed a two-year extension. Meanwhile, free agent Evan Rodrigues is apparently a player general manager Brad Treliving is considering. In other news, Nazem Kadri brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of London, Ontario, this past Saturday. Last but not least, goaltender Jacob Markstrom appears very confident ahead of the 2022-23 season, saying that this Flames group will be even better than a year ago.
Yardbarker

