Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Governor Janet Mills’ leadership
This coming Monday is Labor Day, the holiday traditionally marking the end of summer and the beginning of the campaign season for elected office in November. But at its heart, having developed out of the labor movement when working conditions were deplorable, the holiday honors the dignity of labor and celebrates the gains made by working people for a better life. I am proud that our governor recognizes that workers are the backbone of the state of Maine, and that she has invested in the Maine people by creating good-paying jobs to ensure that every worker and working family has the opportunity to thrive in Maine.
boothbayregister.com
Finding Our Voices awarded second Purple Ribbon
Finding Our Voices, the grassroots, Camden-based nonprofit boldly breaking the silence of domestic abuse, has won a national award for its bookmarks featuring the faces and voices of 43 Maine survivors of domestic abuse. Last year, the group won the same “Outstanding Awareness Campaign” award for its posters, which have...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police blotter
Boothbay Harbor police made five arrests between July 22 and Aug. 25. On July 26, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Nicole Roccha Bollaro, 50, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On July 27, Officer Larry Brown arrested Thatcher Jackson, 20, of Boothbay for violating conditions of release and violation...
boothbayregister.com
Re: Cindy Adams’ NY Post column
Having read Cindy Adams’ review of her recent trip to Maine in the New York Post, I couldn’t help but see the similarities of my trip to New York City. I had gone to NYC for a job interview, my very first solo trip to the Big Apple. Everyone said I would be amazed at the tall buildings, the amount of people, and how expensive everything was. Boy, they were right! After a $55 cab ride to Times Square, I was met with a sensory overload of massive jumbo-trons flashing neon ads and breaking news from all over the world — not something you see in Maine every day. I remember riding in my parents’ station wagon getting super excited to see the bank clock in Portland. It meant we were almost to the Maine Mall where we would eventually get to eat at the Western Sizzler buffet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Commitment to community at center of new law partnership
Chip Griffin and Bruce Harris are proud to announce their new partnership, Griffin & Harris, which will continue the 40 years of community service of Griffin Law Office. “Bruce and I have known each other for over 10 years, since before he moved his family to the area,” says founding partner Chip Griffin. “We have worked side by side on many projects, boards, and professionally over the past several years. Our partnership allows us to continue providing high quality legal services to the Boothbay region particularly in the areas of commercial and residential real estate transactions, estate planning, real estate succession planning, and corporate and nonprofit formations.”
boothbayregister.com
Ernestina-Morrissey launch celebration draws hundreds
After seven years and several million dollars of work at Boothbay Harbor Shipyard, the Ernestina-Morrissey dipped its keel into Harbor waters Aug. 29. The historic ship, set to launch in early afternoon, drew hundreds of onlookers to hop aboard, take pictures and speak to Bristol Marine workers before the access stairs were removed and the ship prepared to launch.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS Class of ’72 makes great showing at 50th reunion
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 held its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Brady’s restaurant in Boothbay Harbor. Thirty-five classmates attended, along with their spouses and guests. Photographer Leisha MacDougall took our official class photo and other wonderful photos. The Wrong Road Band (of which our classmate Dr. Steve Barter is a member) played three hours of great music from the 1960s and 1970s, while we sang along and danced. Everyone had a wonderful time!
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor CSD bus runs
Student drop-off In the a.m., buses will drop off all students at the north entrance of the Boothbay Region Elementary School. This area will be for bus drop-offs only. Parents who choose to drive their children to school should drop students off at the lower parking lot drop-off area. Children will then proceed into the building, up the stairs and outside to the playground area. If you have questions, please call the Boothbay Region Elementary School at 633-5097.
RELATED PEOPLE
boothbayregister.com
Isle of Springs Column: Grandparents chime in
2022 marks the 40th year I have spent the summer in our cottage on this one-hundred acre island on the edge of the Sheepscot River. We lug our groceries over rocks and up steep boardwalks, trip on deteriorating cement sidewalks, and hike across woodland paths hoping a swarm of mosquitoes won’t find us or a deer does not spring out of the flora and crash into us. What was an adventure in the early ’80s when my husband and I, with our two children, a feisty calico cat and an undisciplined black lab joined the Isle of Springs Community is increasingly becoming a challenge. (Ditto long tennis matches, stepping in and out of boats, then securing it on a dock which often rocks from errant waves). When we bought our cottage, we were in our forties and our kids were pre-teenagers. As a newcomer, I admired long-established islanders who filled their cottages in July and August with several generations. I especially respected those who sat at the top of the living family tree and managed island life. Now, I am a part of that demographic, suddenly growing aware of how aging has an effect on the ease of living on the Isle of Springs.
boothbayregister.com
‘Wilde Abstraction’ solo show at BRAF
“Wilde Abstraction” is a solo show of Sarah Wilde’s latest abstract paintings. See them on display during the month of September in the upstairs Harbor Room of the Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF). The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. during the First...
boothbayregister.com
‘Three Good Reasons’: Invoking the subtlety of Giorgio Morandi
The earliest known still lifes (depictions of inanimate objects) were created by Egyptians in the 15th century BC. Many were these discovered on tombs. The Greeks and Romans created still lifes of fruit and vessels in the form mosaics and frescoes. During the Middle Ages artists incorporated symbolic arrangements into illuminated manuscripts. Later, northern Renaissance artists popularized still life floral paintings, and by the 17th century they were painting realistic studies of everyday items. Later they included symbols such as musical instruments, wine bottles and water jugs. These were reminders of the “vanity” of worldly goods and pleasure.
Comments / 0