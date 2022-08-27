Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat boys soccer falls to Summit in home opener
The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team remained vocal for the full 80 minutes in its home opener against Summit on Saturday, Aug. 27, but came up short in a 2-1 loss. Coach Rob Bohlmann says he wanted to measure his team’s patience during the game and believes the Sailors could have been a lot more careful during possessions.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco volleyball drops first two games of the season
Soroco volleyball had a pair of games between Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, falling short in both contests. The girls fought hard against Cedaredge on Friday, and were tied 2-2 heading into the final set. Cedaredge got the advantage and ultimately won the match. Soroco hit the road...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball dominates in second straight match
The Steamboat Springs volleyball team remains undefeated in sets this season beating Moffat County at home 3-0. With senior Tya Drennen out for the game, some of the younger Sailors were called upon for a greater role. “It was an opportunity for some of our other hitters to step up...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bluebird Backcountry experience will include lodging in 2022-23 season
The folks who opened Bluebird Backcountry between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling two winters ago will be offering guests a new opportunity this winter by bringing on-site lodging to the ski area for the first time. “It’ll be up to about 40 beds,” said Jeff Woodward, Bluebird Backcountry co-founder. “There will...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
School starts in Hayden with triple the number of principals
Students returned to the halls of Hayden Valley School on Monday, Aug 22., kicking off the first school year in recent memory where the district will have three principals. Superintendent Christy Sinner said for about the last 15 years, Hayden has had an elementary and secondary school principal, with the latter overseeing students from sixth to 12th grade.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Volunteers survey Silver Creek burn scar to prepare for reforestation efforts in Routt National Forest
When the Silver Creek fire scorched more than 20,120 acres in and around the Routt National Forest in 2018, it left nothing but blackened lodgepole pines behind. Three years removed from the lightning-caused blaze, there is green growth in the burn scar near Red Dirt Reservoir. Fireweed lives up to its name and thrives, while rose hip and raspberries flourish next to asters and invasive thistle. However, very little of the greenery popping up between charred downfall is from young trees.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mind Springs CEO says telehealth program could address some shortfalls for mental health care provider
Mind Springs saw a decline in both the number of patients it served and the number of services those patients received in Routt County during the last fiscal year, but that wasn’t because there was less of a need. Instead, the declines can be attributed to a lack of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mobile crisis response calls for mental health increasing in Steamboat
Now in its second year, the mobile crisis response partnership between Steamboat Springs Police Department and local provider Mind Springs Health has proven increasingly beneficial and well utilized, both organizations say. The program included 86 crisis responses throughout 2021, where police officers called for a mental health responder from Mind...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Oak Creek’s museum has been closed for two years, and it may never reopen
Leading up to the 1925 Oak Creek Mayor’s election, wives of Ku Klux Klan members would routinely attend town board meetings and complain about the Oak Creek’s Town Hall building. After researching the old building, Oak Creek historian Mike Yurich concluded the complaints really weren’t about the building,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Will Savannah Wolfson represent the interests of South Routt?
In the Aug. 18 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Savannah Wolfson wrote a letter supporting TABOR and attacking the Democrats, which is her right, but readers should be aware that Ms. Wolfson is the Republican candidate for District 26 in the Colorado House, something she failed to tell the readers. Her letter is a political position paper and not simply a comment by a citizen.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa gets $180K from Routt County for wastewater plant replacement
Routt County will give $180,000 to Yampa to support an effort to replace the town’s nearly 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant that is no longer keeping up with state regulations. The lagoon-style plant was built in 1973 and updated a decade later, but like similar plants the county operates in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Thank you David Bonfiglio for taking care of our pharmacy needs
Thank you, David Bonfiglio, Patti and staff in Oak Creek for always being so caring about our pharmacy needs — personal, filling prescriptions and helping our South Routt community. This is excellence at it’s best. All people thank you for your dedication and service, especially us. Thank you.
