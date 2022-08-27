When the Silver Creek fire scorched more than 20,120 acres in and around the Routt National Forest in 2018, it left nothing but blackened lodgepole pines behind. Three years removed from the lightning-caused blaze, there is green growth in the burn scar near Red Dirt Reservoir. Fireweed lives up to its name and thrives, while rose hip and raspberries flourish next to asters and invasive thistle. However, very little of the greenery popping up between charred downfall is from young trees.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO