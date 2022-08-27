ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man reported missing out of east Mecklenburg County located

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man who went missing Monday afternoon has been located. According to the CMPD, 76-year-old Joseph Sailing was last seen Monday around 2 p.m. leaving his home near Scuppernong Court, which is just outside Interstate 485 in east Mecklenburg County. Shortly after...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Suspect arrested for murder of man near Northlake Mall in June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old man that took place in June. Police have arrested 30-year-old Drakwan Butler for the murder of Herbert Eaton. Eaton was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Philadelphia Court near Northlake...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Accused Of Shooting At CMPD Officers In South Charlotte Identified

Police have identified the woman accused of firing shots at officers after they were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order. Brenda Donahue, 61, was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Graham after she fired a weapon towards three CMPD officers, striking one officer in the chest, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte

The victim's name has not been released at this time. One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. near Billy Graham Pkwy. in west Charlotte. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. One killed in motorcycle crash on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Cmpd#Wbtv#Homicide Unit
WBTV

4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. Police say a 4-year-old was shot around 6:48 p.m. on Wallace Road. Medic transported the child to the hospital and they are currently undergoing surgery. Anyone with information about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

1 dead after crash on I-485 Inner in south Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius man, 31, dies in Huntersville motorcycle collision

HUNTERSVILLE – A traffic accident resulting in the death of a Cornelius man Saturday is still under investigation. At approximately 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Huntersville Police Department responded to the intersection of Sam Furr Road and Kenton Drive for a personal-injury collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle. Once officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, HPD said the driver of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Anthony Robert Lempp of Cornelius, was pronounced dead. The occupants of the sedan were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested for January murder that killed one, injured 2 others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made an arrest in a murder that took place in January. Following a seven-month investigation, 27-year-old Tyrell Brace was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Elante’ Thompson. Thompson was shot and killed on Woodside Avenue on Jan. 29, 2022, while inside...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy