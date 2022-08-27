Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Charlotte woman who exchanged gunfire with CMPD dies
The woman who was shot by CMPD officers who were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order nearly two weeks ago at a home in south Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed Monday.
WBTV
Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
WBTV
Man reported missing out of east Mecklenburg County located
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man who went missing Monday afternoon has been located. According to the CMPD, 76-year-old Joseph Sailing was last seen Monday around 2 p.m. leaving his home near Scuppernong Court, which is just outside Interstate 485 in east Mecklenburg County. Shortly after...
WBTV
Suspect arrested for murder of man near Northlake Mall in June
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old man that took place in June. Police have arrested 30-year-old Drakwan Butler for the murder of Herbert Eaton. Eaton was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Philadelphia Court near Northlake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Accused Of Shooting At CMPD Officers In South Charlotte Identified
Police have identified the woman accused of firing shots at officers after they were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order. Brenda Donahue, 61, was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Graham after she fired a weapon towards three CMPD officers, striking one officer in the chest, according to CMPD.
WBTV
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local daycare center teacher was caught on camera reprimanding young children in a way that upset some parents. Parent Alyssa Stillwell tells WBTV she started recording the live stream in her child’s class at Tutor Time daycare in Steele Creek after she saw what was happening.
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
The victim's name has not been released at this time. One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. near Billy Graham Pkwy. in west Charlotte. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. One killed in motorcycle crash on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. Police say a 4-year-old was shot around 6:48 p.m. on Wallace Road. Medic transported the child to the hospital and they are currently undergoing surgery. Anyone with information about...
Man found fatally shot at apartments in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon. Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to an apartment complex on Sharon Road West near South Boulevard. At the scene, police found a man who had been shot. MEDIC confirmed he died at the scene. Police...
fox46.com
1 dead after crash on I-485 Inner in south Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just...
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I was terrified': Mom pulls daughter from Charlotte day care after troubling video on TikTok
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius man, 31, dies in Huntersville motorcycle collision
HUNTERSVILLE – A traffic accident resulting in the death of a Cornelius man Saturday is still under investigation. At approximately 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Huntersville Police Department responded to the intersection of Sam Furr Road and Kenton Drive for a personal-injury collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle. Once officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, HPD said the driver of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Anthony Robert Lempp of Cornelius, was pronounced dead. The occupants of the sedan were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WBTV
Man arrested for January murder that killed one, injured 2 others
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made an arrest in a murder that took place in January. Following a seven-month investigation, 27-year-old Tyrell Brace was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Elante’ Thompson. Thompson was shot and killed on Woodside Avenue on Jan. 29, 2022, while inside...
Shots fired through Ikon Hauling in Monroe
The bullet hole is in the upper portion of the window, but you can see a shell casing on the floor in the video provided by Livarchuk.
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man reported out of east Mecklenburg County
Cabarrus County Schools begin Monday, system opens new Roberta Road Middle School. Roberta Road Middle School was built for 1,200 students, but will welcome about 950 on the first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year. One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte. Updated: 4...
WBTV
Back to school frustrations: Parents tell WBTV their children’s bus route was cancelled
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Classes for Iredell-Statesville Schools started Monday, and some parents say, it’s already off to a rough start. Friday, we spoke to families scrambling to figure out transportation plans for their children after learning they won’t have bus service. Today, some parents in the pickup...
Comments / 4