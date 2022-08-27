Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
New England Patriots Cuts: Who's Making 53-Man Roster? - Tracker
Follow along as the New England Patriots set their 2022 roster and prepare for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Sunday 7: Decisions loom in Patriots' final roster cuts
There are plenty of decisions for Bill Belichick and Co. to make regarding the back end of the New England roster over the next couple of days. From undrafted rookies to injured veterans, the Patriots’ roster is a work in progress.
Yardbarker
Tua And Tyreek Show NFL Fans Why They Are The Real Deal
Throughout the NFL offseason, many NFL fans have seen the Miami Dolphins as all hype. They have no faith that Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa can lead the team on offense. Those NFL fans believe Miami has no hope as long as Tua is quarterbacking the team. However, Saturday night’s...
Patriots’ latest tight end release adds to Bill Belichick’s disastrous recent draft resume
Another New England Patriots early-round draft pick has been shown the door in Foxborough. Per Dov Kleiman, tight end Devin Asiasi was released by New England as it cuts its roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Asiasi had a fair amount of receptions while working with the backups in...
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Mac Jones Very Clear
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared to be very frustrated during Friday's preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders as he was seen spiking a tablet on the sidelines. But does head coach Bill Belichick share any of that same frustration with the Pro Bowl quarterback?. Appearing on The...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Ty Montgomery suffers ankle injury: Bill Belichick gives encouraging update after RB was carted off
Whenever you have starters or key contributors playing in the final preseason game of the summer, you hold your breath until they come off the field healthy. In the midst of New England's final exhibition with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, things did not look good for running back Ty Montgomery after he needed to be helped off the field and eventually carted to the locker room after he suffered an ankle injury.
NESN
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.
