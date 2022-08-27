ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Get paid $2,400 for the ‘digital detox’ challenge

By Liz Dowell, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMOZR_0hXi7MjR00

( KTVI ) — Can you last 24 hours without any screen time? Reviews.org is looking to pay a “digital detoxer” $2,400 to go a full day without cell phones, TV, gaming consoles, computers, or any smart devices.

The rules state that the “digital detoxer” will be required to submit a screen time report to show they went 24 hours without tech.

Will my student loans be forgiven?

The contestant will have to submit a report explaining their experience, any challenges they faced, and benefits from the detox. The statement should also include if you plan on cutting down screen time in the future.

To apply, you must be 18 years old and eligible to work in the U.S. The contestant will receive $2,400 for completing the Digital Detox Challenge, along with a $250 Amazon gift card to build a “tech-less survival kit” during the challenge.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 21. Reviews.org will announce the name of the challenger Sept. 30 on its website and social media.

Apply here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detox#Reviews Org#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Shots fired after Columbus clerk refuses to sell man cigarette

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Person dead after Southeast Ohio explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man caught on camera while trying to steal car, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say broke into the window of a car and tried to steal it on Wednesday. Police say around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that the man broke the window of a car at the 2800 block of Citizens Place and tried to steal it before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio student killed in car crash

Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
AVON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy