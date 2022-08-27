ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz says there's a 'real risk' that Biden's student-loan forgiveness will help Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections

By Yelena Dzhanova
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas at the Senate.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

  • Sen. Ted Cruz said Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan will "drive up turnout" for Democrats in November.
  • "Maybe you weren't gonna vote in November, and suddenly you just got 20 grand," Cruz said of the plan.
  • "If you can get off the bong for a minute … it could drive up turnout," he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday railed against President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan, predicting it'll give Democrats an edge in the upcoming midterm elections.

"If you are that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things, now has loans and can't get a job, Joe Biden just gave you 20 grand," Cruz said during an appearance on his "Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast. "Like, holy cow! 20 grand. You know, maybe you weren't gonna vote in November, and suddenly you just got 20 grand."

"And you know, if you can get off the bong for a minute and head down to the voting station," he continued. "Or just send in your mail-in ballot that the Democrats have helpfully sent you, it could drive up turnout, particularly among young people."

Cruz said "there is a real risk" that the Democrats will net more support in November.

The Biden administration earlier this week announced a plan to cancel $10,000 in student-loan debt for borrowers whose annual income does not exceed $125,000.

"For too many people, student loan debt has hindered their ability to achieve their dreams—including buying a home, starting a business, or providing for their family," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "Getting an education should set us free; not strap us down! That's why, since Day One, the Biden-Harris administration has worked to fix broken federal student aid programs and deliver unprecedented relief to borrowers."

Prominent Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders have slammed Cruz's remarks.

"This is what a leading Republican thinks of young 'slacker' Americans who took out loans to go to college," Sanders tweeted in response to a clip of his remarks.

A former official working in the Obama administration also criticized Cruz.

"Since Ted Cruz knows baristas have been spitting in his coffee for years, it's technically not punching down," said Brandon Friedman, former deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 672

Gaylynne Hanus
3d ago

I don't know what bothers you about a $10000 forgiveness you've forgotten about the PP0 $100000 let's don't forget your leader trump 6 Times file bankruptcy. Shut up

Reply(156)
164
SUNNY
3d ago

That was the Dem's plan, forgive debt & buy votes.Very obvious, buying votes legally. That is so up in your face. How disgusting is that move? I pray it backfires. 👀

Reply(58)
111
Hak a dollar
3d ago

Oh I get it republicans are afraid that democrats will maintain control in the house that's why they are against this bill the truth has been finally spoken

Reply(25)
63
