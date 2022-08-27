Read full article on original website
Related
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
People
Wisconsin Morning News Anchor Dead from Apparent Suicide at 27: 'She Radiated Love and Positivity'
Neena Pacholke, a television news anchor for ABC television affiliate WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin, died on Aug. 27 at the age of 27. On Monday, Pacholke's older sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times her sister's passing, saying Neena died by suicide. "My sister was by far the...
Secret Service agent at centre of January 6 hearing claim that Trump fought in limo leaves: report
Tony Ornato, the former head of Donald Trump’s White House security detail, has left the Secret Service.“I retired from the US Secret Service after more than 25 years of faithful service to my country, including serving the past five presidents,” he said on Monday, the New York Times reports. Mr Ornato added had “long” been intent on retiring, a plan he said he had for over a year. The agent was thrust into the national spotlight in June, when Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified during the January 6 hearings that Mr Ornato told her an “irate”...
Comments / 0