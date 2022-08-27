Read full article on original website
Worcester’s Oishi Japanese Restaurant to reopen in Main Street location on Monday
A Worcester Japanese restaurant that has been closed since January will reopen next week at a new location. Oishi Japanese Restaurant will open its doors on Monday, Sept. 5, at 389 Main St., according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We would like to thank you all...
15 Best Things to Do in Shrewsbury (MA)
Separated from Worcester by Lake Quinsigamond, Shrewsbury is a city of almost 40,000, noted for its large Asian American population. The city was incorporated as long ago as 1727, the same year its most famous son, General Artemas Ward, was born. In summer you can visit Ward’s home, now a museum owned by Harvard University.
'Confess, Fletch' trailer might look familiar to Worcester movie fans
The “Confess, Fletch” trailer has dropped and Worcester's fingerprints are all over it. In June 2021, “Confess, Fletch,” starring Jon Hamm as the title character, began shooting scenes in Worcester including at the Telegram & Gazette offices in the Mercantile Center at 100 Front St., Police Department headquarters at Lincoln Square and Cicero’s Café at 17 Suffolk...
These are the 20 highest paying education jobs in the Worcester area, according to Stacker
As students young and old head back to the classroom for the new school year or for the fall semester, Stacker took a look into the highest paying education jobs in the Worcester area. Stacker noted that while the average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than it was a...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - August 29
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
Wonder Bar Express in Shrewsbury Announces Closing
SHREWSBURY - The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express on Route 20 in Shrewsbury announced on Monday it is closing its doors due to staffing difficulties. The Shrewsbury pizza shop was spin-off of the popular The Wonder Bar restaurant on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. The Wonder Bar Express opened its...
SEE THE MAP: 40 Pick-Your-Own Orchards in Central Mass
It's high time to get apple picking. The typical apple picking season starts in late August and ends at the end of October. Luckily, with 40 pick-your-own orchards within an hour drive from Worcester, you can plan a weekend day trip with ease. Below is a map of orchards to...
After three year absence, Caribbean American Carnival parade fills streets of downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's been three years since the Caribbean American carnival held its parade downtown. But at long last, it returned to the streets this weekend. The parade had been put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but hundreds lined Main Street downtown Sunday. The carnival is a celebration of all things Caribbean, whether it's the music, dancing, food or the bright and beautiful costumes.
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
Worcester Police: Social media prompts return home for missing children
WORCESTER — While more and more postings for missing children are popping up on the Police Department’s social media pages, the public needn't worry that there might be a troubling trend among city youth. “More children aren’t missing or running away in the city,” Lt. Sean Murtha said. “The Worcester Police Department is just posting more...
Worcester to begin construction on micro-units for chronically homeless
Amid a rise in homelessness across Worcester, the city’s housing authority will start constructing what officials call the first-in-the-state building of micro-units to house people who have been chronically homeless. The three-story complex named “A Place to Live” will feature 24 fully furnished studio apartments along with a unit...
Indian Lake Closed Wednesday for Algae Treatment
WORCESTER - Indian Lake will receive treatment to control the growth of harmful, toxin-producing algae on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The City of Worcester has contracted the preventative treatment, and there is currently no threat of harmful algae exposure. The City of Worcester is advising everyone to stay out of the...
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
The last weekend of August is here, but summer isn't over yet! Soak up the last days of the month and treat your children to their last bit of summer vacation. Take a look at ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five great events going on this Saturday and Sunday to fill up your weekend. Make your free time exciting with activities all over the Worcester area.
They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.
The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
With Dozens of Full-Time Jobs to Fill, City Launches 'Work for Worcester' Campaign
WORCESTER - In an effort to fill multiple open positions and to promote the benefits of working for a municipality, the City of Worcester launched the Work for Worcester marketing campaign. There are currently over 30 full-time positions available on the City of Worcester's employment opportunities website. Acting City Manager...
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
Vernon Hill American Legion Post collects money, LEGO sets for children with cancer at motorcycle ride
WORCESTER, Mass. - Kickstands went up Sunday morning for what has become a very special motorcycle ride. The second annual Lego Ride for kids with cancer left from the Vernon Hill American Legion Post. More than 200 riders drove by organizations providing support services to families facing childhood cancer, like UMass Memorial Health Children's Health Center and Why Me and Sherry's House. The ride raises money for those two organizations, along with Notre Dame Health Care Pedi Pals. Participants could donate money, or give a new unwrapped Lego set.
Power restored to customers in Brimfield, Sturbridge
More than 1,000 National Grid customers were without power in the towns of Brimfield and Sturbridge Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
Worcester students head back to school with new safety changes
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester students are returning to school with some new safety changes as over a dozen districts across Massachusetts head back to school Monday. Some of the youngest students were excited to head back to the classroom, make new friends and learn “everything,” one little girl said.
