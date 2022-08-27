ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Shrewsbury (MA)

Separated from Worcester by Lake Quinsigamond, Shrewsbury is a city of almost 40,000, noted for its large Asian American population. The city was incorporated as long ago as 1727, the same year its most famous son, General Artemas Ward, was born. In summer you can visit Ward’s home, now a museum owned by Harvard University.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Confess, Fletch' trailer might look familiar to Worcester movie fans

The “Confess, Fletch” trailer has dropped and Worcester's fingerprints are all over it. In June 2021, “Confess, Fletch,” starring Jon Hamm as the title character, began shooting scenes in Worcester including at the Telegram & Gazette offices in the Mercantile Center at 100 Front St., Police Department headquarters at Lincoln Square and Cicero’s Café at 17 Suffolk...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
spectrumnews1.com

After three year absence, Caribbean American Carnival parade fills streets of downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - It's been three years since the Caribbean American carnival held its parade downtown. But at long last, it returned to the streets this weekend. The parade had been put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but hundreds lined Main Street downtown Sunday. The carnival is a celebration of all things Caribbean, whether it's the music, dancing, food or the bright and beautiful costumes.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Bid#Downtownworcesterbid
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
wgbh.org

Worcester to begin construction on micro-units for chronically homeless

Amid a rise in homelessness across Worcester, the city’s housing authority will start constructing what officials call the first-in-the-state building of micro-units to house people who have been chronically homeless. The three-story complex named “A Place to Live” will feature 24 fully furnished studio apartments along with a unit...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Indian Lake Closed Wednesday for Algae Treatment

WORCESTER - Indian Lake will receive treatment to control the growth of harmful, toxin-producing algae on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The City of Worcester has contracted the preventative treatment, and there is currently no threat of harmful algae exposure. The City of Worcester is advising everyone to stay out of the...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester

The last weekend of August is here, but summer isn't over yet! Soak up the last days of the month and treat your children to their last bit of summer vacation. Take a look at ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five great events going on this Saturday and Sunday to fill up your weekend. Make your free time exciting with activities all over the Worcester area.
WORCESTER, MA
tornadopix.com

They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.

The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Vernon Hill American Legion Post collects money, LEGO sets for children with cancer at motorcycle ride

WORCESTER, Mass. - Kickstands went up Sunday morning for what has become a very special motorcycle ride. The second annual Lego Ride for kids with cancer left from the Vernon Hill American Legion Post. More than 200 riders drove by organizations providing support services to families facing childhood cancer, like UMass Memorial Health Children's Health Center and Why Me and Sherry's House. The ride raises money for those two organizations, along with Notre Dame Health Care Pedi Pals. Participants could donate money, or give a new unwrapped Lego set.
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester students head back to school with new safety changes

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester students are returning to school with some new safety changes as over a dozen districts across Massachusetts head back to school Monday. Some of the youngest students were excited to head back to the classroom, make new friends and learn “everything,” one little girl said.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy