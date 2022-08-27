Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Checkpoint Yields No Arrests
MARYSVILLE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Marysville Police Department assisted by the Union County Emergency Management Association, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on CR 1 (Industrial Parkway) near Suntra Way in Union County. In total 149 vehicles traveled through...
Driver in reckless rollover crash ID’d
The man who died after reckless driving ended in a rollover crash Friday has been identified, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.
Woman dead after being hit by a car in southwest Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car Monday night near the South Hilltop. 41-year-old Pamela Hurst of Columbus was found on the side of the road just after 8:30 p.m. south of Brown Road near U.S. 62 in a section of the South Hilltop that falls outside […]
peakofohio.com
A driver and two passengers were arrested on felony drug charges
A driver and two passengers were arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Friday night at 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township were on patrol and noticed a vehicle traveling on 33, just east of Lincoln Boulevard in Russells Point, with an excessively loud exhaust. A traffic...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Man Driving Stolen Vehicle Crashes and Starts Fire
PICKAWAY – One person is in the hospital and may be facing charges after crashing a stolen vehicle he was driving. Troopers are investigating a crash that occurred on August 28 at approximately 9:13 p.m. at the intersection of Cromley Rd. and Little Walnut Rd. in Pickaway County. A 1998 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Cromley Rd., driven by Thomas A. Coverdale, 51, when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Little Walnut Rd. The pickup traveled through the intersection, off the west edge of Little Walnut Rd., and struck a tree. Firefighters were called to the scene because the vehicle was smoking and possibly on fire.
sciotopost.com
Several Vehicles Damaged After Railroad Crossing Arm Malfunctions in Circleville
Circleville – Around 7:30 pm on Sunday two railroad crossings started to malfunction raising up after lights and sirens and then came crashing back down. This occurred at both the West Main street exit and the South Court Street Exit around the same time. Nick Radcliff videoed the malfunction...
Delaware Gazette
ODOT paving the way for Intel
NEW ALBANY — Roadwork is already taking place on Johnstown Road (U.S. Route 62) in advance of the construction of the new Intel facilities in what’s being called the “Silicon Heartland.”. Widening and intersection improvements are continuing at two sections of U.S. 62 and are expected to...
sciotopost.com
Update: No Charges From Fight at Walmart
Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm on August 26. Accoridng to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of an active fight inside the store. On the way to the store, they had a report of a 26-year-old adult male that left the store with no shirt on. When they arrived that male was walking out of the store. Deputies stopped the man and it was obvious he had been in a fight, deputies reported that he had a bloody mouth but declined medical attention.
1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night. According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash. Crews were […]
sciotopost.com
Structure Fire in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Fire department has been called to the scene of barn fire in New Holland around 9 am on Monday. According to early reports, the fire is at the 26900 block of Locus Grove Road in New Holland. Mutual aid was called in from Williamsport, Tanker, and Manpower...
Mailbox thefts growing concern in Ohio, US
As police in Groveport, Ohio investigate after mailboxes outside a post office were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country.
Teen girl reported missing in Fairfield County, may be headed toward Perry County
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl missing since Aug. 25. Nikia Willis left her home at approximately 6 p.m. and is possibly headed to Perry County with a person named Thomas Hanna. Nikia was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt […]
msn.com
Officer shoots teen after suspects bring out guns during traffic stop, Columbus police say
A Columbus police officer shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop after police say the teen and another exited the vehicle with guns. Jeff Simpson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge that includes Columbus police, said no officers were injured. Officials say the officers involved pulled over a...
richlandsource.com
Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
Granville police searching for missing 80-year-old woman
GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday. Police said Millicent Krebs was last seen leaving her home on Maple Street around noon and has not returned. Krebs is described as 5 feet, 7 inches...
Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
CareFlight called to Springfield crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, emergency crews were called to an accident on West National Road at 8:24 p.m. When crews arrived, they found two cars had crashed.
sciotopost.com
New Location: Bane-Welker Farm Equipment Builds in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A popular Farm Equipment and service center is getting a new building off US-23 in Pickaway County. Bane-Walker Equipment is an Employee-Owned company that established itself in 2013 when two successful Case IH dealers (Bane Equipment & North Central Agri-Power) consolidated and became one company. 50 years of experience was combined in the industry.
wksu.org
One more big change coming to U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield
Ongoing construction on U.S. 30 in Mansfield has been the cause of major traffic backups and accidents in recent weeks. The Ohio Department of Transportation has an update on what drivers should anticipate in the coming months and how best to navigate the area. Work began in 2020 on the...
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Brock Simmons—38 years old, 6-feet, 3-inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Simmons is wanted for illegal conveyance. He has ties to the Mansfield area. Matthew Reed—47...
