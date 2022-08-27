ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Checkpoint Yields No Arrests

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Marysville Police Department assisted by the Union County Emergency Management Association, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on CR 1 (Industrial Parkway) near Suntra Way in Union County. In total 149 vehicles traveled through...
MARYSVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

A driver and two passengers were arrested on felony drug charges

A driver and two passengers were arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Friday night at 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township were on patrol and noticed a vehicle traveling on 33, just east of Lincoln Boulevard in Russells Point, with an excessively loud exhaust. A traffic...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Union County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Union County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Man Driving Stolen Vehicle Crashes and Starts Fire

PICKAWAY – One person is in the hospital and may be facing charges after crashing a stolen vehicle he was driving. Troopers are investigating a crash that occurred on August 28 at approximately 9:13 p.m. at the intersection of Cromley Rd. and Little Walnut Rd. in Pickaway County. A 1998 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Cromley Rd., driven by Thomas A. Coverdale, 51, when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Little Walnut Rd. The pickup traveled through the intersection, off the west edge of Little Walnut Rd., and struck a tree. Firefighters were called to the scene because the vehicle was smoking and possibly on fire.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

ODOT paving the way for Intel

NEW ALBANY — Roadwork is already taking place on Johnstown Road (U.S. Route 62) in advance of the construction of the new Intel facilities in what’s being called the “Silicon Heartland.”. Widening and intersection improvements are continuing at two sections of U.S. 62 and are expected to...
NEW ALBANY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: No Charges From Fight at Walmart

Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm on August 26. Accoridng to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of an active fight inside the store. On the way to the store, they had a report of a 26-year-old adult male that left the store with no shirt on. When they arrived that male was walking out of the store. Deputies stopped the man and it was obvious he had been in a fight, deputies reported that he had a bloody mouth but declined medical attention.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WDTN

1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night. According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash. Crews were […]
TIPP CITY, OH
sciotopost.com

Structure Fire in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Fire department has been called to the scene of barn fire in New Holland around 9 am on Monday. According to early reports, the fire is at the 26900 block of Locus Grove Road in New Holland. Mutual aid was called in from Williamsport, Tanker, and Manpower...
NEW HOLLAND, OH
Public Safety
richlandsource.com

Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
10TV

Granville police searching for missing 80-year-old woman

GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday. Police said Millicent Krebs was last seen leaving her home on Maple Street around noon and has not returned. Krebs is described as 5 feet, 7 inches...
GRANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

New Location: Bane-Welker Farm Equipment Builds in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A popular Farm Equipment and service center is getting a new building off US-23 in Pickaway County. Bane-Walker Equipment is an Employee-Owned company that established itself in 2013 when two successful Case IH dealers (Bane Equipment & North Central Agri-Power) consolidated and became one company. 50 years of experience was combined in the industry.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

