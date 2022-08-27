Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Harrisburg man jailed on assault charge
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on a charge of assault at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Justin Michael Anderson stemmed from a call about him hitting a woman, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman charged for meth, more
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect faces charges for assaulting and robbing a man in a Sioux Falls motel. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday, around 12:30 p.m., at a motel in eastern Sioux Falls, the suspect punched a man and stole his cigarettes. Arriving officers found the 48-year-old suspect Shawn Ray Horn from Sioux Falls, in his own room. Horn was arrested and now faces charges for Robbery and Simple Assault.
KELOLAND TV
Security video helps catch man after alleged hit & run in Dell Rapids
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s video you certainly don’t see every day: doorbell security camera footage capturing one car slamming into another which then causes another collision. A doorbell security camera captured the video outside Robert Barse’s home in Dell Rapids. “There’s some skid marks...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls teen cited for nicotine vape
LESTER—An 18-year-old from Sioux Falls, SD, was cited about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near Lester on charges of first-offense person under the age of 21 using a tobacco/vapor product, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license. The citing of Isaac Elisha...
South Dakota man convicted for lascivious acts with a child after release from registry
A Siouxland man who was convicted for sexual crimes against a child was sentenced for new sexual crimes against another child.
KELOLAND TV
No answers in S.F. shooting; Dell Rapids hit & run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Sioux Falls police are investigating a Sunday morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital. Firefighters in...
nwestiowa.com
George man jailed for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old George man was arrested about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Rock Rapids on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Michael Shane Rosene stemmed from the stop of a 2019 Nissa Altima for erratic driving on Highway 75 in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Family seeking answers after shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — It has been over a week since Tunis Lomax was fatally shot close to 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in Sioux Falls. His family says there is still a lot unknown about what happened. “Right now we are just still looking up to the...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for alcohol under age, more
LITTLE ROCK—Two Luverne, MN, residents were arrested about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near Little Rock. The arrests of 19-year-old Hunter Lynn Baker and 20-year-old Johnathon Lee Heidebrink stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1998 Chevrolet Blazer that Baker was driving on Marsh Avenue near the 120th Street intersection about a mile north of Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Charges pending for non-fatal car vs motorcycle crash on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Highway Patrol is investigating after a car and motorcycle crashed on I-90 late Monday morning. Authorities say preliminary information indicates around 11:30 a.m., the driver of the 2007 Honda Civic was eastbound on I-90 when the driver became distracted and rear-ended an eastbound 2003 Harley-Davidson Stryker Motorcycle.
KELOLAND TV
Name released in fatal McCook County crash
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of the person killed in an August 25 motorcycle crash. DPS says that 66-year-old Terry DeNeui of Rushmore, Minnesota, was thrown from his motorcycle after crossing the center line of Interstate 90 in a construction zone and colliding with an east-bound Nissan Sentra.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District says an unauthorized man reportedly on school grounds has been located. The district sent that update to parents and guardians just less than two hours after first alerting families to the incident. The SFSD says that police are handling...
South Dakota AG clears officers in Sioux Falls shooting
South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday that a police officer and sheriff's deputy were justified in shooting and killing a man in a Sioux Falls Burger King parking lot earlier this month.
more955.com
Fatality identified in McCook County crash
HUMBOLDT, S.D. – A Rushmore, MN man has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXDWG motorcycle was westbound on Interstate 90 in a construction zone when the motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2022 Nissan Sentra.
KELOLAND TV
Reaction to attempted kidnapping at SF schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 54-year-old man is behind bars charged with trying to kidnap elementary students from two Sioux Falls schools. Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis Monday, charged with kidnapping in the second degree, enticement of a child under age 14 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All of the charges stem from two separate encounters that happened Friday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities identify victim killed in I-90 motorcycle crash near Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Interstate 90 in southeast South Dakota. Terry DeNeui, 66, of Rushmore, Minn. died in Thursday morning’s crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Troopers say DeNeui was driving through...
brookingsradio.com
Estelline firefighters tackle baler fire
The Estelline Fire Department and Brookings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Friday evening baler fire southwest of Estelline. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it was reported shortly after 8:00 pm on 463rd Avenue near 196th Street. Sebring says a tractor and baler were in use when the baler...
KELOLAND TV
SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Injured In Little Rock Mishap
Little Rock, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital as the result of a mishap in Little Rock Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:00 Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Erma Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart northbound by the Town and Country Building in Little Rock, when her golf cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides for the Little Rock Corn Show. According to authorities, the impact of the golf cart striking the portable power supply caused the power supply to strike a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera Kroese of Sioux Falls.
