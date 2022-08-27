ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes in the mix for five-star receiver Hykeem Williams

Stranahan star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is less than a month away from picking his college team, and the battle for the five-star prospect is in full swing. Miami is one of six schools that have made the final cut for Williams, joining Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M. “They’re changing the culture really well [at Miami],” said Williams, who plans to announce his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County Florida Week 1 football rewind

Lake Wales 33, Zephyrhills 0 LAKE WALES – Lake Wales rolled to an easy win against Zephyrhills at Legion Field in Lake Wales on Friday, and it was the defense that carried the night. Wheel linebacker Johnquae Richardson recorded 17 tackles – 14 solo – with three tackles for loss and recovered a ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale

A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
TAMPA, FL
US News and World Report

10 Retirement Hot Spots in the U.S.

These popular cities are where Americans are most interested in retiring. 10 Retirement Hot Spots in the U.S. Many workers dream of moving to Florida for retirement. But plenty of other people are envisioning an ideal retirement in Hawaii, Colorado, North Carolina or Oregon. There are actually six different states with at least one metro area ranked as a highly desirable retirement spot by Americans age 45 and older, according to a U.S. News online survey. Here’s a look at the most desirable places to retire.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Man Has Moment Of Honesty When Pulled Over By Deputies

The truth will set you free…usually. A Florida Man had a moment of honesty when he was pulled over by deputies. Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over the Florida Man, Andrew Beck, for speeding, little did they know he would be so frank about his condition. According to the report, Beck rolled down the window and spontaneously told them, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.” The deputies still made Beck perform field sobriety tests and he did fail them. His breath alcohol level was was measured at 0.272 and 0.282, over three times the legal limit. So at least he was totally honest about his condition!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Is Florida the new New York?

What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled

As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crash slowing northbound I-75 traffic near Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE: All northbound lanes have reopened just after 8 a.m. A crash has closed lanes of northbound Interstate 75 at State Road 861/The Venice Connector. FHP is investigating the two vehicle crash and say there are injuries involved. One lane of traffic is being routed onto...
VENICE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Highest-rated cheap eats in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated cheap eats in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

15 PHENOMENAL THINGS TO DO IN ANNA MARIA ISLAND

Overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and Tampa Bay, Anna Maria Island is an unassuming beach destination with plenty to offer for those who seek it out. Just across the bay from Sarasota, Florida, the island is a charming alternative to the city, drawing regulars and first timers from across the country. Historic communities, idyllic beaches and small businesses are just some of the reasons to not only visit Anna Maria, but keep coming back. Just a few minutes off the mainland, Anna Maria Island feels worlds away, making it the perfect respite.
ANNA MARIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda

There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, including a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a “quality of life” expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million. “We’ve seen a...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
