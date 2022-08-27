(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 24,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a 3 percent drop since the week before on Friday, August 19th, 2022, and the fourth consecutive drop in the past month. There were 82 additional deaths due to the coronavirus last week in Illinois. The CDC now reports 33 counties are at the High Community Level for COVID-19, that’s down from 42 counties the week before. An additional 48 counties are now rated at the Medium Level, which is up from 39 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are on the Low Level list. The seven area counties that remain on the High Level list are Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Lawrence, Marion, and Wabash. The remaining area counties of Richland, Jasper, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Wayne, Edwards, and White are now on the Medium list. For more on all the numbers go online to the cdc.gov or dph.illinois.gov websites.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO