Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info
Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins
After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle's purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
Illinois’ Best Fast Food Restaurant Won’t Be Opening New Stores In The State?
If you have to drive a considerable distance to enjoy what has been dubbed as the best fast food in Illinois you're not going to like this. It looks like there isn't a possibility of a new location opening near you. Portillo's is not overrated, don't even let that thought...
khqa.com
Illinois works to increase gas supply after oil refinery fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is taking steps to increase the gas supply in Illinois after a fire at a Midwest refinery. A BP gas facility in Whiting, Indiana, shut down over the weekend due to an electrical fire. Afterward, the United States Environmental Protection Agency...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 24,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a 3 percent drop since the week before on Friday, August 19th, 2022, and the fourth consecutive drop in the past month. There were 82 additional deaths due to the coronavirus last week in Illinois. The CDC now reports 33 counties are at the High Community Level for COVID-19, that’s down from 42 counties the week before. An additional 48 counties are now rated at the Medium Level, which is up from 39 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are on the Low Level list. The seven area counties that remain on the High Level list are Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Lawrence, Marion, and Wabash. The remaining area counties of Richland, Jasper, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Wayne, Edwards, and White are now on the Medium list. For more on all the numbers go online to the cdc.gov or dph.illinois.gov websites.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries
As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
KFVS12
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
Storms cause damage in Central Illinois Monday Night
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Storms caused damage across Central Illinois Monday evening and Monday Night. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of the WCIA 3 Viewing area until 10p Monday evening. Storms quickly fired up after 5:00p and moved through the area, bringing high winds, large hail and heavy rain. At one point, […]
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS HARVEST HAULING PERMITS
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Harvest Permits will be available September 1st through December 31st, starting this coming Thursday. The permits allows trucks hauling ag commodities to exceed their gross, axle, and registered weights by up to 10%. While a route authorization must be carried along with the state permit, the authorization prescribes the route of travel and ensures there are no weight limit postings along that route. To obtain a permit, the haulers must apply to each road jurisdiction on whose routes they plan to travel. For state routes, the permit is only available online from IDOT. Go to webapps.dot.illinois.gov/ITAP.
starvedrock.media
How volunteers are helping Missouri test lakes for toxic algae
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — Living on Lake Wawasee in northern Indiana, Cindy Peterson remembers it was once a sparkling clean lake. Now she’s worried her grandchildren won’t be able to enjoy it as they get older. “We’re seeing more and more of the weeds,” she said. “The...
1470 WMBD
COVID-19 cases decline, area community spread changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to move downward slowly. The Illinois Department of Public Health says as of Friday, another 24,297 new cases were reported in the state in the last week — down less than 1,000 from the week before.
Illinois planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil, gas wells
Illinois is planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells in rural communities, ultimately sealing off wells no longer capable of producing enough fuel to help the state profit.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
Divisive rhetoric and the campaign for Illinois governor
Jeremy Gorner, political reporter for the Chicago Tribune, and Brenden Moore, political reporter for Lee Enterprises, join Capitol Connection to discuss the divisive political rhetoric from the Illinois State Fair.
Watch Rednecks Rid Illinois Rivers of Invasive Evil Flying Carp
You need a job done? Let me and my redneck friends do it. Don't believe me? Watch what my people did recently when they were made aware there were invasive and evil carp in an Illinois river. They got it done big time and they did it for a good cause, too.
A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels
Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
WCIA
Advanced Medical Transport serving Central Illinois
We are an emergency and non-emergency Paramedic service serving Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Rantoul, and parts of Vermilion County. We are a not-for profit entity operated for community benefit. We come to the aid of people who are sometimes having the worst day of their life. Our skilled caregivers are compassionate, kind, and clinically capable. We have a 100% new fleet that leverages the latest in technology and safety advantages. We are in the community at various events several times a week – everything from boat races to football games and visits to schools to promote health and safety.
starvedrock.media
Millions of dollars flow into top-of-the-ticket Illinois politics in August
(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars have been flowing into Illinois politics this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given himself $125 million this year alone. That dwarfs his Republican opponent Darren Bailey’s campaign funds. During the Illinois State Fair, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy lamented the...
starvedrock.media
After more than two months, still no abortion special session announced
(The Center Square) – There’s still no indication if there will be a special session that Democratic leaders at the Illinois statehouse said would happen more than two months ago. After the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. v. Wade in June, Illinois statehouse Democrats and Gov. J.B....
