ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motor racing-Perez fastest in final practice for Belgian GP

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46z7sS_0hXi4wxc00

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (Reuters) - Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was fastest in final practice before qualifying for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Mexican, among the favourites for pole position, edged out team mate Max Verstappen, who is facing a grid drop from power unit and gearbox-related penalties, with a one minute 45.047 second lap.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was third but nearly a second off the pace as Red Bull continued to display a dominant turn of speed, around a cold and overcast Spa-Francorchamps.

Verstappen, who came under investigation for failing to slow down for yellow flags, leads Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 80 points in the overall standings with nine races remaining.

Leclerc has not given up hope but, like Verstappen, is set to line up at the back of the grid after also collecting power unit and gearbox-related penalties.

The pair are among seven drivers facing similar grid drops.

Lando Norris was fourth for McLaren ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, George Russell in a Mercedes and Leclerc, who had a spin into the barriers.

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel complained of power unit problems but was eighth fastest ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 in his AlphaTauri.

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

Perpetual Underdog Alfa Romeo to leave Formula One At The End Of 2023 Season

Formula One has always been a tricky world to navigate in terms of doing business. Dozens of teams have come and gone all with the hopes of making it big and winning a championship or two. Even that is not always enough, just look at Brawn GP, they existed for one season, won the constructors and drivers championships, and then vanished into thin air. It takes an incredible amount of money to simply have an F1 team, let alone one that can compete.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Motor racing-Teasing Hamilton puts a cap on Alonso spat

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton literally put a cap on a verbal spat with Formula One rival Fernando Alonso in a teasing social media post on Tuesday. Alonso, a former team mate and fellow world champion, had branded the Briton an idiot after a first-lap collision at last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

McLaren has "multiple plans" as it awaits CRB outcome

McLaren has “multiple plans” for its 2023 driver line-up as it awaits the outcome of the FIA’s Contract Recognition Board regarding Oscar Piastri. Alpine reserve driver Piastri had already signed a deal with McLaren for next season when Fernando Alonso opted to move to Aston Martin, leading to Alpine announcing Piastri as his replacement for 2023. The young Australian insists the French constructor doesn’t have a valid contract and the CRB will decide on which team holds the rights to his services when it meets on Monday.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Crash

A huge crash just went down at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona. Going into the first and second turns nearly half the field got caught up in a collision that allowed Austin Dillon's No. 3 car to steal the lead. The NASCAR world reacted to Sunday's wreck on...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Red Bull showing interest in adding Herta to F1 driver market

Red Bull has shown an interest in signing Colton Herta amid the ongoing movement in the Formula 1 driver market, RACER understands. Herta is currently an Andretti Autosport driver, but has an F1 testing deal with McLaren, and is considered a potential option to replace Daniel Ricciardo if the FIA Contract Recognition Board (CRB) rules in favor of Alpine when it meets to discuss Oscar Piastri’s future on Monday.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

564K+
Followers
351K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy