NBA Draft Scouting Report: Syracuse's Judah Mintz

By Draft Digest Staff
Basketball Draft Digest
 3 days ago

Scouting Report: Judah Mintz

Judah Mintz

Guard | Syracuse

Height: 6'3” | Weight: 170 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.95

Prospect Profile

Mintz may not have elite size, but he is extremely physical at the guard position. He’s a natural scorer and lead facilitator that has the ability to produce from all three levels offensively. He’s also a good passer that should generate quality assist numbers.

While his 3-point shooting isn’t bad, it’s probably where he has the most room for improvement. As it relates to his jumper, the Syracuse freshman doesn't get much lift but that could improve with time. He’s much more effective as a driver and is one of the better freshman in the country off the dribble.

Mintz has explosive quickness and blow-by speed but also knows how to play the angles. He’s slippery with the ball in his hands and uses a variety of fakes to ultimately create his shot. Mintz makes a ton of tough shots, which should translate well moving forward. The NBA is an isolation game which should be great for his draft stock.

Mintz is a good athlete but what makes him special is body control. This allows him to be a good finisher around the rim and a unique shooter in the midrange. The Syracuse guard also has a few post moves he’s known for using, so it will be interesting to see if that element of his game comes out this season.

Overall, Mintz is a good positional rebounder that also has real defensive upside. He isn’t scared to play physical but is also disciplined on that end of the floor. He understands passing lanes and is a smart team defender overall, knowing how to get to his spots.

Outside of perimeter shooting, the primary thing Mintz need to improve upon is going left. He’s much more comfortable going and finishing to the right. It’s not that he doesn’t have the ability to finish left, but he certainly doesn’t do it often.

Mintz was a focal point of the Oak Hill offense last season, playing on the big stage and flashing really impressive things on both ends. He shared a backcourt with Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston but still was able to shine.

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board .

