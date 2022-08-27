It took firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority just 13 minutes to knock down a pre-dawn commercial structure fire on Monday in Garden Grove. According to the OCFA, the blaze was in the 8700 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, near Newland Street. The fire was reported at 4:33 a.m. and was kept from spreading to other businesses.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO