orangecountytribune.com
Five quickly knocked down
It took firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority just 13 minutes to knock down a pre-dawn commercial structure fire on Monday in Garden Grove. According to the OCFA, the blaze was in the 8700 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, near Newland Street. The fire was reported at 4:33 a.m. and was kept from spreading to other businesses.
A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday.
A judge on Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun.
NBC Los Angeles
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
foxla.com
Police investigating possible beating death in La Habra
The La Habra Police Department is investigating a man’s death at a local shopping center Sunday morning. The unidentified man was found by police around 6:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. Police located the man unconscious on the ground of the shopping center parking lot. Paramedics were called to respond, […]
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley.
Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash
Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Man Gets 40 Years to Life for Killing Co-Worker in Tustin
A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a co-worker outside of the victim's home in Tustin in 2003, according to court records obtained Monday.
Huntington Beach police officer fatally strikes pedestrian with patrol vehicle
A 45-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle Saturday morning. The unidentified man was near the intersection of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway at about 5:35 a.m. when he was hit by a HBPD Ford Explorer that was responding to a radio call, the California Highway Patrol […]
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of killing pair in Corona theater
A preliminary hearing is set Friday for a 21-year- old man who claimed voices compelled him to fatally shoot two people in a Corona movie theater.
foxla.com
California county to pay $480K to inmate who miscarried after deputies stopped for coffee
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A Southern California county must pay $480,000 to an inmate who lost her pregnancy after sheriff’s deputies stopped to get coffee while driving her to a hospital. On Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors agreed to settle the federal lawsuit filed by Sandra Quinones,...
2 arrested after man found dead in church parking lot in Corona
Police were dispatched to Church of Christ on Sherman Avenue after receiving reports of a body in the church’s lot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s with apparent signs of trauma.
msn.com
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal crash near Disneyland
ANAHEIM – A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach man sentenced for child trafficking
Four years after a Long Beach man was arrested on child trafficking charges, the suspect was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The investigation began on February 20, 2018, when detectives assigned to the Long Beach Police Department Vice Investigation Detail discovered a sexually exploited minor was posting a commercial sex advertisement online. Vice Detectives were able to locate and recover three victims, two minors and one adult.
45-Year-Old Derrick Deon Flanders Killed In A Pedestrain Accident In Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)
According to the Huntington Police, a man was killed in a pedestrian accident on Saturday morning. At around 5:30 am, a police SUV driven by a 22-years-old officer struck a pedestrian on North Pacific Avenue and Broadway in [..]
foxla.com
76-year-old man seriously injured in Brea hit-and-run
BREA, Calif. - The search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 76-year-old man in Brea. It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the on-ramp to the northbound 57 Freeway from westbound Imperial Highway. Police said the victim had parked his car nearby for an unknown reason...
foxla.com
OC Police Chase: Officer drives over median, travels opposite direction in trying to stop motorcyclist
ANAHEIM, Calif. - SkyFOX video captured the dramatic moments when a law enforcement officer took great measures in trying to stop a police chase suspect. Around 9 p.m. Friday, a motorcyclist led police and deputies on a chase across Orange County. When the motorcyclist started weaving through a busy intersection in the Garden Grove area, a police officer drove over a center divider and started traveling in an opposite direction in hopes of stopping the motorcyclist.
California Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty in Irvine Murder
State Supreme Court justices Monday upheld the death sentence for a 47-year-old man convicted of the torture-murder of an 18-year- old woman in Irvine in 1995.
