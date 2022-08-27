ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

orangecountytribune.com

Five quickly knocked down

It took firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority just 13 minutes to knock down a pre-dawn commercial structure fire on Monday in Garden Grove. According to the OCFA, the blaze was in the 8700 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, near Newland Street. The fire was reported at 4:33 a.m. and was kept from spreading to other businesses.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead in La Habra

LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in La Habra Sunday morning. According to police, officers found the man just after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. No suspect information has been released. SUGGESTED:. The victim has not yet...
LA HABRA, CA
KTLA

Police investigating possible beating death in La Habra

The La Habra Police Department is investigating a man’s death at a local shopping center Sunday morning. The unidentified man was found by police around 6:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. Police located the man unconscious on the ground of the shopping center parking lot. Paramedics were called to respond, […]
LA HABRA, CA
KTLA

Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
msn.com

Authorities ID woman killed in fatal crash near Disneyland

ANAHEIM – A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that...
ANAHEIM, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach man sentenced for child trafficking

Four years after a Long Beach man was arrested on child trafficking charges, the suspect was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The investigation began on February 20, 2018, when detectives assigned to the Long Beach Police Department Vice Investigation Detail discovered a sexually exploited minor was posting a commercial sex advertisement online. Vice Detectives were able to locate and recover three victims, two minors and one adult.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

76-year-old man seriously injured in Brea hit-and-run

BREA, Calif. - The search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 76-year-old man in Brea. It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the on-ramp to the northbound 57 Freeway from westbound Imperial Highway. Police said the victim had parked his car nearby for an unknown reason...
BREA, CA
foxla.com

OC Police Chase: Officer drives over median, travels opposite direction in trying to stop motorcyclist

ANAHEIM, Calif. - SkyFOX video captured the dramatic moments when a law enforcement officer took great measures in trying to stop a police chase suspect. Around 9 p.m. Friday, a motorcyclist led police and deputies on a chase across Orange County. When the motorcyclist started weaving through a busy intersection in the Garden Grove area, a police officer drove over a center divider and started traveling in an opposite direction in hopes of stopping the motorcyclist.
ANAHEIM, CA

