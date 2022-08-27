ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IL

18-year-old fatally shot in the head in Auburn Gresham

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on a porch outside of a home in Auburn Gresham early Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old man was standing on the porch of a house on the 500 block of West 87th Street around 1:27 a.m. when he was shot in the head. He also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Man charged with murder in road rage stabbing

The man was discovered by the owner of the home after hearing a loud noise.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating.

Comments / 7

Bugaloo
3d ago

It's just terrible when you can't sit in peace. While sitting on your porch 🤔 Today's day & age is just 😢

WGN News

