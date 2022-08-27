ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalized schools receive $94K donation from Chevron Richmond Refinery

By Bay City News
(BCN) — Five elementary schools and a charter school were vandalized in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District over the summer, but a donation from Chevron Richmond Refinery could make recovering a bit easier.

Nystrom, Lincoln, Bayview, and Highland Elementary Schools, Greenwood Academy and a charter school were all vandalized toward the end of summer break, according to school district spokesman Ryan Phillips . Chevron has made a $94,000 donation to the district through the nonprofit organization DonorsChoose, which will help the affected schools replace supplies and support other teacher priorities in the district.

“We know the vandalism was a very difficult time for students, teachers and our entire community,” Chevron Community Engagement Manager Lily Naaz Rahnema said in a statement. “Hopefully this support will not only enable our schools with the resources they need, but working with DonorsChoose will also be the fastest way of getting the support to the teachers.”

Chevron also used the donation to fund all outstanding requests from the district through DonorsChoose, which offers to connect donors with specific public schools around the nation to directly support. The requests were made by 13 schools, according to a school district spokesperson.

Three dead after shooting, collision in West Oakland

Superintendent Kenneth Chris Hurst said the school district was appreciative of the donation. “We are especially grateful not only for their support of our vandalized schools, but also for supporting our schools with high priority needs. Chevron’s support means a lot and will assist us with preparing students for a successful school year.”

The effort to repair and replace damage from the vandalism was also aided by donations from the nonprofit Chamberlin Foundation and the West Contra Costa Education Fund, which started and donated to a GoFundMe campaign.

