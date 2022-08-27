ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN.com

Sunshine and warmth for the switch to September

Leftover showers and storms that lingered through the overnight have fizzled out. As high pressure builds in we will see more sun for our Tuesday. There is another chance for a shower or storm later today, mainly to the southwest. Severe weather is not expected and the chance of rain does not look as good as yesterday’s.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
KAKE TV

Drought conditions make harvesting tough for Kansas farmers

If you're driving through Andale, or other parts of rural Kansas, you might see green fields of soybeans. However, if you go look a little closer, the crop is not as strong as you might think. “The most concerning thing is that there are just not many pods up and...
Little Apple Post

Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
adastraradio.com

Western Kansas Drought is Severe but Not Historical Worst

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KNS) – 2022 is shaping up to be a historically severe year for dry, hot weather in Kansas. But, it still falls far short of the worst droughts in the state’s history. Roughly one-third of Kansas is now in extreme or exceptional drought. In Dodge...
#Storm Track#Sat
Wichita Eagle

How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week

The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
livingnewdeal.org

Kansas State Fairgrounds Improvements – Hutchinson KS

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers built the Bison Arena at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Other WPA-built improvements included “upgrading the fair’s sewer, rebuilding the Old Mill ride with permanent fireproof concrete, and putting in a reinforced concrete stage and basement at the grandstand.”
KSN News

Water Lantern Festival in Wichita Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be a Water Lantern Festival at OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd, Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5-9 p.m. “Experience the magic of the Water Lantern Festival where you will enjoy tasty food trucks, fun music, and an incredible sight as thousands of floating lanterns reflect unique messages of love, hope, and happiness,” reads the description of the Water Lantern Festival. Timeline: 5 p.m. — Gates open 5-8:30 p.m. — Food trucks open, and music plays 6:30 p.m. — Guests can begin […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas energy costs to change with new transmission line project

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on a new 94-mile transmission line connecting a power plant in Kansas to another in Missouri is expected to cause energy prices to rise slightly in 2025 to save consumers cash in the future. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, […]
WIBW

$25 million headed to plug abandoned wells in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $25 million is headed to Kansas to help plug abandoned oil and water wells. The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has been awarded $25 million in grant funds to help plug abandoned wells in the Sunflower State. It said the grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the https://transportation.house.gov/committee-activity/issue/infrastructure-investment-and-jobs-act#:~:text=The%20Infrastructure%20Investment%20and%20Jobs,create%20good%2Dpaying%20union%20jobs. to help remediate abandoned oil and gas wells.
KWCH.com

Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle makes Best Cruiser Calendar

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is riding in style. Soon, the whole world will see. A KHP cruiser will be featured in the 2023 Best Cruiser Calendar. The public voted for the honor, and the cruiser will be featured in the ‘September’ page of the calendar.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Trash piling up at vacant lot causing concern

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Trash piling up near a south Wichita dollar store are causing problems for those in the area. For Randy Nunley, who lives in the area, it has gotten so bad he is asking the City to get involved. He says he has recently had to put out a fire behind his […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Traffic reduced to single lane on 63rd St. S. bridge after Labor Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is warning drivers about a change coming to the 63rd Street South bridge. The bridge is located over the Arkansas River near Derby. The county said after the Labor Day holiday, on Sept. 6, traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane due to construction. A temporary traffic signal will allow vehicles to cross the bridge – one lane at a time, alternating from each direction – drivers should expect delays.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
NEWTON, KS

