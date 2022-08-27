Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty storms tonight, dry and warm to wrap up August
South of I-70 is the hotspot for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening. A few storms will make a run to become severe with 60 MPH winds and quarter size hail. Those under a stronger storm will benefit from a healthy dosage of rain. It will be hit or...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat dome building, rain chances tomorrow evening
High pressure is building out west and will be our main weather influence for the next several days. A spotty shower or two is possible in Southwest Kansas this evening, but most of us will remain dry. Clear skies and warm temperatures can be expected today, with highs in the...
Sunshine and warmth for the switch to September
Leftover showers and storms that lingered through the overnight have fizzled out. As high pressure builds in we will see more sun for our Tuesday. There is another chance for a shower or storm later today, mainly to the southwest. Severe weather is not expected and the chance of rain does not look as good as yesterday’s.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered storm this afternoon, summerlike week ahead
Rain returns to the forecast this afternoon as our next boundary tracks across the Sunflower State. Storms are currently moving into Southcentral Kansas, but we will watch for potential severe development along the front later this afternoon. Temperatures bake today. We will reach into the mid to upper 90s ahead...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered showers track east overnight, temps climb for tomorrow
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are rolling through Kansas this evening. Heavy rain, strong winds, and hail will be possible for isolated storms tonight. A Marginal Risk is in place from Southwest to Northeast Kansas as we could see a few isolated severe storms. Rain follows us overnight for those in...
Drought conditions make harvesting tough for Kansas farmers
If you're driving through Andale, or other parts of rural Kansas, you might see green fields of soybeans. However, if you go look a little closer, the crop is not as strong as you might think. “The most concerning thing is that there are just not many pods up and...
Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas
MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
Western Kansas Drought is Severe but Not Historical Worst
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KNS) – 2022 is shaping up to be a historically severe year for dry, hot weather in Kansas. But, it still falls far short of the worst droughts in the state’s history. Roughly one-third of Kansas is now in extreme or exceptional drought. In Dodge...
How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
Kansas State Fairgrounds Improvements – Hutchinson KS
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers built the Bison Arena at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Other WPA-built improvements included “upgrading the fair’s sewer, rebuilding the Old Mill ride with permanent fireproof concrete, and putting in a reinforced concrete stage and basement at the grandstand.”
How to see the Artemis 1 launch? Wichita and Hutchinson host watch parties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–The excitement surrounding the Artemis launch extends to the air capital. Space and aviation fans alike will have a chance to watch the launch together from the comfort of Wichita. The Kansas aviation museum is ready to welcome visitors for its Artemis I launch party. This launch is an important one and one […]
Water Lantern Festival in Wichita Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be a Water Lantern Festival at OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd, Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5-9 p.m. “Experience the magic of the Water Lantern Festival where you will enjoy tasty food trucks, fun music, and an incredible sight as thousands of floating lanterns reflect unique messages of love, hope, and happiness,” reads the description of the Water Lantern Festival. Timeline: 5 p.m. — Gates open 5-8:30 p.m. — Food trucks open, and music plays 6:30 p.m. — Guests can begin […]
Kansas energy costs to change with new transmission line project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on a new 94-mile transmission line connecting a power plant in Kansas to another in Missouri is expected to cause energy prices to rise slightly in 2025 to save consumers cash in the future. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, […]
$25 million headed to plug abandoned wells in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $25 million is headed to Kansas to help plug abandoned oil and water wells. The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has been awarded $25 million in grant funds to help plug abandoned wells in the Sunflower State. It said the grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the https://transportation.house.gov/committee-activity/issue/infrastructure-investment-and-jobs-act#:~:text=The%20Infrastructure%20Investment%20and%20Jobs,create%20good%2Dpaying%20union%20jobs. to help remediate abandoned oil and gas wells.
Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle makes Best Cruiser Calendar
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is riding in style. Soon, the whole world will see. A KHP cruiser will be featured in the 2023 Best Cruiser Calendar. The public voted for the honor, and the cruiser will be featured in the ‘September’ page of the calendar.
Trash piling up at vacant lot causing concern
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Trash piling up near a south Wichita dollar store are causing problems for those in the area. For Randy Nunley, who lives in the area, it has gotten so bad he is asking the City to get involved. He says he has recently had to put out a fire behind his […]
Traffic reduced to single lane on 63rd St. S. bridge after Labor Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is warning drivers about a change coming to the 63rd Street South bridge. The bridge is located over the Arkansas River near Derby. The county said after the Labor Day holiday, on Sept. 6, traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane due to construction. A temporary traffic signal will allow vehicles to cross the bridge – one lane at a time, alternating from each direction – drivers should expect delays.
Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
Sedgwick County Tag Offices changing hours due to burnt-out staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in April, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices extended their service hours, and now things are changing once again. As of April 4, the Tag Office’s began a trial run for new service hours. By changing their hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, they were tacking on […]
Wichita and Haysville trash service customers say trash not picked up in weeks
WICHITA/HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Several customers with Best Value Services, LLC, say they’ve gone weeks without their trash being picked up. KSN News spoke with several Best Value Service customers who say, at first, they wanted to give the company the benefit of the doubt due to the pandemic. However, with inconsistent service and consistent […]
