Hillsborough County, FL

Lee Casey
3d ago

I sign a petition that such people that cannot uphold the law of the land be removed from office and face criminal charges. These George Soros appointed people are not above the law.

bigbear
3d ago

Wonder why they haven't given any examples of felons not prosecuted. Because they don't have any cases for examples. Just like the books etc. We all know because it has been disclosed that he didn't have any cases that he was removed for. The gender dispute doesn't even have a law yet.

Over Liberal BS
3d ago

Except no one but the criminals wants him there. Softie needs to go NYC where crime is rampant.

clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four School Board Members from Office in Broward County, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting that on Friday, August 26th the governor suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Primary Elections

We look at the people behind the scenes making calls that could make or break races. Florida voters made a lot of decisions Tuesday night in races up and down the Primary ballot. But more appears on each ballot than mere votes. Reputations are built or squandered as supervisors count votes each election, and Florida Politics keeps score.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.30.22

Good morning: Here's your first look at the issues behind today's Florida politics. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, Florida Retail Federation endorse Ron DeSantis for re-election

‘Gov. DeSantis’ leadership saved countless jobs and businesses across our state and has enabled our industry to thrive once again.’. The Florida Retail Federation and Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association are throwing their support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid, pointing to his insistence on keeping the state open during the pandemic as a key reason.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
Bill Clinton
HollywoodLife

Why Florida’s Eunic Ortiz Won’t Let Her State Be ‘Testing Ground’ For The Right

Eunic Ortiz has always been more interested in helping citizens, than being distracted by culture wars. As an educator, labor organizer, and election outreach expert, the Florida native has made empowering people her mission. Now as the Democratic candidate for the Florida State Senate’s 18th District, which includes Pinellas’ county communities like St. Petersburg and Clearwater, the Florida-native is fighting to protect the interests of her home, not political donors.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Debbie Buschman endorses former opponent Brian Scott

Buschman lost the Pinellas County Commission Republican Primary to Scott last Tuesday. Debbie Buschman is endorsing her former opponent Brian Scott as he campaigns for the Pinellas County Commission District 2 seat. Buschman, who works as the Lunch Pals Mentor Coordinator for Pinellas County Schools, lost the Republican Primary to...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
#Hillsborough#State Attorney
floridapolitics.com

Feds, state, Seminoles defend Florida sports-betting deal in court; No Casinos pushes back

The tribe briefly offered sports betting before the courts forced it to stop. In a fight over who can control gambling in Florida, the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have filed arguments with a federal appellate court defending their five-year, $2.5 billion gambling compact, which would allow sports betting statewide as long as all bets are funneled through computer servers on tribal land.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Brian Martin: An engineer enters Pinellas School Board fray

The recent massacre in Uvalde, Texas, helped drive Martin into politics. Brian Martin has a four good reasons to run for school board — his kids, ages 4 through 12. The St. Petersburg political newcomer is running to replace retiring Bill Dudley in southern Pinellas County’s District 6. Among other reasons, he says he joined the race to keep them safe. While Pinellas hasn’t recorded a school shooting since 1989, the recent massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, drove the dangers home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants

HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
FLORIDA STATE

