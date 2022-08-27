Read full article on original website
Lee Casey
3d ago
I sign a petition that such people that cannot uphold the law of the land be removed from office and face criminal charges. These George Soros appointed people are not above the law.
bigbear
3d ago
Wonder why they haven't given any examples of felons not prosecuted. Because they don't have any cases for examples. Just like the books etc. We all know because it has been disclosed that he didn't have any cases that he was removed for. The gender dispute doesn't even have a law yet.
Over Liberal BS
3d ago
Except no one but the criminals wants him there. Softie needs to go NYC where crime is rampant.
