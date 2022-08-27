Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy rain and storms overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy rain and a few storms are in the forecast overnight. The storms are moving slowly and this will increase the threat for high water and flooding. High water is difficult to see when it's dark, so please travel with extra care. The storms are developing along...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Severe storm risk begins Monday evening
INDIANAPOLIS — We've got a round of heat and humidity this afternoon ahead of a potent cold front, which will bring a line of strong to severe storms into central Indiana this evening. Temperatures will rebound to near 90 degrees this afternoon with dew points in the low 70s...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued
INDIANAPOLIS — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for about the northern third of the state until 8 p.m. A line of severe storms was moving across northern Indiana on Monday afternoon. Damaging winds are one of the biggest threats. Stay weather aware and check Live Doppler 13...
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
MyWabashValley.com
Sunday storms knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers overnight
NEW UPDATE: As of 7:00 a.m., just over 100 Duke Energy customers were without power in Vigo and surrounding counties, according to the company’s outage map. UPDATE: A new line of storms blew through early Monday morning, knocking out power to even more Duke Energy customers in Vigo and Clay Counties. In all, around 2,000 customers were without power as of 12:20 a.m. Monday in the Terre Haute region. Power has been restored to mostly everyone in Knox County.
WTHR
Refinery fire, hurricane activity threaten trend of falling gas prices
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indiana fell again last week, dropping more than 10 cents per gallon according to GasBuddy.com and AAA. The average price in metro Indianapolis Monday was less than $3.80 per gallon. But an electrical fire that shut down BP's Whiting refinery and increased storm...
indyschild.com
The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World
If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
After a record-breaking year, Penrod Arts Fair returning bigger and better
More than 20,000 people walked through the Newfields campus for the Penrod Arts Fair in 2021, which helped raise $275,000 for local nonprofit organizations.
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Bloomington, Indiana
For those who live around the city of Bloomington, Indiana’s 24 fantastic state parks afford them huge opportunities to connect with nature. Presenting over 700 miles of trails, the region is a terrific one to explore. And with 15 exceptional beaches, 160 playgrounds, 17 marinas and some 75 launching ramps you are not likely to bore easily here.
Columbus named Indiana Community of the Year
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year for various reasons.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Angelo Pizzo discusses growing up in Bloomington and his life as an IU fan
Legendary movie writer Angelo Pizzo joined Gerry Dick on the Business and Beyond podcast to discuss his latest movie, growing up in Bloomington as an IU fan, and much more. Pizzo wrote legendary sports movies Hoosiers and Rudy, and he’s currently working on another related to the first Indy 500.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
msn.com
John Oates reflects on 50-year career before headlining Indy music festival with Daryl Hall
Fifty years ago this September, Daryl Hall and John Oates released their debut studio album “Whole Oats,” a collection of 11 soulful, soft-rock songs. At the time, it made made little commercial impact. But 18 studio albums, six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later, Hall and Oates are still touring and headlining music festivals — namely, All IN Music and Arts Festival this Labor Day weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
theseymourowl.com
Investigating the Haunted Hannah House
Indianapolis is well known for the Indy 500, its multitude of museums, historical landmarks, and bustling city life. However, a select few flock to Indy for something peculiar; its hauntings and paranormal activity. Indianapolis is home to some of the most haunted places in the Midwest, with the Hannah House being one of them. At the beginning of August, I decided to tour the Hannah House, and see for myself if the ghastly rumors were true.
WTHR
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving free bundlets Thursday for 25th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving back to customers. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the bakery will give the first 250 guests at each location a free Confetti Bundtlet. To expand the celebrations, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky...
Fox 59
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
exoticspotter.com
BMW Alpina B7 | Spotted in Franklin, Indiana
Today I saw this awesome and rare sweet looking all black Alpina B7 at Franklin Community high school during a cross country event. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Fox 59
Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you can enjoy the Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville on Saturday, August 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Logan Street between 10th and 14th Street. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
