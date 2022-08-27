ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy rain and storms overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy rain and a few storms are in the forecast overnight. The storms are moving slowly and this will increase the threat for high water and flooding. High water is difficult to see when it's dark, so please travel with extra care. The storms are developing along...
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

INDIANAPOLIS — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for about the northern third of the state until 8 p.m. A line of severe storms was moving across northern Indiana on Monday afternoon. Damaging winds are one of the biggest threats. Stay weather aware and check Live Doppler 13...
WTHR

More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
MyWabashValley.com

Sunday storms knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers overnight

NEW UPDATE: As of 7:00 a.m., just over 100 Duke Energy customers were without power in Vigo and surrounding counties, according to the company’s outage map. UPDATE: A new line of storms blew through early Monday morning, knocking out power to even more Duke Energy customers in Vigo and Clay Counties. In all, around 2,000 customers were without power as of 12:20 a.m. Monday in the Terre Haute region. Power has been restored to mostly everyone in Knox County.
indyschild.com

The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World

If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Bloomington, Indiana

For those who live around the city of Bloomington, Indiana’s 24 fantastic state parks afford them huge opportunities to connect with nature. Presenting over 700 miles of trails, the region is a terrific one to explore. And with 15 exceptional beaches, 160 playgrounds, 17 marinas and some 75 launching ramps you are not likely to bore easily here.
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
msn.com

John Oates reflects on 50-year career before headlining Indy music festival with Daryl Hall

Fifty years ago this September, Daryl Hall and John Oates released their debut studio album “Whole Oats,” a collection of 11 soulful, soft-rock songs. At the time, it made made little commercial impact. But 18 studio albums, six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later, Hall and Oates are still touring and headlining music festivals — namely, All IN Music and Arts Festival this Labor Day weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
theseymourowl.com

Investigating the Haunted Hannah House

Indianapolis is well known for the Indy 500, its multitude of museums, historical landmarks, and bustling city life. However, a select few flock to Indy for something peculiar; its hauntings and paranormal activity. Indianapolis is home to some of the most haunted places in the Midwest, with the Hannah House being one of them. At the beginning of August, I decided to tour the Hannah House, and see for myself if the ghastly rumors were true.
Fox 59

Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
Fox 59

Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you can enjoy the Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville on Saturday, August 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Logan Street between 10th and 14th Street. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
