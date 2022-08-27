ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Montezuma Winery offers NYS Fair visitors refreshing wine slushies with new flavor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Many people visiting the 2022 New York State Fair are excited to try new foods and drinks along with exciting and interactive activities and exhibits. One popular option for fairgoers trying to stay cool on a hot day is an ice-cold wine slushie. The drinks are not hard to find on the Fairgrounds as they have become a Fair staple.
DRINKS
cnycentral.com

90 degree day at NYS Fair, fairgoers try to beat the heat

GEDDES, N.Y. — Monday brought a beautiful but hot day at the great NYS Fair. While many people were crowding to buildings like the Expo Center which is air conditioned others were still enjoying the outdoor activities while trying to stay cool. Whether it be at a misting fan,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grasses
cnycentral.com

Heat Advisories in effect as Central New York nears record highs Monday

The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories in our area as temperatures and humidity values surge. The advisories run from noon till 7pm Monday. If you're headed out to the fair here is the breakdown of the hourly temperatures. Make sure to stay hydrated and head inside periodically to cool off.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy