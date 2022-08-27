So many things inspire me. I would say my biggest source of inspiration comes from knowing that I was created as a one of a kind piece of art by the God of the universe; That I am here on purpose, with purpose just as each of the rest of these amazing women. My drive to leave a legacy of unity, love and hope is a huge driving force that pushes through the struggles to get the work done. Another big source of inspiration comes from seeing other dreamers and overcomers working hard with boots on the ground blazing a path to and building a stronger and brighter community for the next generation of leaders.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO