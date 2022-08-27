Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Commissioners approved requests for DOC program and a 21-acre property
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved two measures Monday, August 29, for the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and one company’s rezoning request. Commissioners approved the extension of a work training program through the Department of Corrections for another two years. The extension was...
tkmagazine.com
Tracy Khounsavanh Killough | YWCA Women of Excellence Honoree
There is no shortage of inspiration. Everyday I'm inspired to do the work because the work needs done. I think of everyone working together to make our community an even better place and it pushes me to work even harder. I think of my children and the future of our community and work harder because we all deserve it. The need does not stop and I am committed to doing what I can with the tools that I have.
tkmagazine.com
Susana Ortiz | YWCA Women of Excellence Honoree
Doing the work with other committed individuals to improve conditions in our community IS what inspires me. For people like myself who have always lived here, it is exciting to see the engagement and collaboration between multiple factions and the progress that comes with that. I'm proud to call Topeka my home and want to leave it better than I found it for my children and everyone else's.
tkmagazine.com
Sherry Hess | YWCA Women of Excellence Honoree
One of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library's community impact goals is that 'every child will be ready for kindergarten'. That statement inspires me. I am inspired by the work itself. I am also inspired by my co-workers and colleagues in the community. Their work on behalf of young...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tkmagazine.com
Linessa Frazier | YWCA Women of Excellence Honoree
Knowing that what I do will impact a life. Whether it's helping someone learn something new about how to communicate through a crucial conversation on my job or having a crucial conversation with a grieving parent in my work as an end-of-life doula, my intent remains the same - to impart something that will impact their life in a meaningful way.
tkmagazine.com
Captain Jana Harden | YWCA Women of Excellence Honoree
People. I am inspired by the people around me who work tirelessly to provide great service to our community. Their sacrifices, their yearning for justice, and their dedication to what can at times be a thankless, yet dangerous career, inspires me to get up and do the work every day.
WIBW
Ukrainian family gives update on son attending Topeka Public Schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -“I’m grateful to a community that has helped us to be here and we are best to be in Topeka and we are blessed to be in this school,” said Valeriia Babiichuk, mother of a new USD 501 student. Babiichuk moved to America with...
tkmagazine.com
Lyn Lemke | YWCA Women of Excellence Honoree
What inspires me every day to get up and do the work is knowing that what I do in my role with Polo Custom Products, makes a positive difference in people's quality of life both for their physical health and their leisure time. What have you learned about yourself through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Gov. Kelly nominates Shawnee Co. judge to Kansas Court of Appeals
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill a vacancy in the Kansas Court of Appeals. If confirmed by the Senate, Pickering would be the first Hispanic Kansan on the court. Pickering, of Topeka, is a District Judge in the Third Judicial District in...
tkmagazine.com
Lesleigh Hodam | YWCA Women of Excellence Honoree
So many things inspire me. I would say my biggest source of inspiration comes from knowing that I was created as a one of a kind piece of art by the God of the universe; That I am here on purpose, with purpose just as each of the rest of these amazing women. My drive to leave a legacy of unity, love and hope is a huge driving force that pushes through the struggles to get the work done. Another big source of inspiration comes from seeing other dreamers and overcomers working hard with boots on the ground blazing a path to and building a stronger and brighter community for the next generation of leaders.
tkmagazine.com
Samantha Meseke | YWCA Women of Excellence Honoree
My children, I know my every action, my every word, and how I act in this crazy world will shape them. I try to be the best (not perfect) mother I can be, to raise kind, loving, and giving young men. What have you learned about yourself through the challenges...
This Kansas university ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s ‘The Best 388 Colleges’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.” The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Gov. appoints first Hispanic female to Court of Appeals pending confirmation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has appointed the first Hispanic female Kansan to the Court of Appeals, pending Senate confirmation. On Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill the vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Powell.
WIBW
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn USD 437 has been chosen by Forbes as the 10th best employer in the State of Kansas. Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022 list. It was chosen as the 10th best employer in the Sunflower State.
LJWORLD
While Lawrence has decided against funding Wakarusa Drive extension, Douglas County seems poised to go solo
While City of Lawrence leaders this past weekshied away from contributing funding to extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and to build a bridge over the Wakarusa River, Douglas County still seems poised to move forward. The issue wasn’t on the agenda when the Douglas County Commission met a day...
Bullets Forever
The Capital City Go-Go will host open local tryouts
On September 10th, the Capital City Go-Go will host open local player tryouts. Participants must be pre-registered and fully vaccinated. They will be broken into two groups that will be capped at 75 players each. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST and the second will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
KVOE
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
Topeka Zoo celebrates an endangered species
TOPEKA (KSNT)-Today is World African Painted Dog Day, and the Topeka Zoo didn’t hesitate to jump on the celebration train. Members of the community gathered at the Zoo’s Camp Cowabunga to color their own painted dog, see a skull and learn more about the animal. With only 7,000 left in the world, the Topeka Zoo […]
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
Aggieville business owners concerned after weekend crimes
MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Aggieville businesses are worried about safety. The Riley County Police Department announced a series of incidents in Aggieville that all occurred early Sunday morning. One individual allegedly fired a gun into the ground, two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and someone’s car was stolen. Some local businesses are […]
Comments / 0