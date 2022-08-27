Read full article on original website
Infamous John Wayne Moment Resurfaces After Oscars Apologize to Award Recipient
The Academy recently apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather 50 years after her infamous 1973 Oscars moment. The Native American activist was asked to take the stage for Marlon Brando when he won Best Actor for The Godfather. She declined the award on Brando's behalf and spoke about a statement from the actor addressing Hollywood's portrayal and treatment of Native American people in film and television.
B.J. Novak Shuts Down Bill Maher’s ‘Cancel Culture’ Nonsense
On Friday night, Bill Maher welcomed an unlikely guest to Real Time: B.J. Novak, the Office writer/co-star, bestselling author, and filmmaker.Novak visited the HBO program to promote his feature directorial debut Vengeance, an indie screwball about an opportunistic New York City journalist/podcaster who ventures to red-state Texas to investigate the death of a former flame. So naturally, Maher tried to engage Novak on a number of hot-button cultural issues regarding the political divide in this country.Maher kicked things off by asking Novak about “the cognitive dissonance of, I don’t agree with you politically, but I like you personally… how can...
Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
Clint Eastwood Turned Down Gregory Peck Movie Role for a Script ‘That Had at Least Some Merit’
Actor Clint Eastwood turned down a big movie role that went to Gregory Peck to star in a smaller movie 'that had at least some merit.'
Bill Maher And Guests Point The Finger At ‘Us’ In Friday’s ‘Real Time’ On HBO
The cartoon character Pogo by Walt Kelly is best remembered for his line, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” That sentiment was the underlying theme of Bill Maher’s Real Time on Friday, as the comedian and his guests explored the various ways that America remains divided, often by our own hand. B.J. Novak of The Office was up first. His new film comedy, Vengeance, has undertones of the social struggles that divide America. Maher played up that angle, asking about the red state/blue state divide and how it’s possible to love those who don’t share your views. What’s separating us,...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him After Not Getting Role In The Film ‘Beast’
Idris Elba and Will Packer visited 'The Breakfast Club' to discuss their new film, 'Beast'
Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract
Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
What Was Anne Heche’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?
Actor Anne Heche ejoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry. Here's a look at her net worth and her entertainment career.
Trevor Noah Can’t Stop Laughing at Alex Jones’ Phone Contents Being Sent to Sandy Hook Families’ Lawyers (Video)
Trevor Noah couldn’t keep it together during Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show” when discussing the Alex Jones trial. The late night host burst into laughter as a clip that has now gone viral aired, showing the moment that the conspiracy theorist (who Noah called a “man who makes Donald Trump look like a decent human being”) learned his lawyers had sent a digital copy of his phone’s contents to the Sandy Hook families’ legal team, presumably by mistake.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
How Paul McCartney Reacted When Neil Young Sang The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ With the Removed Lyrics
Neil Young restored lyrics from The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" that Paul McCartney and John Lennon didn't like.
Elvis Presley NOT Dead? Theory Suggests He's Alive and Even Appeared In A Movie
Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, but is he truly dead?. Several conspiracy theorists claim he never died. This week, admirers of the King of Rock and Roll commemorate Elvis Week, a yearly commemoration time to honor him, who died 45 years ago at his Graceland residence. However, as...
The Truth Behind Frank Sinatra And Marlon Brando’s Feud
Some believe that the feud between Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando started on the set of 1955’s Guys and Dolls, but it actually began a year earlier involving On the Waterfront, when Brando — with the backing of director Sam Spiegel — was cast in the role that was originally Sinatra’s.
