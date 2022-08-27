LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) has received a clean audit from the Office of Auditor General. According to the Michigan Secretary of State, the audit was for Fiscal Year 2021 and Fiscal Year 2022 through March 31. In its report, the Office of Auditor General issued an unmodified opinion on MICRC’s financial schedule to reflect that it was fairly presented, in all material respects, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO