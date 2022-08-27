Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Decision on Michigan abortion rights proposal coming Wednesday
(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, the Board of State Canvassers will decide whether or not abortion rights will have a slot on the November ballot. Last month, petitioners turned in more than 750,000 signatures for the ‘Reproductive Freedom For All’ campaign. The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative...
Tv20detroit.com
MICRC receives clean audit from the Office of Auditor General
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) has received a clean audit from the Office of Auditor General. According to the Michigan Secretary of State, the audit was for Fiscal Year 2021 and Fiscal Year 2022 through March 31. In its report, the Office of Auditor General issued an unmodified opinion on MICRC’s financial schedule to reflect that it was fairly presented, in all material respects, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 19,158 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 129 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 19,158 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,737 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river
EMPIRE, Mich. — Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month. The National Park Service says the Platte River was diverted sometime between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Witnesses are asked to connect with investigators anonymously by calling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
UIA awarded $6.8M federal grant to improve outreach to underserved areas
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) received nearly $6.8 million from the federal government to help those living in underserved areas have easier access to unemployment benefits. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says the grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)...
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is
(WXYZ) — Strong storms moved through metro Detroit on Monday night, and some of the hardest-hit areas included northern Macomb County and Richmond. Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado. According to the National Oceanic...
Tv20detroit.com
Many metro Detroit schools closed Tuesday following Monday night's storm
(WXYZ) — More than 30 metro Detroit schools have closed their building off to students following high winds and rain Monday night. School districts are pointing to power outages as the reason for the closures. Howell Public Schools, Southfield Public Schools, West Bloomfield Middle School, and Wayne-Westland Innovative Academy...
Tv20detroit.com
‘It is a dangerous situation.’ DTE reports thousands of downed wires, gives update on restoration times
(WXYZ) — DTE Energy is reporting more than 260,000 customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after Monday's round of storms moved through the area. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 266,000 customers are listed without power on DTE's website. Trevor Lauer of DTE says they have 1,200 DTE crews...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tv20detroit.com
Massive bald eagle surprises travelers at North Carolina airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive bald eagle recently grabbed everyone's attention at an airport security checkpoint in North Carolina. On Thursday, Transportation Security Administration agents at Charlotte Douglas Airport met Clark, who is a trained bird of prey with the World Bird Sanctuary. Clark even got to show off...
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEOS: Damage across metro Detroit after severe storms hit area
(WXYZ) — Residents are cleaning up after severe storms in southeastern Michigan caused extensive damage to properties. DTE Energy is reporting more than 260,000 customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after Monday's round of storms moved through the area.
Tv20detroit.com
Wind brings down trees, tears shingles from roofs in metro Detroit
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Macomb Township, Jim Miracle was surprised at the amount of damage inflicted by thunderstorms that went through metro Detroit Monday. Shingles from his roof littered the neighborhood. “It seems like we’ve seen worse, but yeah, I don't know what happened,” Miracle said. "It...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit Forecast: Rain chance late
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Rain chance late with a low of 69°. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not likely. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Tuesday: Slight chance of rain in the morning on the east side. High of 83°. Breezy with decreasing clouds and falling humidity later in the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
With cold & flu season ahead, when should you get your vaccines in the fall?
(WXYZ) — Kids are returning to school and with fall on the way, cold and flu season isn't too far off either. Looking ahead, it could be a busy season with cold, flu, COVID-19 and monkeypox all in circulation. While there are vaccines for many of them, it raises a lot of questions about timing.
Comments / 0