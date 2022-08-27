Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lompoc Police officers notice a decrease in crime in community
LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc police officers are noticing a decrease in crime in the community. The post Lompoc Police officers notice a decrease in crime in community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles DUI checkpoint leads to one arrest, eight citations
A DUI checkpoint conducted in Paso Robles over the weekend resulted in one arrest for driving under the influence and eight citations for driving without a license. Paso Robles police conducted the checkpoint in the 900 block of Creston Road between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. Police choose checkpoint locations based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.
San Luis Obispo man arrested following robbery, battery at Stadium Park
A San Luis Obispo man was arrested on suspicion of robbing and assaulting a person early Friday morning, Atascadero police said.
calcoastnews.com
Man injures himself burglarizing two Atascadero businesses, busted
Atascadero police arrested a man suspected of breaking into two businesses early Saturday morning, and then leaving a trail of blood. Shortly before 3 a.m., an alarm alerted officers to a burglary at a business in the 5800 block of Traffic Way. Officers arrived to find someone had forced their way into two businesses. The suspect did not take any cash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande police search for stabbing suspects
Police are searching for two suspects who were allegedly involved in a stabbing on Saturday afternoon near the Arroyo Grande Farmers Market in the Village. Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a man stabbed a victim in the 100 block of East Branch Street. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno
A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. The post San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
SLO man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno
A San Luis Obispo man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno, which was followed minutes later by another fatal motorcycle collision. [Tribune]. Christopher Ortega, 57 was riding a 2018 Kawasaki on southbound Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue east of Riverdale. At about 2 p.m. Ortega was illegally passing slower vehicles at a high speed in the center lane when he struck a concrete median wall, according to the CHP. The impact of the collision threw Ortega from the motorcycle, and he died at the scene of the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
calcoastnews.com
Helios Dayspring checks into prison
San Luis Obispo County marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring surrendered to the Federal Correctional Institution in Mendota (FCI Mendota) last week to begin a 22 month sentence for bribery and tax fraud. Dayspring admitted to paying bribes to then-San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his cannabis...
crimevoice.com
Four-hour Pursuit Ends in Arrest
August 12, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – An arrest warrant hanging over one’s head can certainly be a cause for consternation. However, few targets of law enforcement manage to demonstrate the determination to avoid apprehension by the cops to the extent demonstrated on the evening of August 6, 2022 by 29-year-old Lompoc resident Clinton Cellona.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County’s homicide rate plummets, Santa Barbara County’s rate soars
San Luis Obispo County had 71% fewer murders in 2021 than in 2020. With only two murders in 2021, down from seven in 2020, SLO County has one of the lowest homicide rates in California. Things did not fare as well in Santa Barbara County, which had 125% more homicides...
What SLO County supervisor district are you in? Here’s who gets to vote in November
The General Election is Nov. 8, and the runoff for one Board of Supervisors seat is on the ballot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crimevoice.com
Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run
August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
San Luis Obispo County to take over Ontario Ridge Trail
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unamiously supported easements with two property owners to make the Ontario Ridge Trail an official county trail.
New store finally filling the old Applebee’s spot at SLO Promenade
Subscriber Exclusive: Here’s what will open in the space that’s been vacant since 2017.
Atascadero arrest records for August 15 to 21
On Aug. 15, Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7025 El Camino Real for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and obstructing/resisting/etcetera public/peace officer/emergency med tech. On Aug. 15, Sean Michael Bailey, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested at 8305 El Camino Real for driving under the influence with a...
crimevoice.com
Arrest Made for Narcotics and Possession of Stolen Property
Originally Published By: The City of San Luis Obispo Webpage:. “On August 8, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am, an officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a California Vehicle Code Violation. During the stop, the man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest and identified him as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande. The officer confirmed that Johnson had three felony warrants and also confirmed that the bicycle he was riding was stolen during a residential burglary in San Luis Obispo on July 25, 2022. During a search of Johnson, officers found a collapsible baton or “billy club” in his possession and an ID card that was not his own.
Lompoc Record
The city of Santa Maria incorporated in September, and much more | Shirley Contreras
Sept. 17, 1804: Mission Santa Inez was founded. Sept. 12, 1840: Gov. Juan Bautista Alvarado granted the 8,841.21-acre Casmalia Rancho to Antonio Olivera. Sept. 21, 1874: The Guadalupe Lodge #237 F & AM first met as a chartered lodge. September 1883: A raging fire destroyed the T. A. Jones &...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices continue slow decline, find the lowest prices
Steady crude oil prices and a moderate demand for gasoline in the United States has led to a five cent decline in national gas prices. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped four cents to $5.64 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
Forecasted heat wave impacting sports and school schedules in Paso Robles
Triple-digit heat is nothing new to Paso Robles, but this week’s forecast has both schools and athletic departments preparing for a prolonged heat wave.
Comments / 0