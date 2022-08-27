ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles DUI checkpoint leads to one arrest, eight citations

A DUI checkpoint conducted in Paso Robles over the weekend resulted in one arrest for driving under the influence and eight citations for driving without a license. Paso Robles police conducted the checkpoint in the 900 block of Creston Road between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. Police choose checkpoint locations based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man injures himself burglarizing two Atascadero businesses, busted

Atascadero police arrested a man suspected of breaking into two businesses early Saturday morning, and then leaving a trail of blood. Shortly before 3 a.m., an alarm alerted officers to a burglary at a business in the 5800 block of Traffic Way. Officers arrived to find someone had forced their way into two businesses. The suspect did not take any cash.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande police search for stabbing suspects

Police are searching for two suspects who were allegedly involved in a stabbing on Saturday afternoon near the Arroyo Grande Farmers Market in the Village. Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a man stabbed a victim in the 100 block of East Branch Street. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno

A San Luis Obispo man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno, which was followed minutes later by another fatal motorcycle collision. [Tribune]. Christopher Ortega, 57 was riding a 2018 Kawasaki on southbound Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue east of Riverdale. At about 2 p.m. Ortega was illegally passing slower vehicles at a high speed in the center lane when he struck a concrete median wall, according to the CHP. The impact of the collision threw Ortega from the motorcycle, and he died at the scene of the crash.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Left And Right#Violent Crime
calcoastnews.com

Helios Dayspring checks into prison

San Luis Obispo County marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring surrendered to the Federal Correctional Institution in Mendota (FCI Mendota) last week to begin a 22 month sentence for bribery and tax fraud. Dayspring admitted to paying bribes to then-San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his cannabis...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Four-hour Pursuit Ends in Arrest

August 12, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – An arrest warrant hanging over one’s head can certainly be a cause for consternation. However, few targets of law enforcement manage to demonstrate the determination to avoid apprehension by the cops to the extent demonstrated on the evening of August 6, 2022 by 29-year-old Lompoc resident Clinton Cellona.
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
crimevoice.com

Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run

August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
BUELLTON, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for August 15 to 21

On Aug. 15, Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7025 El Camino Real for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and obstructing/resisting/etcetera public/peace officer/emergency med tech. On Aug. 15, Sean Michael Bailey, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested at 8305 El Camino Real for driving under the influence with a...
ATASCADERO, CA
crimevoice.com

Arrest Made for Narcotics and Possession of Stolen Property

Originally Published By: The City of San Luis Obispo Webpage:. “On August 8, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am, an officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a California Vehicle Code Violation. During the stop, the man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest and identified him as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande. The officer confirmed that Johnson had three felony warrants and also confirmed that the bicycle he was riding was stolen during a residential burglary in San Luis Obispo on July 25, 2022. During a search of Johnson, officers found a collapsible baton or “billy club” in his possession and an ID card that was not his own.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy