ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘American Idol’ winner Just Sam hospitalized with unknown illness: ‘I seriously need help’

Singer Just Sam, who rose to fame after winning “American Idol” in 2020, was hospitalized with an unknown illness. The NYC-based musician, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, rushed to her Instagram Story to update fans on her health woes. Revealing she was hospitalized on Wednesday, the 23-year-old — who won ABC’s season 3 of the hit singing competition — cried out for help in a cryptic post but did not explain what landed her under the watchful eye of doctors. “100 lbs is crazy. I seriously need help,” she wrote alongside a picture of scales. She later provided an update to worried...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#American Idol#Hospitalization
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Blake Shelton Reportedly Fighting With Gwen Stefani Over Her Latest 'Obsession' But Here's What to Know

Blake Shelton is allegedly angry with Gwen Stefani because of her new "obsession" with plastic surgery. This is part of a long-running National Enquirer storyline about Stefani supposedly being addicted to getting work done on her face. The idea that there is any tension between Stefani and Shelton, who will be coaches on the upcoming season of The Voice together, is false.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Feuding Over Gwen Stefani's Children, But Is It True?

There are reports swirling that indicate Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale are feuding over Gwen Stefani's children with the Bush frontman, and many fans are probably wondering if this is true. According to Suggest, outlets such as the National Enquirer have been running stories that suggest the two men are at odds over fatherhood. However, Suggest is not so sure these rumors have any validity.
RELATIONSHIPS
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

LL Cool J’s Wife: Everything To Know About Simone South & Their 25+ Year Marriage

LL Cool J is a man of many talents. The 54-year-old multihyphenate star (born James Todd Smith) has taken over Hollywood as a hip hop artist, record producer and an actor (don’t sleep on his comedic turn in Halloween H2O). Now he’s adding award show host to his resume as he will be emceeing the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards alongside Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj on August 28. Although the gig is new one for LL, he isn’t a stranger to the event, winning a Moonman statue for his iconic hit “Mama Said Knock You Out’ in 1991 and the Video Vanguard award in 1997.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'

Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
NASHVILLE, TN
bravotv.com

So, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora Are Now Feuding Over... an Invoice?!

In a first look at the August 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, new tensions arise between the cast members. Just when you thought the ongoing tensions between Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora had experienced as many ups and downs as it could, well, in a preview at the upcoming August 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies have found a new reason to not see eye-to-eye.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy