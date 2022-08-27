Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong monsoon storms and more sizzling heat through Labor Day
PHOENIX — The heat is on as we head into the Labor Day weekend, but there's also a threat of more monsoon storms. The best chances for storms will be in the higher terrain across northern and eastern Arizona, but there's a slight chance that storms make it down it into the Valley again today and on Saturday.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling heat, Slight chance of storms
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms hit parts of the East Valley Thursday night and there's a chance for more heading into Labor Day weekend. The best chances for storms will be in the higher terrain, but there's a slight chance of storms making it into the Valley again on Friday or Saturday.
ABC 15 News
More than 10,000 drivers required roadside assistance last Labor Day weekend, AAA Arizona says
While many Arizonans may be getting a break from work this holiday weekend, the heat is back on with temperatures back near 110 degrees this Labor Day. The Arizona Department of Transportation and AAA Arizona want to make sure drivers do not hit the road without weather in mind. Operation...
ABC 15 News
Southeast Valley home destroyed by lightning-caused fire during monsoon storm
Pinal County officials are investigating an overnight house fire that started during strong lightning storms in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley area. Lightning reportedly struck a home's roof near Hunt Highway and Empire Boulevard around 10:30 Thursday night. ABC15 received multiple videos showing flames erupting from the home. On Friday...
Arizona: Farmers' Almanac predictions for winter 2022-2023
The Farmers' Almanac is a well-respected source of weather information, and its prediction for a mild and dry winter in Arizona has many residents looking forward to cooler temperatures. While this may be good news for those who don't enjoy the hot, humid summers here, it's important to remember that a dry winter can have its own set of problems.
Crash leaves 1 dead, closes I-10 eastbound at 16th Street in Phoenix
I-10 eastbound is closed at 16th Street after a serious crash Friday morning. Air15 video shows several miles of backup in the area and traffic at a standstill around 9:30 a.m.
ABC 15 News
Was Arizona in a 'silent' COVID-19 surge from mid-April to late July?
COVID-19 is still with us, but a recent, and silent surge may be coming to an end. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,661 weekly COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths. This is the second consecutive week of cases under 10,000. Many indicators had been showing COVID-19 was likely surging through communities throughout Arizona since mid-April. Today those same indicators are showing what was a silent surge is subsiding.
fox10phoenix.com
Salt River tubing becomes treacherous as recent monsoons cause rockslide, swift waters
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - People cooling off at the Salt River were warned they could be in for a rough ride as recent monsoon storms have filled the river with lots of debris. The Tonto National Forest says the monsoon created a rockslide that added debris to the river, and tubers say the rapids are moving more swiftly now.
ABC 15 News
Crash sends box truck into power lines, business in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ — Crews are working to restore power and clean up a busy roadway after a box truck crashed into a business and power poles Friday morning. The incident occurred along 51st Avenue near Glendale Avenue. Glendale police say a white car was headed southbound on 51st Avenue...
knau.org
Lane restrictions planned for I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff
Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix as crews continue to install fiber-optic cable along the roadway. The Arizona Department of Transportation officials say northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near Coldwater Road – milepost 245 – overnight through Wednesday morning.
ABC 15 News
Get 40 cents off each gallon of gas on Thursday at Circle K fuel stations
PHOENIX — Circle K Fuel Day is Thursday and to celebrate, the chain is offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas. The deal is valid from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at participating Arizona fuel stations and more than 3,600 Circle K-branded stations around the country.
phoenixwithkids.net
Hidden Lake in Buckeye
Take the family to Hidden Lake in Buckeye this summer and enjoy the super cool inflatable obstacle course on the lake!. We spent 4 hours enjoying the sunshine and water at this tucked-away West Valley lake. Privately opened but open to the public, Hidden Lake offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, a small but extensive bar menu, and a fun summer addition of a water playground for kids and adults. The kids loved this the most, from the slippery stairs and slide to the trampoline and plenty of space to give your best ninja kicks as you jump in.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
ABC 15 News
ASU kicks off against NAU for season opener
TEMPE, AZ — Thursday night is the first Arizona State University football game of the season. The Sun Devils are set to kick off against the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium. If ASU wins, it will be their 23rd consecutive home opener win. ASU says that's...
ABC 15 News
Arizona electricity companies prepared to aid California energy demands
Through next week, record-setting temperatures in California will likely put a strain on the energy grid. It's also part of the Western Interconnection that includes Arizona. This allows western states to push power back and forth but the states don't depend on each other for generating their own electricity. While...
MCSO investigating body found near Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death near the Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange Thursday.
