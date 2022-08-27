ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling heat, Slight chance of storms

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms hit parts of the East Valley Thursday night and there's a chance for more heading into Labor Day weekend. The best chances for storms will be in the higher terrain, but there's a slight chance of storms making it into the Valley again on Friday or Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Southeast Valley home destroyed by lightning-caused fire during monsoon storm

Pinal County officials are investigating an overnight house fire that started during strong lightning storms in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley area. Lightning reportedly struck a home's roof near Hunt Highway and Empire Boulevard around 10:30 Thursday night. ABC15 received multiple videos showing flames erupting from the home. On Friday...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Brenna Temple

Arizona: Farmers' Almanac predictions for winter 2022-2023

The Farmers' Almanac is a well-respected source of weather information, and its prediction for a mild and dry winter in Arizona has many residents looking forward to cooler temperatures. While this may be good news for those who don't enjoy the hot, humid summers here, it's important to remember that a dry winter can have its own set of problems.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Was Arizona in a 'silent' COVID-19 surge from mid-April to late July?

COVID-19 is still with us, but a recent, and silent surge may be coming to an end. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,661 weekly COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths. This is the second consecutive week of cases under 10,000. Many indicators had been showing COVID-19 was likely surging through communities throughout Arizona since mid-April. Today those same indicators are showing what was a silent surge is subsiding.
ARIZONA STATE
#Heavy Rain#Ozone Pollution#Monsoon#Phoenix Rainfall
ABC 15 News

Crash sends box truck into power lines, business in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Crews are working to restore power and clean up a busy roadway after a box truck crashed into a business and power poles Friday morning. The incident occurred along 51st Avenue near Glendale Avenue. Glendale police say a white car was headed southbound on 51st Avenue...
GLENDALE, AZ
knau.org

Lane restrictions planned for I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff

Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix as crews continue to install fiber-optic cable along the roadway. The Arizona Department of Transportation officials say northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near Coldwater Road – milepost 245 – overnight through Wednesday morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
phoenixwithkids.net

Hidden Lake in Buckeye

Take the family to Hidden Lake in Buckeye this summer and enjoy the super cool inflatable obstacle course on the lake!. We spent 4 hours enjoying the sunshine and water at this tucked-away West Valley lake. Privately opened but open to the public, Hidden Lake offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, a small but extensive bar menu, and a fun summer addition of a water playground for kids and adults. The kids loved this the most, from the slippery stairs and slide to the trampoline and plenty of space to give your best ninja kicks as you jump in.
BUCKEYE, AZ
12 News

New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

ASU kicks off against NAU for season opener

TEMPE, AZ — Thursday night is the first Arizona State University football game of the season. The Sun Devils are set to kick off against the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium. If ASU wins, it will be their 23rd consecutive home opener win. ASU says that's...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona electricity companies prepared to aid California energy demands

Through next week, record-setting temperatures in California will likely put a strain on the energy grid. It's also part of the Western Interconnection that includes Arizona. This allows western states to push power back and forth but the states don't depend on each other for generating their own electricity. While...
CALIFORNIA STATE

