Muncie Community Schools paying up to $210 per day for some substitute teachers
MUNCIE — In an effort to find more substitute teachers, Muncie Community Schools is doubling its highest daily sub pay rate.
Eligible daily or long-term substitutes can earn $210 per day, up from $105 per day.
In order to qualify for the higher pay rate, individuals must fit at least one of the following criteria:
- Hold a current Indiana K-12 teaching license
- Have previous certified K-12 teaching experience
- Have a master’s or doctorate degree in the field of education
Those who don't meet the criteria can earn $75 to $105 depending on their education level.
Earlier this year, the district gave certified teachers their largest raises in district history.
