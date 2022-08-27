ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravois Mills, MO

Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash

By Jack Anstine
 3 days ago
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2020 Can-Am Defender side-by-side utility vehicle was being operated on Avalon Way, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle overturned in the crash.

The driver, 64-year-old Mary Kirby of Gravois Mills, died on the scene. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Missouri, was transported to an area hospital before being pronounced dead Friday night. Both women were ejected from the vehicle.

There were three other occupants injured in the crash. A Lee's Summit woman and a Gravois Mills man were moderately injured, while a Gravois Mills woman received minor injuries.

